Hochul lets NY’s COVID state of emergency end
NEW YORK (PIX11) — They’ve been renewed again and again, but Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she planned to let her COVID emergency powers lapse. She waited until after school started to see if there was any significant spike. After seeing the numbers, she felt it was safe to end the state of emergency. “We’re […]
Credit Card Gun, Ammunition Sales Tracked In New York State
While many New York gun owners are trying to understand what the new laws are and how they will affect them, there is more information coming out about purchases. The new gun laws in New York State have been front page news across Western New York and nationwide and has a direct impact on those considering applying for a pistol permit.
Largest Mcintosh Apple Orchard In The World Is Here In New York State- Delicious
New York State often gets referred to as the Big Apple. We honestly deserve that title. Did you know that New York State is home to the largest Mcintosh apple orchard in the world?. Mcintosh apples are considered to be the best tasting apples in the world. Their history has...
Gas Prices FINALLY Drop In Western New York
Many Western New Yorkers are seeing a strange simple on gas station signs all across the 716. The number 3 has been appearing in front of the decimal as we finally see the average price for a gallon of gas here in Western New York drop below the $4 mark.
5 Things to Know When You Get a New York State Jury Duty Notice
So you got the jury questionnaire in the mail, you know what that means, you are going to be called shortly for jury duty. Do you panic? No you fill it out and mail it back, or you go to the website listed on the notice and enter your info. Once you hit enter, you probably forget about it. At least that is what I did.
Open Letter To Those Who Support Credit Card Gun Purchase Tracking In New York State
This is a slippery slope. New York lawmakers support a new code that will allow credit card companies to track gun purchases in the state. A vote by the International Organization for Standardization, an international standards body, now allows credit card companies to track customers' gun purchases from firearms dealers. It's similar to how they track your purchases at grocery stores or gas stations. Up to this point, gun purchases never had their own code. In order to make the move to create a new code, credit card companies had to present it to the International Organization for Standardization, according to Gothamist.
10 Places For The Best Breakfast Sandwiches In Western New York
How many times have you skipped breakfast because there just wasn't time? Stop doing that! Instead, check out some of these places for a quick sandwich. Breakfast sandwiches could be the perfect breakfast food. They've got some carbs in there, tons of protein, and if you get them at the right place, could be the best thing you eat all day. Where pancakes and waffles are tough to eat on the go, breakfast sandwiches are perfect for eating on the go or in the car.
Top 5 Places For the Best Fall Foliage In New York State
It won't be long now. We're just 10 days away from the official start of fall across New York State, although if you look in stores, you would have already guessed Halloween is next week by all the decorations and candy that has filled shelves. We're still seeing temperatures in...
Risk of Flooding Today in New York State
The calendar is about to turn into the third week of September, which will be this Thursday. The official start of fall will be on the 22nd and that means the weather will soon be turning cooler in the coming days and weeks. One of the things we encounter every...
Electric Customers In New York State Can Get Help With Sky High Heating Bills
National Grid announced recently that its rates for consumers in New York State are set to increase significantly. On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, National Grid said customers should brace for an almost a 40% increase in the cost of power from last year,. Based on current market conditions, National Grid’s...
‘A bucket list experience’: Woman from Central New York competes on ‘Jeopardy!’
A woman from Central New York is checking off an item on her bucket list by competing on one of the most iconic game shows of all time. Kathy Wilcox May, a 1998 graduate of Adirondack High School in Boonville, N.Y., will appear on “Jeopardy!” Monday night, according to the Facebook group What’s Happening in Boonville, New York.
New York State Could Limit The Speed Your Car Can Actually Drive
Not only has New York passed a law to lower the speed limit around the state, but it might also legally limit how fast your car can go. On August 12, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law that allows cities and towns in New York to lower speed limits from 30 to 25 miles per hour. Gov. Hochul said,
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York State
New York is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, New York state was home to dozens of them.
4 End Of Summer Day Trips You Can Take With The Kids In WNY
With football season kicking off and the kids heading back to school, everyone in Western New York is starting to look towards fall and everything that autumn brings. Now, while apple cinnamon and pumpkin spice everything abound, don't pack away the summer shorts just yet. We still have several days...
Lookback: Queen Elizabeth’s Historic Visits To New York State
New Yorkers are joining the rest of the world in mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth. We look back at the three times she traveled to New York. On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne. Queen Elizabeth II Dead at...
Top 10 Places For Tuna Melts in Western New York
When you go out to eat at a local restaurant, there are always go-to orders for more people -- basically, the most popular items on an given menu. Here in Buffalo and Western New York, chicken wings are the go-to order. Beef on weck is another popular choice, along with the standards like chicken fingers, burgers and appetizers.
Will Raising Cane’s Be Expanding to New York State?
When it comes to fast food options in New York State, you have the usual suspects at your disposal. McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Dunkin', Tim Hortons, KFC and Taco Bell are among the most popular across the state. However, it's no secret that this state and the Northeast in general...
A Stolen Mercedes Leads New York State Police On A Chase Across Peace Bridge
A car stolen in Canada took police in New York State on a chase after crossing into the U.S. Yesterday, Sunday, September 11, 2022, a Mercedes Benz was attempting to cross the United States-Canada border from the Canadian side just before 11 am. The vehicle crossed at the Peace Bridge. The driver did not stop at U.S. Customs at the border crossing. The vehicle led New York State Police Troopers on a chase on Interstate 90.
This Is How Much Tax New York State Places On Marijuana Sales
Let's be honest; the real reason New York State legalized adult-use recreational cannabis is due to the potential tax revenue it will produce. Although marijuana was decriminalized, the state fast-tracked approval of the legalization of marijuana after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the budget. So much money was provided for COVID-19 relief and to protect residents, that the state had few options to recoup the money. Then those in power realized that cannabis (and online sports betting) were the answer. Vices usually are, lol. People spend a lot of money on things like gambling, alcohol, tobacco, sex, drugs, and marijuana.
Western New York Excited About Big Money Giveaway
How cool would it be to be able to travel to just about any Buffalo Bills game that you want to? You could fly first class. Stay in the premier hotels and even have luxury sweets in any stadium in the league! The dreams and possibilities are endless if you happen to strike it rich!
