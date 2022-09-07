ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 3

Related
PIX11

Hochul lets NY’s COVID state of emergency end

NEW YORK (PIX11) — They’ve been renewed again and again, but Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she planned to let her COVID emergency powers lapse. She waited until after school started to see if there was any significant spike. After seeing the numbers, she felt it was safe to end the state of emergency. “We’re […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
96.1 The Breeze

Credit Card Gun, Ammunition Sales Tracked In New York State

While many New York gun owners are trying to understand what the new laws are and how they will affect them, there is more information coming out about purchases. The new gun laws in New York State have been front page news across Western New York and nationwide and has a direct impact on those considering applying for a pistol permit.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Gas Prices FINALLY Drop In Western New York

Many Western New Yorkers are seeing a strange simple on gas station signs all across the 716. The number 3 has been appearing in front of the decimal as we finally see the average price for a gallon of gas here in Western New York drop below the $4 mark.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Colder Weather#Long Island#Masking#Suburbs#The New York State#Healthcare Facilities#Western New York
94.3 Lite FM

5 Things to Know When You Get a New York State Jury Duty Notice

So you got the jury questionnaire in the mail, you know what that means, you are going to be called shortly for jury duty. Do you panic? No you fill it out and mail it back, or you go to the website listed on the notice and enter your info. Once you hit enter, you probably forget about it. At least that is what I did.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

Open Letter To Those Who Support Credit Card Gun Purchase Tracking In New York State

This is a slippery slope. New York lawmakers support a new code that will allow credit card companies to track gun purchases in the state. A vote by the International Organization for Standardization, an international standards body, now allows credit card companies to track customers' gun purchases from firearms dealers. It's similar to how they track your purchases at grocery stores or gas stations. Up to this point, gun purchases never had their own code. In order to make the move to create a new code, credit card companies had to present it to the International Organization for Standardization, according to Gothamist.
PERSONAL FINANCE
96.1 The Breeze

10 Places For The Best Breakfast Sandwiches In Western New York

How many times have you skipped breakfast because there just wasn't time? Stop doing that! Instead, check out some of these places for a quick sandwich. Breakfast sandwiches could be the perfect breakfast food. They've got some carbs in there, tons of protein, and if you get them at the right place, could be the best thing you eat all day. Where pancakes and waffles are tough to eat on the go, breakfast sandwiches are perfect for eating on the go or in the car.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
103.9 The Breeze

Risk of Flooding Today in New York State

The calendar is about to turn into the third week of September, which will be this Thursday. The official start of fall will be on the 22nd and that means the weather will soon be turning cooler in the coming days and weeks. One of the things we encounter every...
ENVIRONMENT
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York State

New York is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, New York state was home to dozens of them.
THIELLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Top 10 Places For Tuna Melts in Western New York

When you go out to eat at a local restaurant, there are always go-to orders for more people -- basically, the most popular items on an given menu. Here in Buffalo and Western New York, chicken wings are the go-to order. Beef on weck is another popular choice, along with the standards like chicken fingers, burgers and appetizers.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A Stolen Mercedes Leads New York State Police On A Chase Across Peace Bridge

A car stolen in Canada took police in New York State on a chase after crossing into the U.S. Yesterday, Sunday, September 11, 2022, a Mercedes Benz was attempting to cross the United States-Canada border from the Canadian side just before 11 am. The vehicle crossed at the Peace Bridge. The driver did not stop at U.S. Customs at the border crossing. The vehicle led New York State Police Troopers on a chase on Interstate 90.
PUBLIC SAFETY
96.1 The Eagle

This Is How Much Tax New York State Places On Marijuana Sales

Let's be honest; the real reason New York State legalized adult-use recreational cannabis is due to the potential tax revenue it will produce. Although marijuana was decriminalized, the state fast-tracked approval of the legalization of marijuana after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the budget. So much money was provided for COVID-19 relief and to protect residents, that the state had few options to recoup the money. Then those in power realized that cannabis (and online sports betting) were the answer. Vices usually are, lol. People spend a lot of money on things like gambling, alcohol, tobacco, sex, drugs, and marijuana.
INCOME TAX
96.1 The Breeze

Western New York Excited About Big Money Giveaway

How cool would it be to be able to travel to just about any Buffalo Bills game that you want to? You could fly first class. Stay in the premier hotels and even have luxury sweets in any stadium in the league! The dreams and possibilities are endless if you happen to strike it rich!
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy