ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Second Mannheim Steamroller Christmas show announced

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wGSKp_0hliAZ1c00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Mountain America Center has added a second Mannheim Steamroller Christmas show this December.

The newly added matinee show will take place Tuesday, December 13 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase HERE and will cost between $45-$80 with a variety of price points available.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas was the first event announcement the venue publicized as it prepares to open in November.

“This market turned out in a big way when we announced that Mannheim Steamroller Christmas would be coming to Hero Arena. We thought why not give this community more of what they want and add a second show?” Mountain America Center’s Director of Marketing Kelsey Salsbery said.

The second Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis event will have limited seating available. Those interested in purchasing group tickets (groups larger than 10 people) will have an opportunity to do so for the 3:00 p.m. event. Those organizations that would like to purchase tickets for a group can email the box office at chaggerton@mountainamericacenter.com .

The post Second Mannheim Steamroller Christmas show announced appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Budweiser hosts 9/11 stair climb challenge

The Budweiser malting plant in Idaho Falls, played host for a stair climb challenge to help memorialize and honor those who perished during the events of 9/11. Many local first responders came out to participate as they remembered 9/11. The Challenge was to climb up the stairs on one of the plants Silos, seven times. That amount of times equaled 2,071 steps which would be representative of the climb to the top of the twin towers. The post Budweiser hosts 9/11 stair climb challenge appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho Falls, ID
Entertainment
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Entertainment
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
KIFI Local News 8

Local elementary students honor first responders

Students at Holy Rosary Elementary School in Idaho Falls recognized first responders Monday as they learned about the events of 9/11. Before lunch hour Monday students gathered in front of the school to have a small ceremony to thank these first responders and honor those who died on that day in 2001. Afterwards students had a chance to sit with these local heroes and eat lunch with them. The post Local elementary students honor first responders appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Hazy cooler sunshine – Highs in 70’s Fri/Sat

Northerly winds bring smoke over the sun we have as cooler air invades. 60's for mountains and low to mid 70's for the valley - 73 in Idaho Falls and 76 in Pocatello. 68 in Jackson. Winds are calmer than yesterday N 10-15 with 20+ gusts especially on the lip of the desert in the The post Hazy cooler sunshine – Highs in 70’s Fri/Sat appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Davis
Idaho State Journal

Local restaurant set to reopen Friday following August kitchen fire

POCATELLO — A local restaurant is set to officially reopen Friday after a fire forced its temporary closure last month. For the first time since a fire broke out in the kitchen on Aug. 3, Abracadabra’s at 1151 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday, says general manager Deviny Swain. “We are just really excited to be back and involved in the community,” Swain said. “We...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Second Show#Marketing Kelsey Salsbery#Local News 8
Idaho State Journal

Firefighters extinguish brush fire at Pocatello park

POCATELLO — Firefighters extinguished a brush fire at Sacajawea Park on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the park on the city’s west side. Firefighters responded and remained on the scene for about two hours knocking down the flames and then making sure all of the hot spots were out. There were no injuries or evacuations, but park-goers were told to stay away from the part of the park where the blaze was burning. The Pocatello Fire Department did not have an exact estimate on how many acres were scorched by the flames but described the fire as small. The cause of the blaze is undetermined, the Fire Department reported.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Freight train and tractor collide on Fort Hall Reservation

A Union Pacific freight train struck a tractor on the Fort Hall Reservation late Saturday morning. The 11:30 a.m. incident occurred at the railroad crossing at Ballard Road near Highway 91 north of Chubbuck. The driver of the tractor was treated at the scene and did not require transport to the hospital following the incident, authorities said. The railroad crossing was blocked for over an hour because of the collision. The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
FORT HALL, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy