CNET

Tax Rebates by State: Learn Which States Are Sending Payments Next

To help families deal with high prices, 18 states are giving back money to residents in the form of stimulus checks or tax rebates. While some states kicked money back earlier in the summer, others are actively sending out checks and direct deposits now. Colorado and Pennsylvania are making payments...
