Garfield Heights, OH

How a guinea pig joined an Ohio police force

By Danielle Cotterman
 5 days ago

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Garfield Heights Police Department has a new mascot – and it’s not what you might think.

Bolo, the guinea pig, came to live at the police department in August.

Officials say Bolo was a rescue. She was found by a concerned citizen that said two guinea pigs appeared to have been left outside in the elements, without food or water.

Unfortunately, police said, one of the guinea pigs had already died when the Animal Warden arrived. Thankfully Bolo was able to be saved.

“She was extremely skinny and very timid around people. After a few short weeks, she has finally begun to trust human beings again. Our Dispatchers and Officers have created such a bond with her that we just did not want her to leave,” said the department on a Facebook post.

In police lingo, Bolo stands for “Be on the look out.”

The department said Bolo is currently keeping their dispatchers company in the dispatch center and officers visit her often.

