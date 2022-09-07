ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Halloween Parade to bring ghosts, ghouls to Pittsfield

By Harrison Gereau
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — If there’s something strange in your neighborhood, it’s probably just the friendly ghouls and goblins of the Pittsfield Halloween Parade. The annual event will return on Friday, Oct. 28, introducing the undead to Tyler Street. The parade will begin at 7 p.m.

Schools, community, and civic groups are invited to participate in this beloved Pittsfield tradition, said Becky Manship, the city’s recreation and special events coordinator. “We look forward to seeing all the ghouls, goblins, superheroes, floats, marchers, and more in this year’s parade,” Manship said.

Every participating unit will need to review and complete the Halloween Parade application packet. A link to the application and more information is available under “Hot Topics” on the city’s website . The deadline for submission is Friday, Oct. 14.

There will be one float seminar held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in room 203 of City Hall. Any individual or group that plans to have a float in the parade must have a representative in attendance.

Additionally, there will be a mandatory meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 for new parade participants, which one representative from each organization must attend as well. This meeting will also be held in room 203.

City Hall is located at 70 Allen Street. For more information, call Manship at (413) 499-9371 or email parks@cityofpittsfield.org .

