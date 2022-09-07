SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Monday. It’s looking like it will be a pretty pleasant day! High temperatures will range from the upper 70s in the east to the upper 80s out west. We may even see a few low 90s in south central South Dakota this afternoon. The wind should stay pretty light, but it will start to pick up a little bit up north this afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO