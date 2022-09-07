Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Pizzashop to donate sales to military non-profit Sunday morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A newly opened restaurant in Sioux Falls with New York ties is donating a number of its sales on Sunday, September 11th. The Pizzashop is donating 100% of its sales of breakfast pizza Sunday morning to the 343rd Recruiting Squadron Booster Club, which is located at the Offut Air Force Base in Nebraska.
dakotanewsnow.com
Group climbs campanile 12 times in remembrance of 9/11
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This morning at the SDSU campanile, Brookings community members came together to climb twelve flights of stairs to represent the one flight first responders took on 9/11. First responders, current and former military members, and the community showed up Sunday to honor those who made...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fundraiser Saturday for Wings of Valor Lodge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ‘Gunning for our Heros’ fundraising is taking place from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM to benefit the Wings of Valor Lodge. The Wings of Valor Lodge is located near Parker South Dakota and provides the opportunity for all veterans, including those that are disabled, to participate in world-class hunting.
dakotanewsnow.com
Artisanal ice cream shop, El Chamoy, comming soon to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An artisanal Mexican ice cream shop is coming to central Sioux Falls. One of the owners of El Chamoy, Veronica Limon, said she’s expanding from her shop in south Sioux City since many of her customers drive in from Sioux Falls. She said in the winter months, she doesn’t want them to go without their El Chamoy, so she’s opening another shop just west of downtown Sioux Falls.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls hosts World Scientific Congress of Golf
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The three day event will take place at Great Shots. There will be presentations, workshops, and some keynote speakers. Dr. Lisa McFadden and Aaron Trunt, from the Sanford Sports Science Institute, joined us Monday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem faces limited physical mobility for next several months due to back surgery
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced that she underwent a successful back surgery that is expected to limit her physical activity and travel for the next several months. Her treating surgeon, Dr. Mohamad Bydon, said, “Governor Noem developed an acute condition impacting her lumbar spine. She...
dakotanewsnow.com
Councilor: More houses won’t solve affordable housing problem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The latest “accessible housing” district proposed for the northeastern part of Sioux Falls is not effectively addressing the city’s growing affordable housing problem, according to one city councilor. Pat Starr, who represents the northeast district, also told Dakota News Now...
dakotanewsnow.com
Future pit bull owners meet, greet new guests this Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire Pit Rescue is giving future owners a chance to meet the dogs that could find forever homes this weekend at the Dog Days Hotel. 17 dogs will make your acquaintance from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. at 4060 S. Grange Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
DCI investigating Butte County Structure Fire and Death
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the SD Attorney General’s Office, first responders found one dead while working to contain a structure fire in Belle Fourche. On Sunday, around 5:30 a.m., Belle Fourche Fire Services were dispatched to a residence in southern Sioux Falls. Arriving fire...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Two men dead at Buffalo Ridge camper site deemed murder-suicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has released details of their investigation surrounding the two men found dead at a Buffalo Ridge camper site in mid-August. According to Captain Josh Phillips, information gathered during the investigation and autopsy reports found this incident occurred...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sunny and warm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Monday. It’s looking like it will be a pretty pleasant day! High temperatures will range from the upper 70s in the east to the upper 80s out west. We may even see a few low 90s in south central South Dakota this afternoon. The wind should stay pretty light, but it will start to pick up a little bit up north this afternoon.
dakotanewsnow.com
US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB/Gray News) – Officials recovered 14 missing children in Louisiana and made eight arrests as part of Operation Summer Knights. The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran from April 30 to Aug. 31. One of the children rescued was a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dakotanewsnow.com
Bergen Reilly ready to roll at O’Gorman after playing for US Olympic level volleyball team
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bergen Reilly got the mother of all excused absences during her senior year at O’Gorman, spending the past week and a half with the United States Olympic level volleyball team in the Dominican Republic. About 48 hours after helping the United States...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Shots fired after attempted carjacking in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after the suspect who entered the driver’s seat of the victim’s car shot a gun, hitting the victim’s car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim left his car running but took...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: No foul play in Harrisburg’s unattended death
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County Deputies say there was no foul play in the unattended death that took place over the weekend. Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson says officers responded to a call that came in around 1 a.m. regarding gunshots on Saturday. Witnesses say the shooting happened at the Elm St. and Rail Road Ave. intersection. Arriving deputies found the victim dead, and after a preliminary investigation, officers say there was no foul play in the unattended death.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one individual was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Harrisburg. It is believed to be an isolated incident adding that there is no threat to the public. The sheriff’s office declined to provide any...
dakotanewsnow.com
Coo crush Minot State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Cougar football shutout Minot State at home earlier today. USF advances to 2-0 on the season with a dominating 34-0 home opener win. “It’s our goal to come out strong on the offensive side of the ball every week,” said Coach Jon Anderson. “We’ve been able to achieve that goal over the past two weeks allowing us to set the tone early on in the game.”
dakotanewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Sunny start to the week, rain chances return mid to late week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The upcoming work week looks to begin dry but we could need the raingear by the end of the week. Skies remain clear tonight as high pressure continues to dominate our area. Winds will be light to calm with lows in the 40s. A few of the colder spots could drop into the upper 30s once again.
dakotanewsnow.com
Dylan Wiggins making his own name at West Sioux
HAWARDEN, IA. (Dakota News Now) - ”When I was younger I always just wanted to be the guy with the ball. So I think that’s maybe where it all originally started.” West Sioux Senior QB Dylan Wiggins says. It didn’t take long for coaches at West Sioux...
dakotanewsnow.com
After surviving Cal-Davis, beaten-up Jacks a “different team” from fall camp
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State looked beat up and battered from last week’s 7-3 loss at Iowa, and it showed while holding on late to on to beat Cal-Davis 24-22 for the Jackrabbits’ first win of the year on Saturday. The Aggies scored two...
Comments / 0