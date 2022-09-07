ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls Pizzashop to donate sales to military non-profit Sunday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A newly opened restaurant in Sioux Falls with New York ties is donating a number of its sales on Sunday, September 11th. The Pizzashop is donating 100% of its sales of breakfast pizza Sunday morning to the 343rd Recruiting Squadron Booster Club, which is located at the Offut Air Force Base in Nebraska.
Group climbs campanile 12 times in remembrance of 9/11

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This morning at the SDSU campanile, Brookings community members came together to climb twelve flights of stairs to represent the one flight first responders took on 9/11. First responders, current and former military members, and the community showed up Sunday to honor those who made...
Fundraiser Saturday for Wings of Valor Lodge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ‘Gunning for our Heros’ fundraising is taking place from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM to benefit the Wings of Valor Lodge. The Wings of Valor Lodge is located near Parker South Dakota and provides the opportunity for all veterans, including those that are disabled, to participate in world-class hunting.
Artisanal ice cream shop, El Chamoy, comming soon to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An artisanal Mexican ice cream shop is coming to central Sioux Falls. One of the owners of El Chamoy, Veronica Limon, said she’s expanding from her shop in south Sioux City since many of her customers drive in from Sioux Falls. She said in the winter months, she doesn’t want them to go without their El Chamoy, so she’s opening another shop just west of downtown Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls hosts World Scientific Congress of Golf

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The three day event will take place at Great Shots. There will be presentations, workshops, and some keynote speakers. Dr. Lisa McFadden and Aaron Trunt, from the Sanford Sports Science Institute, joined us Monday morning.
Councilor: More houses won’t solve affordable housing problem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The latest “accessible housing” district proposed for the northeastern part of Sioux Falls is not effectively addressing the city’s growing affordable housing problem, according to one city councilor. Pat Starr, who represents the northeast district, also told Dakota News Now...
Future pit bull owners meet, greet new guests this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire Pit Rescue is giving future owners a chance to meet the dogs that could find forever homes this weekend at the Dog Days Hotel. 17 dogs will make your acquaintance from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. at 4060 S. Grange Avenue.
DCI investigating Butte County Structure Fire and Death

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the SD Attorney General’s Office, first responders found one dead while working to contain a structure fire in Belle Fourche. On Sunday, around 5:30 a.m., Belle Fourche Fire Services were dispatched to a residence in southern Sioux Falls. Arriving fire...
Police: Two men dead at Buffalo Ridge camper site deemed murder-suicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has released details of their investigation surrounding the two men found dead at a Buffalo Ridge camper site in mid-August. According to Captain Josh Phillips, information gathered during the investigation and autopsy reports found this incident occurred...
Sunny and warm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Monday. It’s looking like it will be a pretty pleasant day! High temperatures will range from the upper 70s in the east to the upper 80s out west. We may even see a few low 90s in south central South Dakota this afternoon. The wind should stay pretty light, but it will start to pick up a little bit up north this afternoon.
US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB/Gray News) – Officials recovered 14 missing children in Louisiana and made eight arrests as part of Operation Summer Knights. The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran from April 30 to Aug. 31. One of the children rescued was a...
Police: Shots fired after attempted carjacking in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after the suspect who entered the driver’s seat of the victim’s car shot a gun, hitting the victim’s car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim left his car running but took...
Police: No foul play in Harrisburg’s unattended death

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County Deputies say there was no foul play in the unattended death that took place over the weekend. Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson says officers responded to a call that came in around 1 a.m. regarding gunshots on Saturday. Witnesses say the shooting happened at the Elm St. and Rail Road Ave. intersection. Arriving deputies found the victim dead, and after a preliminary investigation, officers say there was no foul play in the unattended death.
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one individual was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Harrisburg. It is believed to be an isolated incident adding that there is no threat to the public. The sheriff’s office declined to provide any...
Coo crush Minot State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Cougar football shutout Minot State at home earlier today. USF advances to 2-0 on the season with a dominating 34-0 home opener win. “It’s our goal to come out strong on the offensive side of the ball every week,” said Coach Jon Anderson. “We’ve been able to achieve that goal over the past two weeks allowing us to set the tone early on in the game.”
Dylan Wiggins making his own name at West Sioux

HAWARDEN, IA. (Dakota News Now) - ”When I was younger I always just wanted to be the guy with the ball. So I think that’s maybe where it all originally started.” West Sioux Senior QB Dylan Wiggins says. It didn’t take long for coaches at West Sioux...
