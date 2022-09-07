New food comes to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Chiefs fans will have some new options when they head to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium next week for the team’s home opener against the Chargers.

Two locally owned restaurants will infuse their flavors into the game day tradition this season.

New Restaurant Concepts

Buck Tui BBQ is a Thai barbecue concept that plans to offer a smoked pulled pork sandwich, BBQ brisket sandwich, loaded pulled pork fries, BBQ brisket fries, and BBQ chili crunch nachos.

Fans will be able to find Buck Tui BBQ in sections 121 and 339 inside Arrowhead Stadium.

If you’d like to check out Buck Tui BBQ before heading to a Chiefs game, the restaurant is located near West 75th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

Liberty-based Jousting Pigs BBQ is also joining Chiefs Kingdom inside the stadium.

The restaurant will serve up a smoked pulled pork sandwich, BBQ brisket sandwich, loaded pulled pork fries, and BBQ brisket nachos.

Jousting Pigs BBQ can be found behind Arrowhead sections 107 and 316.

The restaurant is located at East Kansas Street and North Water Street in historic Downtown Liberty, and was voted the best in the Northland.

New Snacks and Food

Aramark is also making sure Chiefs fans have new flavors to check out on game day. The following new snacks and food to try at concession stands across the stadium.

Doritos Empanadas Doritos will kick up the flavor of these empanadas. Encrusted with Doritos, the snack includes ground beef, onions, cheddar jack cheese, and avocado crema. The empanadas can be ordered in section 111.

KCDilla Quesadillas Order either a chicken or steak quesadilla. It’s then stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, and salsa pico de gallo. Grab this snack at section 135.

Stockyard Burger This hamburger is topped with the Kansas City flair of pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, and ghost pepper BBQ sauce. It’s served with a side of kettle chips. Order up in sections 109, 127, 321, and 345.

Vegetarian Nachos Here’s an option almost everyone can enjoy. Traditional nachos topped with roasted corn and black bean relish, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Find the vegetarian option in sections 131 and 322.



Beverages

Chiefs fans will be able to enjoy a cocktail faster than ever this season.

Aramark is rolling out Bartesian cocktail machines in suites and on mobile bar carts inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The option will allow fans age 21 and older to push a button and get a cocktail in less than 30 seconds. Each fan must show their valid government issued ID before service.

