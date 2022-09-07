49ers Mailbag: Will Elijah Mitchell play Sunday? Who’s playing the guard positions? Can Trey Lance remain the starter? And more.

For a quarter, Drew Sanders was, almost literally, everywhere you looked on the football field. The Alabama transfer had six tackles, two for-loss, and a sack before any other Arkansas player even had two tackles in Saturday’s win over South Carolina. He was, to use the old phrase, a sideline-to-sideline force against the Gamecocks. Sanders ultimately finished with 11 tackles, three for-loss and two sacks. The numbers were enough to earn him the Walter Camp national Defensive Player of the Week Award. Through two games, Sanders is second on the team with 16 tackles, first with four TFL, first with three sacks, first with two forced fumbles and he has another quarterback plus a pass break-up. The Razorbacks are 2-0 and are preparing to host Missouri State on Saturday. List Where KJ Jefferson falls in Total QBR in the SEC

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 9 MINUTES AGO