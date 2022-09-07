ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Why bringing Longoria back could make sense for Giants

CHICAGO -- It was a bit of a surprise when ESPN picked up the Giants vs. Chicago Cubs as a Sunday Night Baseball matchup this late in a down year for both organizations, and the network's producers probably were in for their own surprise when they arrived this weekend and tried to find a Giant to mic up during the broadcast.
Kapler, Littell have tense exchange in Giants' win over Braves

Zack Littell didn't have a good outing in the Giants' 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night at Oracle Park, and his night got worse when manager Gabe Kapler removed him from the game. After Alex Cobb pitched seven scoreless innings, Littell came in and proceeded to allow...
Littell apologized to Kapler for 'disrespectful' actions in win

With the Giants clinging to a three-run lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves on Monday night at Oracle Park, Gabe Kapler entrusted Zack Littell with the eighth inning. Unfortunately for Littell, Kapler and the Giants, nothing went right, leading to one of the stranger moments of a...
A's fan impressively chugs beer after slick barehanded catch

The play of the day during the Athletics' 10-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at the Oakland Coliseum didn't happen on the field. The best moment happened in the stands during the top of the fourth inning. White Sox infielder Yoán Moncada fouled off a pitch towards...
Ranking the top five MLB free-agent first basemen

The Boston Red Sox had major issues at first base throughout the 2022 MLB season. It was a revolving door at the position with Bobby Dalbec, Franchy Cordero, Eric Hosmer and Christian Arroyo each getting a turn. Even former Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez had to fill in as the first baseman for nine games.
Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
Leone's release signals beginning of change for Giants' bullpen

CHICAGO -- Dominic Leone was quietly one of the best success stories of the 2021 season for the Giants' front office and staff. After a rough stretch with Cleveland the year before, he signed a minor league deal with the Giants and posted a 1.51 ERA, helping the bullpen transform into one of the best in the majors.
