Home & Garden

The Independent

Paint trends: How interior designers want you to decorate in 2022

I am a millennial, born into an era characterised by its magnolia-painted walls and greige carpets. Among an addiction to oat milk flat whites, a wardrobe of exclusively high-waisted garments and a dusty collection of late-nineties tapes from which I could never part, I also harbour a weakness for colour in the home, a quiet act of rebellion against the clotted cream walls of my childhood home. My parents’ generation is still reeling from wallpaper borders, brightly carpeted bathrooms and their parents’ penchant for matching wallpaper to curtain to cushion, so much so that each anachronistic instance of the 1960s...
Mens Journal

Best Home Decor to Turn Your Living Room Into a Zen Den

What makes home home? Sure, rooms need to be anchored by furniture—the big-ticket items like beds, sofas, tables, and chairs—to make a space functional and livable. But when you think about what makes a space feel lived in, it's how you furnish with home decor. And there’s no space where that rings truest than the […]
thespruce.com

The 14 Best Wall Sconces of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Whether you're in the market for space-saving bedside lamps, something to brighten up a dark corner, or ambient lighting throughout your home, wall sconces might be the perfect solution.
SPY

Review: FluidStance’s Springboard Mat Offers an Attractive Eco-Conscious Alternative To Rubber Mats

Table of Contents What is The Springboard? Best Features of The FluidStance Springboard Downsides to The Springboard Verdict: Should You Buy The Springboard? When I began working from home nearly 10 years ago, my body quickly reacted negatively. Not being stuck in traffic every day for two hours was great, but I found that it was very easy to spend the entire day sitting. My once impressive daily step counts were impressive no more, and I quickly began feeling new pains in my butt, thighs and lower back. I needed to get standing again. I invested in a standing desk and immediately felt the benefits, but...
yankodesign.com

Bench design explores the use of a continuously wrapped piece of plywood

We probably seldom notice the designs of benches except for those that have bench ads on them (and not always in a good way). As long as it’s something we can sit on (and sometimes lie on), then we’re all good. But there are also some that are pretty well-designed and thought of, adding another layer to something that’s almost always functional rather than just decorative. It’s those kinds of furniture that captures the eyes and sometimes, the imagination, of users.
Family Handyman

What to Know About Interior Trim and Molding

About 10 years ago, I remodeled a stair landing in a small Cape Cod-style home. It was a space between two upstairs bedrooms on either end of the home. Though less than 100 square feet, it consisted of more than 80 pieces of trim and molding. There was beadboard (a type of paneling), baseboard, quarter-round, chair rail, rail cap, door casing and inset knee wall doors (small access doors). The job took several days, but the finished result was one of my favorite projects I’ve ever tackled.
