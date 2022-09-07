Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Local Fall Essentials for Your Home [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
3 Kid-Friendly Vendor Highlights at Root's Country Market & AuctionMelissa FrostManheim, PA
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and MilkshakesMelissa FrostDuncannon, PA
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife ParkMelissa FrostHalifax, PA
Related
abc27.com
York man found guilty of aggravated indecent assault of child
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York City man was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault of a child. According to the York County District Attorney’s office, Devin Gottwalt was found guilty on Friday on multiple charges after a week long trial. According to court records, the assaults took...
abc27.com
Lancaster man charged with homicide after barricade situation
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged with criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person after a shooting and barricade situation over the weekend. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend Nemesis Florentino in the...
abc27.com
Chambersburg man charged with terroristic threats
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chambersburg man was arrested after an incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 5 in Chambersburg. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to Police, 47- year old William Adkins made threats to...
abc27.com
Lancaster County school lockdown ends after report of gun
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – East Lampeter Township Police say a lockdown at Conestoga Valley High School has been lifted after unfounded reports of a student having a firearm. Police responded around 10:24 a.m. after school administrators were advised through social media outlets that a student was believed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
Two Midstate men arrested for robbery, assault
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP ,Pa. (WHTM) — Two men have been arrested for a robbery that occurred in June of 2022 in Upper Allen Township. According to a release, on Saturday, June 4 police investigated a robbery in which the victim was lured to a local apartment complex. The victim was then assaulted and his belongings were stolen.
abc27.com
Dauphin County man arrested after multi-county police chase
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man was arrested after a multi-county State Police chase on Sunday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say Troopers attempted to stop motorcyclist Rickey Keys on active arrest warrants and traffic violations. Troopers say Keys led them on a chase through Dauphin and Northumberland counties before he was taken into custody in Washington Township, Dauphin County.
abc27.com
Ride-along program pairs addiction treatment providers with police
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new program in Lancaster County is trying to reach more people struggling with addiction by putting mental health and addiction treatment providers in patrol vehicles with police officers. The ride-along project has been in the works for a few years and kicked off at...
abc27.com
Man arrested after barricading himself with weapon in Lancaster County
Man arrested after barricading himself with weapon in Lancaster County. Man arrested after barricading himself with weapon …. Man in critical condition after York City shooting. Battle of Brandywine Part 2: The Armies Clash. New gym opens in Lower Allen Township. Fundraiser held for Harrisburg Police Athletic Leauge. One dead...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Harrisburg shooting: Child shot overnight Sunday
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A child was injured in a Harrisburg shooting over the weekend. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, police responded to the 1000 block of S. 18th street around 1 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting. As the officers were in the...
abc27.com
Lockdown lifted at Harrisburg school after report of weapon; second in the Midstate today
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Rowland Academy was temporarily placed in a precautionary lockdown after a report of a weapon might be used after school. The lockdown was implemented at 11:35 a.m. after school administrators received the report and contacted the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Administrators conducted a search of...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania law would increase penalty for concealing a child’s death
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A law proposed in Pennsylvania would increase the penalty for concealing the death of a child. House Bill 2276, sponsored by Rep. Natalie Mihalek (R-Allegheny-Washington), would make “aggravated concealment” a second degree felony. The law would state that a person is guilty if they treat a corpse in a “way that the person knows would outrage ordinary family sensibilities.”
abc27.com
Two dead after stolen vehicle crashes in Dauphin County
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg say a crash involving a stolen vehicle killed two men early Saturday morning. State Police responded to the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on September 10. The vehicle, a white Charger Hellcat with a Delaware license plate, was discovered to be stolen and traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
One dead after shooting in York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday, Sept 11. According to police, the shooting took place in the area of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your...
abc27.com
York County Sheriff’s Office K9 receives vest donation
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the York County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, their K9, Tommi, has received a donation. Tommi now has a brand new bullet and stab protective vest. Vested Interest in K9’s, a non-profit organization, donated the vest to Tommi. His vest was sponsored...
abc27.com
Woman assaulted while thwarting thieves in Hershey; cops and store ‘didn’t even call to see if I was okay’
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have identified at least one suspect in a Hershey retail theft that turned violent as a shopper photographed the thieves’ license plate while they tried to get away. It happened Aug. 20 at the Old Navy Outlet store in the Tanger Outlets...
abc27.com
Fundraiser held for Harrisburg Police Athletic Leauge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A major fundraiser was held on Saturday evening for Harrisburg’s Police Athletic League. It was a dance competition at the Hilton on Saturday, Sept. 10. It was similar to Dancing with the Stars, featuring police from various departments in Dauphin County. Get daily news,...
abc27.com
Dauphin County part of opioid settlement payments
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County is getting money as part of an opioid settlement, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Sept. 12. Dauphin County is getting $11.4 million; Another $2 million is going to the district attorney’s office, which will help them better fight the opioid crisis.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania doctor pleads guilty in pain pill scheme
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up to seven pills per day, and several Hope locations averaged 65 or more daily customers during a 10-hour workday with only one practitioner working, prosecutors said in a news release.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police to host women’s career expo
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — If you are a woman in the Midstate looking for a job, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are holding a women’s career expo on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the State Police Academy in Hershey, Pennsylvania. State Police invite women ages 18-39 to the expo...
abc27.com
How to report potential murder hornets in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Asian Giant Hornets, more commonly known as murder hornets, do pose a threat to Pennsylvania, but they are currently not anywhere in the Commonwealth, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletter. If you think you...
Comments / 0