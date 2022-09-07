ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Paramount+ drops teaser trailer for Stallone 'Tulsa King' series

By Ryan Love
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 5 days ago
Paramount+ released a teaser trailer Wednesday for the upcoming series "Tulsa King" starring Sylvester Stallone.

The Taylor Sheridan-produced show spent the last several months filming around the Tulsa and Oklahoma City area for the series which depicts Stallone as a New York mobster who's just been released from jail and ousted by his former boss to restart his life in Tulsa.

The series is scheduled to begin streaming on Paramount+ on Nov. 13.

