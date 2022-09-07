ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Pentagon suspends F-35 deliveries after discovering materials from China

By Lee Hudson
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cukTB_0hli7Q0P00
The Defense Contract Management Agency notified the F-35 Joint Program Office at the Pentagon on Aug. 19 that an alloy used in magnets contained in the F-35's turbomachine pumps came from China. | Capt. Charles Allen/U.S. Navy via AP

Updated: 09/07/2022 01:33 PM EDT

The Pentagon has temporarily halted delivery of F-35 fighter jets to the military branches and international customers after Lockheed Martin discovered a metal component used in the jet’s engine had come from China, according to the Pentagon.

The Defense Contract Management Agency notified the F-35 Joint Program Office at the Pentagon on Aug. 19 that an alloy used in magnets contained in the F-35's turbomachine pumps came from China. Lockheed Martin builds the overall aircraft, but the turbomachine is produced by Honeywell.

The discovery does not affect flight operations of F-35s already in service, the Joint Program Office said.

“We have confirmed that the magnet does not transmit information or harm the integrity of the aircraft and there are no performance, quality, safety or security risks associated with this issue and flight operations for the F-35 in-service fleet will continue as normal,” F-35 Joint Program Office spokesperson Russell Goemaere said in a statement to POLITICO.

"Defense contractors voluntarily shared information with DCMA and the JPO once the issue was discovered and they have found an alternative source for the alloy that will be used in future turbomachines,” Goemaere said.

The turbomachine integrates an auxiliary power unit and an air cycle machine into a single piece of equipment. It provides electrical power for ground maintenance, main engine start and emergency power, and also provides compressed air for the thermal management system during ground maintenance.

"Honeywell remains committed to supplying high-quality products that meet or exceed all customer contract requirements," company spokesperson Adam Kress said in a statement. "We are working closely with DOD and Lockheed Martin to ensure that we continue to achieve those commitments on products Honeywell supplies for use on the F-35."

The F-35 is flown by the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps, along with 10 other countries.

Now that the jet deliveries have been paused, DCMA is investigating the "causal factors" of what led to a Chinese alloy embedded within the F-35 program. If the government determines Lockheed Martin violated the Buy American statute, the company would need a national security waiver for deliveries to resume.

"We are working with our partners and DoD to ensure contractual compliance within the supply chain. The magnet has no visibility or access to any sensitive program information. The F-35 remains safe for flight, and we are working with the DoD to resolve the issue as quickly as possible to resume deliveries," Lockheed Martin spokesperson Laura Siebert said in a statement.

The F-35 Joint Program Office, Defense Contract Management Agency and Lockheed Martin are meeting daily and conducting a broader analysis of the supply chain, a person familiar with the issue said.

William LaPlante, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, will decide whether the program qualifies for the national security waiver.

Comments / 166

Robert Holder
5d ago

I have been in quality control working in the government for 20 years and I can't win the battle keeping foreign materials off a job . it is impossible

Reply(15)
54
Pieter Wiese
5d ago

the Pentagon is correct China's putting spy gear in our computers and computer companies are helping terrorists and the Communists know our systems

Reply(9)
36
Stoney Adams
5d ago

RED FLAGS really look in to more. CHINA WORDS OF WAR WITH US they would like to have the uper have in a dog fightin the air. . Trust nothing from China SPECIALLY WHEN ITS FOR UNITED STATES MILITARY.

Reply
12
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China is building a robot army – here’s the video

The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Defense Contractors#Honeywell#F 35s#The Joint Program Office#Dcma#Jpo
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
24/7 Wall St.

The 12 Newest Weapons in the US Military’s Arsenal

The United States has by far the largest military budget of any nation, at more than three quarters of a trillion dollars. More than one-third of that budget goes toward procurement, research, development, and evaluation of weapons systems. Some of the new weapons systems and equipment in development will replace aging systems. To determine America’s […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
China
24/7 Wall St.

Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has included battles in or near nuclear power plants. The recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has raised alarm bells worldwide. The recent grandstanding by Russia, China, and North Korea, including several intercontinental ballistic missile tests, has further raised global tensions. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack […]
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Marines Are Going All-in to Get Ready for China

The Marine Corps is shifting from a large, primarily land-based force optimized for counter-insurgency in the Middle East to one that will be able to go toe-to-toe with the Chinese in the Indo-Pacific—and win. The Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan think tank that reports to lawmakers, recently released a...
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: U.S. and India Announce Joint Military Drills

United in their concern about China’s designs on its neighbors, India and the United States are teaming up for a series of high-altitude exercises. United in their concern about China’s designs on its neighbors, India and the United States are teaming up for a series of high-altitude exercises in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, which is near India’s border with China.
WORLD
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch

The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

DF-26: The Navy Has Plans to Destroy China’s Best ‘Carrier Killer’ Missile

The DF-26 comes with a “modular design,” meaning that the launch vehicle can accommodate two types of nuclear warheads and several types of conventional warheads. For many years, China’s infamous “carrier-killer” missiles have been making headlines for their ability to hold U.S. Navy aircraft carriers at risk and to prevent the U.S. Navy from safely operating close to the Chinese coastline for sea-launched aircraft to attack.
MILITARY
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
257K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy