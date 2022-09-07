ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advice for First-Year Students on Navigating the College Experience

The academic school year is officially in full force. To help welcome our first-year Terriers to campus we tapped the shoulders of some of our sophomores, juniors, and seniors for their advice on how to best approach the college experience. From how to make friends to achieving your highest academic potential in college, their responses offer clarity to those who are trying to navigate this new transition.
BU Dining’s Popular Lobster Night Is Tonight

University partners with Cape Ann lobstermen to serve up 8,350 of the crustaceans. BU’s annual Lobster Night—one of each fall’s most anticipated campus culinary events—is tonight, Thursday, September 14. Dining Services will be serving up delicious steamed Atlantic lobsters courtesy of Cape Ann Lobstermen in Gloucester, Mass., in all three Charles River Campus dining halls. Meals will be served from 5 to 10 pm at Warren Towers and West Campus, from 5 to 9 pm at Marciano Commons, and new this year, Granby Commons will participate by serving a Vegan “Lobster” Mushroom Mac & Cheese from 5 to 7 pm.
