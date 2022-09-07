ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Sudden and explosive': Gavin Freeman's wow factor creating opportunities with Oklahoma

By John Williams
 4 days ago
Gavin Freeman literally burst onto the scene in week one vs. the UTEP Miners. On his first collegiate touch, Freeman showed off the speed that earned him rave reviews this offseason.

Taking a toss from Dillon Gabriel on an end around, Freeman raced around the right side with the help of Brayden Willis, who blocked two Miners. Once Freeman gained the corner, he did the rest, powering through a tackle attempt from a UTEP defender and raced to the end zone.

It was one of those plays you have to go back and watch because it provided a little bit of everything. Execution, speed, toughness, physicality, and heart. It was a “wow moment.”

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables put Freeman’s wow factor in lofty company with Sooners legend Adrian Peterson. Not that they’re the same player, but that when they play, they make you take notice.

“And I’m going to use this phrase, but not the same guy exactly, different styles, but when Adrian Peterson would run by, you were, ‘Woooo,’” Venables shared. “The earth would shake, and you’re like, ‘Son.’ But you had the same when you watched Gavin compete. It’s super sudden and explosive. He’s a legit 4.5 guy, and then he plays at that level. You get some guys that run a 4.5 and don’t play it. They run 4.8 like they’re stuck in the mud, pulling a concrete truck. So, he’s a guy that we’ll create more opportunity for him and got a great future in front of him in.”

Anytime you can be mentioned in the same sentence as Adrian Peterson, that’s something. After one touch at the collegiate level, it feels like a fair comparison considering what Gavin Freeman did with that touch. And there’s even more to come. Freeman’s simply an explosive player.

Though he didn’t get a chance to return a kick on Saturday, it would be surprising to see the Oklahoma Sooners give Freeman an opportunity to return more punts in the future. His suddenness and toughness could provide fireworks on special teams.

As a true freshman walk-on, it can be challenging getting on the football field. But his work this offseason earned him the opportunity to get a touch on offense. What he did with that touch provided a glimpse of a fantastic future ahead for Freeman. At the same time, his impact on the Oklahoma Sooners may be now with the way he performed on that one touch.

