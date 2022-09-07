Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Democrat
Take a WINEcation and delight in the wonders of El Dorado County
Don’t have time and the inclination to take a vacation? The El Dorado County wineries have the perfect solution. All aboard for WINEcation. Sept. 17 & 18 Escape from the usual wine events. Elevate wine tasting at the wineries of El Dorado County. Explore the diversity of this region over two wine-filled days. Each participating winery will offer a unique wine experience. Whether it’s sipping sangiovese at an Italian villa in Tuscany, enjoying an aromatic grenache blanc at a bistro in Paris or popping bubbles off the bow of a cruise ship launching out to sea, it’s all possible at WINEcation with an adventure pass.
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Business Owners Protest Dangers of Homeless Drug-Addicted, Mentally-Ill Transients
The Globe writes frequently about the widespread, growing population of drug-addicted street people in Sacramento. I take photos to illustrate my observations. This weekend I added to the photo album. Readers can see Sacramento is headed for more tragedy if 11,000 drug-addicted and mentally ill homeless transients are allowed to continue to live on the streets, in the parks, and where ever they park their tents or RVs.
KCRA.com
Hundreds take part in Tower Bridge Dinner in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The ninth annual Tower Bridge Dinner kicked off on Sunday night. It is a Farm-to-Fork event organized by Visit Sacramento. “We've been growing food here for well over 100 years. We grow so much of the food that feeds the rest of the country, so this celebrates the farmers, this celebrates the chefs, this celebrates our food scene in Sacramento, and it's always a great party,” said Mike Testa, president and CEO of Visit Sacramento.
KCRA.com
Evacuated El Dorado County residents can now check if their home was damaged by Mosquito Fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Residents in El Dorado County who had to evacuate because of the wildfire burning in the area can now start checking if their homes are still standing. Previous coverage in the video player above. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office released an interactive map that lets...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Democrat
Storytelling podcast invites people to share their stories
Storytelling podcast, Unassuming Collective, which showcases nuanced human experiences, brings storytelling to the stage and allows Placerville residents to share about their lives on the mic, in front of an audience. The concept for this open mic was inspired by New York’s storytelling event and podcast, The Moth, which has...
Sierra Sun
5 areas in Placer County renamed to scrub racist term for Native women
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The U.S. government has ordered the renaming of hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands to erase a racist term for Native American women, including five places in Placer County and two in El Dorado County. New names for about...
Sacramento area sideshow crackdown nets 30 impounded cars, 5 arrests
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Aerial footage released Monday by California Highway Patrol's (CHP) Air Operations shows weekend sideshows across the Sacramento area just moments before police caught up to them. Police from agencies in Sacramento, Elk Grove and Rancho Cordova helped impound more than 30 vehicles and arrest five people...
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned nearly 47,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Foresthill is about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties forces 11,260 people to evacuate
PLACER COUNTY - The fast-spreading Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties has once again grown quickly overnight. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe Mosquito Fire started Tuesday (Sept. 6th) next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. The fire is now estimated to be 46,587 acres in size, an increase of about 5,848 acres on Sunday. It is now 10% contained.According to Cal Fire, there have been multiple data sources for the fire's perimeter. Due to smoky conditions, accurate measurement has been difficult. Firefighters are challenged by steep...
KMPH.com
More than 30 vehicles impounded and 5 arrests in sideshow bust in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol announced that 5 drivers were arrested and more than 30 vehicles were impounded following a sideshow bust over the weekend in the Sacramento area. CHP Air-21 responded and directed ground CHP units and their allied agency partners to round up the...
Mosquito Fire spreads north as blaze forces 11,000 to evacuate in California
Nearly 6,000 homes and structures are threatened by the Mosquito Fire.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Aug. 29-31
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 10:29 p.m. A battery was reported at a Coach Lane bar in Cameron Park. 2:10 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 46-year-old woman suspected of felony burglary. She was arrested on Mosquito Road in the Placerville area. The suspect was listed in custody in lieu of $10,000 bail as of press time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
visitusaparks.com
Rush to Placerville, CA this Weekend
El Dorado County is the birthplace of California’s gold rush, and the fever that inspired hundreds of thousands of emigrants to flock to the Pacific Coast—forever changing the course of American history. Today, modern travelers find small-town charm, outdoor experiences, and robust flavors that continue to thrive in Placerville, CA.
West Sacramento man arrested in attempted Roseville mugging
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said a West Sacramento man was arrested as a suspect in an attempted robbery over the weekend. Police said, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a man wearing a ski mask approached someone in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Antelope Creek Drive, near the trail. The suspect, identified […]
10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 10-11
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including a bacon festival, a brunch market, and even a taco truck cook-off!. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s with a slight southwest breeze. Gather up some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but here are some weekend events for your weekend.
Fire damages home in Antelope neighborhood
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters say no one was hurt after a fire at a home in an Antelope neighborhood early Monday afternoon. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Rolling Field Court just after 1 p.m.Flames were shooting through the roof of the home, as seen in video taken at the scene.Exactly where the fire started – and how – is unclear, though. Crews had the flames knocked down within a half hour.
25 homes destroyed in Mosquito Fire | Monday's updates, maps, evacuations latest
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against the Mosquito Fire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento has burned 48,700 acres as of Cal Fire's most recent update Monday. Officials confirmed that 25 homes have been destroyed in the fire along with 21 minor structures.
Mosquito Fire evacuees wait at shelters, scattered throughout region in foreseeable future
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While temperatures have dropped since the record-setting heat wave earlier this week, smoke has filled the Sacramento Valley and the area surrounding the Mosquito Fire. Now, those who fled the area anxiously wait at area shelters. Linda Hoffman left her home in Foresthill, fleeing to nearby...
fox40jackson.com
Mosquito Fire in California spreads to over 41,400 acres, forces thousands to evacuate
A wildfire scorching two counties in California has burned more than 41,400 acres and is threatening thousands of homes and structures, officials said Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento threatened more than 5,000 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties as an increase in winds continued the fires spread, CAL Fire said.
Over 11,000 evacuated as Calif. Mosquito Fire activity expected to increase
California's Mosquito Fire in the Tahoe National Forest showed no signs of slowing down overnight.
Comments / 1