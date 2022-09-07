ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Mountain Democrat

Take a WINEcation and delight in the wonders of El Dorado County

Don’t have time and the inclination to take a vacation? The El Dorado County wineries have the perfect solution. All aboard for WINEcation. Sept. 17 & 18 Escape from the usual wine events. Elevate wine tasting at the wineries of El Dorado County. Explore the diversity of this region over two wine-filled days. Each participating winery will offer a unique wine experience. Whether it’s sipping sangiovese at an Italian villa in Tuscany, enjoying an aromatic grenache blanc at a bistro in Paris or popping bubbles off the bow of a cruise ship launching out to sea, it’s all possible at WINEcation with an adventure pass.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento Business Owners Protest Dangers of Homeless Drug-Addicted, Mentally-Ill Transients

The Globe writes frequently about the widespread, growing population of drug-addicted street people in Sacramento. I take photos to illustrate my observations. This weekend I added to the photo album. Readers can see Sacramento is headed for more tragedy if 11,000 drug-addicted and mentally ill homeless transients are allowed to continue to live on the streets, in the parks, and where ever they park their tents or RVs.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Hundreds take part in Tower Bridge Dinner in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The ninth annual Tower Bridge Dinner kicked off on Sunday night. It is a Farm-to-Fork event organized by Visit Sacramento. “We've been growing food here for well over 100 years. We grow so much of the food that feeds the rest of the country, so this celebrates the farmers, this celebrates the chefs, this celebrates our food scene in Sacramento, and it's always a great party,” said Mike Testa, president and CEO of Visit Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Storytelling podcast invites people to share their stories

Storytelling podcast, Unassuming Collective, which showcases nuanced human experiences, brings storytelling to the stage and allows Placerville residents to share about their lives on the mic, in front of an audience. The concept for this open mic was inspired by New York’s storytelling event and podcast, The Moth, which has...
PLACERVILLE, CA
ABC10

Sacramento area sideshow crackdown nets 30 impounded cars, 5 arrests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Aerial footage released Monday by California Highway Patrol's (CHP) Air Operations shows weekend sideshows across the Sacramento area just moments before police caught up to them. Police from agencies in Sacramento, Elk Grove and Rancho Cordova helped impound more than 30 vehicles and arrest five people...
SACRAMENTO, CA
UPI News

California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned nearly 47,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Foresthill is about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties forces 11,260 people to evacuate

PLACER COUNTY - The fast-spreading Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties has once again grown quickly overnight. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe Mosquito Fire started Tuesday (Sept. 6th) next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. The fire is now estimated to be 46,587 acres in size, an increase of about 5,848 acres on Sunday. It is now 10% contained.According to Cal Fire, there have been multiple data sources for the fire's perimeter. Due to smoky conditions, accurate measurement has been difficult. Firefighters are challenged by steep...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Aug. 29-31

The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 10:29 p.m. A battery was reported at a Coach Lane bar in Cameron Park. 2:10 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 46-year-old woman suspected of felony burglary. She was arrested on Mosquito Road in the Placerville area. The suspect was listed in custody in lieu of $10,000 bail as of press time.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
visitusaparks.com

Rush to Placerville, CA this Weekend

El Dorado County is the birthplace of California’s gold rush, and the fever that inspired hundreds of thousands of emigrants to flock to the Pacific Coast—forever changing the course of American history. Today, modern travelers find small-town charm, outdoor experiences, and robust flavors that continue to thrive in Placerville, CA.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento man arrested in attempted Roseville mugging

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said a West Sacramento man was arrested as a suspect in an attempted robbery over the weekend.  Police said, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a man wearing a ski mask approached someone in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Antelope Creek Drive, near the trail. The suspect, identified […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 10-11

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including a bacon festival, a brunch market, and even a taco truck cook-off!. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s with a slight southwest breeze. Gather up some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but here are some weekend events for your weekend.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire damages home in Antelope neighborhood

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters say no one was hurt after a fire at a home in an Antelope neighborhood early Monday afternoon. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Rolling Field Court just after 1 p.m.Flames were shooting through the roof of the home, as seen in video taken at the scene.Exactly where the fire started – and how – is unclear, though.  Crews had the flames knocked down within a half hour. 
ANTELOPE, CA
ABC10

25 homes destroyed in Mosquito Fire | Monday's updates, maps, evacuations latest

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against the Mosquito Fire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento has burned 48,700 acres as of Cal Fire's most recent update Monday. Officials confirmed that 25 homes have been destroyed in the fire along with 21 minor structures.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

