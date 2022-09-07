Don’t have time and the inclination to take a vacation? The El Dorado County wineries have the perfect solution. All aboard for WINEcation. Sept. 17 & 18 Escape from the usual wine events. Elevate wine tasting at the wineries of El Dorado County. Explore the diversity of this region over two wine-filled days. Each participating winery will offer a unique wine experience. Whether it’s sipping sangiovese at an Italian villa in Tuscany, enjoying an aromatic grenache blanc at a bistro in Paris or popping bubbles off the bow of a cruise ship launching out to sea, it’s all possible at WINEcation with an adventure pass.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO