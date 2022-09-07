ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

IDPH: COVID Therapeutics Have Prevented Thousands Of Hospitalizations

Illinois public health officials estimate that thousands of people have been able to avoid hospitalization for COVID-19 in the past four months because of the availability of therapeutic drugs. Thousands of people have received the drugs in recent months, and the Illinois Department of Public Health estimates that 86-hundred people...
Illinois agency: Build an emergency kit during National Preparedness Month

(The Center Square) – September is National Preparedness Month in Illinois. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) encourages people to mark the month by putting together emergency “go packs” for everyone in the household. Kevin Sur, director of communications for IEMA, said September weather in Illinois can...
Pritzker: Tax Rebate Checks Will Help Millions Cope With Inflation

Governor JB Pritzker says the tax rebate checks going out starting this week will help millions of Illinois families deal with the effects of inflation. Income tax rebates of $50 per person or $100 per couple… and property tax rebates of up to $300… are being sent out starting this week, although it could take up to eight weeks for all the checks to be issued. Most Illinois households will qualify for the rebate checks, although income limits apply.
DeVore Questions Pritzker Payments To Top Staffers

Republican candidate for attorney general Thomas DeVore is questioning Governor JB Pritzker’s practice of supplementing the salaries of top aides out of his own pocket. Pritzker pays a number of his top staffers thousands of dollars per year in addition to their taxpayer-funded salary…a move which he says allows him to retain top talent without spending more tax dollars.
Deadline Monday to apply for IDOT seasonal snow and ice removal jobs

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Transportation is hiring 2,500 people to help with snow and ice removal and highway maintenance starting in October. But anyone who is interested needs to apply soon. The application deadline is Monday. Paul Wappel, public information officer with IDOT, said people...
Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Announces Retirement

Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Burke has announced her retirement. Burke has been on the high court since 2006 and has served as chief justice since 2019. Her term as chief justice ends in October, and she will retire from the court in December. The vacancy will be filled by Illinois appellate justice Joy Cunningham, who becomes the second Black woman to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court… the first, Lisa Holder White, was just sworn in earlier this year.
