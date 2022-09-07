Read full article on original website
IDPH: COVID Therapeutics Have Prevented Thousands Of Hospitalizations
Illinois public health officials estimate that thousands of people have been able to avoid hospitalization for COVID-19 in the past four months because of the availability of therapeutic drugs. Thousands of people have received the drugs in recent months, and the Illinois Department of Public Health estimates that 86-hundred people...
Illinois quick hits: State mong most pollutes states; $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot faces deadline
Catalytic converter thefts in the Chicago area are skyrocketing. According to the Chicago Tribune, Chicago police reported nearly 4,000 catalytic converter thefts through July 2022 compared to 1,400 thefts during the same period last year. Thieves target the automotive part because it contains precious metals which can be sold for...
Illinois agency: Build an emergency kit during National Preparedness Month
(The Center Square) – September is National Preparedness Month in Illinois. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) encourages people to mark the month by putting together emergency “go packs” for everyone in the household. Kevin Sur, director of communications for IEMA, said September weather in Illinois can...
Youth liberty groups plans student rights campaign on college campuses in Illinois, elsewhere
(The Center Square) – A student organization that has spoken out against the University of Illinois’ vaccination mandate is gearing up for dozens of college campus fights this fall semester. Young Americans for Liberty (YAL) said it is fighting “tyranny and advancing the cause of liberty at schools...
Illinois restaurants still face staffing shortages: ‘Still a very difficult time’
(The Center Square) – Restaurants across the nation are understaffed with no signs of relief, and Illinois is no exception. Illinois Restaurant Association president and CEO Sam Toia says that, although restaurants are doing what they can to keep their head above water, they are still going through the thick of it.
Pritzker: Tax Rebate Checks Will Help Millions Cope With Inflation
Governor JB Pritzker says the tax rebate checks going out starting this week will help millions of Illinois families deal with the effects of inflation. Income tax rebates of $50 per person or $100 per couple… and property tax rebates of up to $300… are being sent out starting this week, although it could take up to eight weeks for all the checks to be issued. Most Illinois households will qualify for the rebate checks, although income limits apply.
DeVore Questions Pritzker Payments To Top Staffers
Republican candidate for attorney general Thomas DeVore is questioning Governor JB Pritzker’s practice of supplementing the salaries of top aides out of his own pocket. Pritzker pays a number of his top staffers thousands of dollars per year in addition to their taxpayer-funded salary…a move which he says allows him to retain top talent without spending more tax dollars.
Deadline Monday to apply for IDOT seasonal snow and ice removal jobs
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Transportation is hiring 2,500 people to help with snow and ice removal and highway maintenance starting in October. But anyone who is interested needs to apply soon. The application deadline is Monday. Paul Wappel, public information officer with IDOT, said people...
Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Announces Retirement
Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Burke has announced her retirement. Burke has been on the high court since 2006 and has served as chief justice since 2019. Her term as chief justice ends in October, and she will retire from the court in December. The vacancy will be filled by Illinois appellate justice Joy Cunningham, who becomes the second Black woman to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court… the first, Lisa Holder White, was just sworn in earlier this year.
