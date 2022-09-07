Governor JB Pritzker says the tax rebate checks going out starting this week will help millions of Illinois families deal with the effects of inflation. Income tax rebates of $50 per person or $100 per couple… and property tax rebates of up to $300… are being sent out starting this week, although it could take up to eight weeks for all the checks to be issued. Most Illinois households will qualify for the rebate checks, although income limits apply.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO