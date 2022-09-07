Read full article on original website
pharmacytimes.com
Fruquintinib Meets Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
Fruquintinib reduced the risk of death in patients with advanced metastatic colorectal cancer by 34% and led to longer overall survival than among those given placebo. In the FRESCO-2 multi-regional clinical trial (MRCT) study, the investigators evaluated the efficacy of fruquintinib with the best supportive care (BSC) for patients with advanced, refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC). The results showed that fruquintinib met the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) compared to placebo.1.
Why Shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Jumped 160.4% This Week
CDC: More Kids Hospitalized With Respiratory Disease Linked to Non-Polio Enterovirus
Healthcare providers reported an increase in pediatric hospitalizations across the country for severe respiratory illnesses last month, which may be linked to an enterovirus strain that causes rare neurologic complications, the CDC announced in a Health Alert Network advisory on Friday. In August, clinicians and health systems in several regions...
New Omicron offshoot BA.4.6 evades protection of Evusheld's antibodies, study finds
The antibodies in Evusheld, the only therapy available to protect people with reduced immune function against Covid-19, may lose their punch against the BA.4.6 subvariant, a new study shows.
Patient Immune Cells Could Determine Durability of CAR T-Cell Therapies Approved to Treat Myeloma
Study suggests that myeloma patient survival after BCMA-targeted T-cell therapy could be determined by microenvironment factors. Investigators announced 2 CAR T-cell therapies that target B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) were approved to treat myeloma; however, the therapies may not be durable for all patients and could put some patients at risk for recurrence, according to investigators in a study published in Blood Cancer Discovery. The study authors noted that BCMA-targeted T-cell therapy was observed to increase the progression-free survival (PFS) of patients who had a diverse baseline T-cell repertoire in their tumor immune microenvironment, less immune cell exhaustion, and immune cell population changes.
Study: COVID-19 Vaccine Prevented Approximately 27 Million Infections in US Adults
The percentage of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths that were prevented from COVID-19 vaccination increased with greater vaccine coverage, according to a recent study. Based on a review of the data, investigators observed that the US COVID-19 vaccination program was successful in preventing millions of infections, deaths, and hospitalizations from SARS-CoV-2 in adults in the United States. Specifically, the investigators found that individuals who received a complete vaccine series—either 2 doses of BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273, or 1 dose of JNJ-78436735—was estimated to prevent 30% of all future COVID-19 infections. Vaccination was also found to reduce 33% of all expected hospitalizations and 34% of deaths in individuals aged 18 and older.
Antigen Biomarkers Could Predict Disease Progression of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
Viral antigen levels in blood plasma can provide clinically important patient outcomes among hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Antigen biomarkers for SARS-CoV-2 could predict the severity and outcomes of patients hospitalized from COVID-19, according to new research published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.1. “SARS-CoV-2 antigen levels hold promise as a...
Study: Statin Therapy Shows Link to Reduction of All-Cause, Cardiovascular Death
The findings also indicate that that treatment may have protective CV and limb benefits for those with kidney failure and concomitant peripheral artery disease. Statin therapy has been associated with reductions in the risk of all-cause death, cardiovascular (CV)-related death, and composite adverse limb outcomes of endovascular therapy (EVT) and amputation, according to the results of a study published in JAMA Network Open.
Molecular makeover makes wimpy antibody a SARS-CoV-2 tackler
Like the Roadrunner outwitting Wile E. Coyote, SARS-CoV-2 (the infectious virus responsible for COVID-19) keeps mutating, generating new variants that can slip from the grip of a well-trained immune system or a well-aimed drug or vaccine. Now, Stanford Medicine scientists have found a way to imbue immune molecules once thought...
Sunvozertinib Meets Primary Endpoint in First Pivotal Study in Platinum-Pretreated NSCLC With EGFR Mutations
Sunvozertinib is an oral, potent EGFR exon20ins inhibitor with wild-type EGFR selectivity. New topline results from the first pivotal study of sunvozertinib (DZD9008, Dizal) have found that the treatment met the primary endpoint of confirmed objective response rate (cORR) in patients with platinum-pretreated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR exon 20 insertion (exon20ins) mutations.1.
Some artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease, study says
Potential health woes from artificial sweeteners have expanded to include a possible link between some sugar substitutes and heart disease, a large-scale study suggests.
