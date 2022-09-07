The percentage of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths that were prevented from COVID-19 vaccination increased with greater vaccine coverage, according to a recent study. Based on a review of the data, investigators observed that the US COVID-19 vaccination program was successful in preventing millions of infections, deaths, and hospitalizations from SARS-CoV-2 in adults in the United States. Specifically, the investigators found that individuals who received a complete vaccine series—either 2 doses of BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273, or 1 dose of JNJ-78436735—was estimated to prevent 30% of all future COVID-19 infections. Vaccination was also found to reduce 33% of all expected hospitalizations and 34% of deaths in individuals aged 18 and older.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO