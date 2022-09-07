ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Texoma's Homepage

$2 million coin thief back in Wichita County Jail

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man, who along with his two codefendants, is supposed to be paying back more than $1.3 million of gold and silver coins stolen from a Wichita Falls couple is back in jail without bond after a new charge in Tarrant County for misapplication of fiduciary funds over $30,000. Russell Stallings, […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Lawton, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Lawton, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
kswo.com

Update on Deadly Crash at Flowermound and Cache

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three MacArthur High School students were in the car that struck a power pole that caused it to fall and ignite a grassfire at the intersection of Flowermound and Cache road. Lawton Police say Mason Mulvaney was the driver of one of two cars involved in...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Blair man dies in Jackson Co. crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Blair man is dead after a crash in Jackson County Saturday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 43-year-old Judd Frith was driving east bound on County Road 155 around 7:30 p.m. His vehicle left the road to the right, striking a bridge causing the...
JACKSON COUNTY, OK
#Shooting#Lpd#Violent Crime#Kj
kswo.com

Firefighters battle heavy smoke at warehouse fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department was called to a fire on 4th and G. Avenue on Monday, after a fire broke out in a vacant warehouse. Information is limited at this time and the cause of the fire is still unknown. We will continue to post updates, as...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: Gas leak evacuation extended north, shelter opened

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Emergency Management office has issued an evacuation order for residents in east Comanche County. They are asking residents within a 1/2 mile of 135th and East Gore to evacuate due to an ongoing natural gas leak. No other information has been confirmed at...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kswo.com

Wreck in Jackson County closes portion of US-283

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck shut down a portion of US-283 in Jackson County early Saturday morning, just before 6:30 a.m. about one mile north of Altus. The crash involved a car and a truck with a horse trailer. The impact of the crash forced the owner of the horse trailer to use a cutting torch to free the animals inside, according to witnesses on scene.
JACKSON COUNTY, OK
newschannel6now.com

Two arrested for Burkburnett Dollar Saver burglary

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people were arrested on Monday after a Dollar Saver in Burkburnett was burglarized. Burkburnett Police Department officials said they responded to three separate alarms at the Dollar Saver on Sheppard Road on Aug. 23, Sept. 2 and Sept. 4. After two of the alarms, officers reportedly discovered a window had been broken and multiple items had been taken.
BURKBURNETT, TX
KLAW 101

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week September 9, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

UPDATE: LPD identifies victim in Tuesday shooting on 26th St.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department has confirmed the name of the victim involved in a shooting Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to reports, Rholando Dickerson was found at a residence in the 2200 block of Northwest 26th St. Tuesday with a gunshot wound, before being taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Texas Family Initiative begins construction in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Family Initiative has begun construction on a new residential child care facility in Wichita Falls. This will provide services to local youth in foster care that have not been available before. There are currently around 17 to 18 kids in Wichita County that receive this service elsewhere because it isn’t provided here, but that is all about to change.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Duncan Banner celebrates 130th birthday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Banner invited the community out to celebrate the newspaper’s 130th birthday Saturday. It’s one of the longest running businesses in Stephens County, serving the community since 1892. That’s the year the first publication ran on September 9th. The birthday bash, right...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK

