kswo.com
Sleeping man discovered in stolen car with drugs and guns, arrested
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County man faces several charges after he was found sleeping in a car that didn’t belong to him, while in the possession of loaded firearms and methamphetamine. Clint Ray Cardenaz, 40, was found by Sheriff’s deputies, on Southwest Quanah Road on Wednesday....
Argument over beanie burger leads to assault charge
The fight started after a woman couldn't find her leftovers in the refrigerator. Her adult son would eventually accuse her of sleeping with the landscaper.
Missing at-risk elderly Altus woman found
#BREAKING An elderly at-risk Altus woman who has been missing since late August has been located, according to authorities.
$2 million coin thief back in Wichita County Jail
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man, who along with his two codefendants, is supposed to be paying back more than $1.3 million of gold and silver coins stolen from a Wichita Falls couple is back in jail without bond after a new charge in Tarrant County for misapplication of fiduciary funds over $30,000. Russell Stallings, […]
Woman charged after police chase ends in fiery wreck
Wichita Falls Police have charged a woman with evading and criminal mischief after a Saturday afternoon chase that started in Wichita Falls, traveled to Burkburnett and ended near Bacon Switch Road.
Woman charged with frying pot assault of elderly man
Wichita Falls police arrested a woman after she allegedly assaulted her elderly father.
kswo.com
Update on Deadly Crash at Flowermound and Cache
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three MacArthur High School students were in the car that struck a power pole that caused it to fall and ignite a grassfire at the intersection of Flowermound and Cache road. Lawton Police say Mason Mulvaney was the driver of one of two cars involved in...
kswo.com
Blair man dies in Jackson Co. crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Blair man is dead after a crash in Jackson County Saturday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 43-year-old Judd Frith was driving east bound on County Road 155 around 7:30 p.m. His vehicle left the road to the right, striking a bridge causing the...
Chase ends in car, grass fire near Bacon Switch Road
After running over fences and trying to hit multiple people, a driver led Wichita Falls Police into Burkburnett in a chase that ended near Bacon Switch Road.
kswo.com
Firefighters battle heavy smoke at warehouse fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department was called to a fire on 4th and G. Avenue on Monday, after a fire broke out in a vacant warehouse. Information is limited at this time and the cause of the fire is still unknown. We will continue to post updates, as...
kswo.com
UPDATE: Gas leak evacuation extended north, shelter opened
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Emergency Management office has issued an evacuation order for residents in east Comanche County. They are asking residents within a 1/2 mile of 135th and East Gore to evacuate due to an ongoing natural gas leak. No other information has been confirmed at...
SILVER ALERT: At-risk elderly woman missing from Altus
A 61-year-old woman has not been heard from since August 29. She's considered at-risk as she requires a walker. If you see her, contact the Altus Police Department
kswo.com
Wreck in Jackson County closes portion of US-283
JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck shut down a portion of US-283 in Jackson County early Saturday morning, just before 6:30 a.m. about one mile north of Altus. The crash involved a car and a truck with a horse trailer. The impact of the crash forced the owner of the horse trailer to use a cutting torch to free the animals inside, according to witnesses on scene.
newschannel6now.com
Two arrested for Burkburnett Dollar Saver burglary
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people were arrested on Monday after a Dollar Saver in Burkburnett was burglarized. Burkburnett Police Department officials said they responded to three separate alarms at the Dollar Saver on Sheppard Road on Aug. 23, Sept. 2 and Sept. 4. After two of the alarms, officers reportedly discovered a window had been broken and multiple items had been taken.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week September 9, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
One killed in Cotton County rollover wreck
One person was killed in a rollover wreck on Highway 36 in Cotton County Friday evening.
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPD identifies victim in Tuesday shooting on 26th St.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department has confirmed the name of the victim involved in a shooting Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to reports, Rholando Dickerson was found at a residence in the 2200 block of Northwest 26th St. Tuesday with a gunshot wound, before being taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
WFPD officials address ongoing investigations
After receiving several inquiries over the weekend, WFPD officials addressed their policy on commenting on ongoing investigations.
newschannel6now.com
Texas Family Initiative begins construction in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Family Initiative has begun construction on a new residential child care facility in Wichita Falls. This will provide services to local youth in foster care that have not been available before. There are currently around 17 to 18 kids in Wichita County that receive this service elsewhere because it isn’t provided here, but that is all about to change.
kswo.com
Duncan Banner celebrates 130th birthday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Banner invited the community out to celebrate the newspaper’s 130th birthday Saturday. It’s one of the longest running businesses in Stephens County, serving the community since 1892. That’s the year the first publication ran on September 9th. The birthday bash, right...
