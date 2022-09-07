Read full article on original website
Ancient skeleton reveals amputation surgery 31,000 years ago
A skeleton discovered in a remote corner of Borneo rewrites the history of ancient medicine and proves amputation surgery was successfully carried out about 31,000 years ago, scientists said Wednesday. Previously, the earliest known amputation involved a 7,000-year-old skeleton found in France, and experts believed such operations only emerged in...
Why do humans walk upright? The secret is in our pelvis
If evolutionary biologist Terence D. Capellini were to rank the body parts that make us quintessentially human, the pelvis would place close to the top. After all, its design makes it possible for humans to walk upright on two legs (unlike our primate cousins) and it makes it possible for mothers to give birth to babies with large heads (therefore big brains). On an anatomical level, the pelvis is well understood, but that knowledge starts to break down when it comes to how and when this uber-important structure takes its shape during development.
Study: Baby Kinda baboons become independent faster if moms are social, dominant
New research shows female Kinda baboons who have strong social connections with other female and male baboons, or are more dominant, have babies who become independent faster than others. They are the smallest of the baboon species, social and the least aggressive of other baboons. Hence the name Kinda (kihn-dah),...
Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation
Anyone thinking about attending the lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.・
Breaking an optical rule: Engineers find a way to manipulate light at the nanoscale
If you're going to break a rule with style, make sure everybody sees it. That's the goal of engineers at Rice University who hope to improve screens for virtual reality, 3D displays and optical technologies in general. Gururaj Naik, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at Rice's George...
Researchers find source of gamma rays in small neighboring galaxy
Through giant lobes of gamma radiation, an international team of researchers have found a small satellite galaxy of the Milky Way filled with dark matter, but whose emissions are more likely the result of millisecond pulsars blasting out cosmic particles, reports a new study in Nature Astronomy. The center of...
Intimate partner violence among some LGBT couples increased during pandemic
More than 18 percent of previously abused participants in an online survey of LBGT residents in the United States reported increased instances of intimate partner violence during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to researchers from Rutgers and other schools. In a study published in the Journal of...
Electron microscopy reveals the reason for the purple stains on Alhambra ceilings
A pair of researchers at the University of Granada has solved the mystery of the purple stains on the ceilings of the famous Alhambra palace in Spain. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, Carolina Cardell and Isabel Guerra describe their study of the ceiling of the famous medieval fortress and what they learned about its mysterious purple stains.
New technique improves proteoform imaging in human tissue
Investigators led by Neil Kelleher, Ph.D., professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology and Oncology and of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, have developed a new imaging technique that increases the detection of intact proteoforms by fourfold when compared to current protein imaging methods. The imaging technique, detailed in a...
Scientists are divining the future of Earth's ice-covered oceans at their harsh fringes
One of the harshest and most dynamic regions on Earth is the marginal ice zone—the place where ocean waves meet sea ice, which is formed by freezing of the ocean's surface. Published today, a themed issue of the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A reviews the rapid progress researchers have made over the past decade in understanding and modeling this challenging environment.
Hurricane Harvey's hardest hit survivors five times as likely to experience anxiety from COVID-19 pandemic
Then came COVID-19. Building on the existing registry, researchers at CEHI, with collaborators at Rice University and the Environmental Defense Fund, deployed new surveys to assess the economic and health impacts of the pandemic nationally, but with a special focus on those hit by back-to-back climate disasters. Two results stood out.
In a warmer world, half of all species are on the move. Where are they going?
From the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, human-caused climate change is making a profound impact on animals and plants around the world, with many species pushed to the brink of extinction by rising temperatures. From bears to moose to lynx, and even squirrels and frogs, animals are leaving their...
Doctors and lawyers less likely to live in prosperous areas if from working class families, says research
Doctors, lawyers, and senior managers from working class families are less likely to live in prosperous areas than their counterparts from well-off backgrounds, new research shows. Family background could mean the difference between living in economically mixed areas such as Portsmouth and well-heeled ones like Brentwood in Greater London, the...
Keeping to a beat is linked to reproductive success in male rock hyraxes
A behavioral study published in the Journal of Animal Ecology has linked reproductive success in male rock hyraxes to their ability to maintain rhythm during courtship songs. You only need to take a look at the adoring fans of famous musicians to realize being rhythmically skilled is a desirable trait. In male rock hyraxes, singing frequency and rhythm could be seen as indicators of individual quality by potential mates—signaling information about their health and suitability as a partner.
What is the smallest planet? (It's not Pluto.) Taking a closer look at planet sizes.
As elementary schoolers, we learned the order of the planets. Maybe your teacher even had a snappy mnemonic like "My Very Educated Mother Just Served Us Nine Pizzas" or "My Very Educated Mother Just Served Us Nachos" after Pluto was axed from the planetary lineup. The International Astronomical Union even...
Eco-friendly credentials not benefiting hotels financially, study says
Many travelers say they would prefer to stay at eco-friendly hotels, but lodging facilities don't benefit financially from acquiring certification for green business practices, new research shows. Researchers compared five years' worth of financial data for hotels with and without third-party audits for practices like saving energy, conserving water and...
Solar Orbiter solves magnetic switchback mystery
With data from its closest pass of the sun yet, the ESA/NASA Solar Orbiter spacecraft has found compelling clues as to the origin of magnetic switchbacks, and points towards how their physical formation mechanism might help accelerate the solar wind. Solar Orbiter has made the first ever remote sensing observation...
The fate of a lake after a dramatic mining disaster
On August 4, 2014, Mount Polley Mine in British Columbia, Canada, made international news when a dam failure released millions of cubic meters of tailings—hazardous by-products of mining operations—into the watershed. Much of this toxic slurry surged into nearby Quesnel Lake, forming a layer of fine sediment up to 15 meters thick on some parts of the lake floor.
Researchers explore enzymes that use a cation, not oxygen-addition, to drive reactions
Researchers from North Carolina State University and the University of Texas at Austin have defined the structure of a substrate-bound iron 2-oxoglutarate (Fe/2OG) enzyme to explore whether these enzymes could be used to create a wide array of molecules. They probed the enzyme's active site to determine its ability to bind with different substrates. Additionally, rather than oxygen-addition, they saw that Fe/2OG enzymes likely utilize cations—highly reactive species—to drive desaturation during catalysis. The work, published in Nature Communications, could lead to the use of Fe/2OG enzymes in making a wide array of valuable molecules.
In Australia, cockatoos and humans are in an arms race over garbage access
Residents of southern Sydney, Australia have been in a long-term battle over garbage—humans want to throw it out, and cockatoos want to eat it. The sulfur-crested cockatoos that call the area home have a knack for getting into garbage bins, and people have been using inventive devices to keep them out. Researchers detail the techniques used by both people and parrots in a study publishing on September 12 in the journal Current Biology.
