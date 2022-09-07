ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Webb City R-7 expansion includes athletic facilities

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The newest expansion to the Webb City School District is about ready to kick off operations. The newly renovated Special Services building sits on East Stadium Drive near the high school baseball field. The site will host some athletic facilities — including a concession stand and restrooms for baseball fans. But […]
WEBB CITY, MO
The Pierce City lynching that many forgot: Monett newsman has been tracking its history for years

PIERCE CITY – Into the inky blackness the train whistle screamed, its shrill call reminding those who heard it both where they were and that they were alive. “There,” in this case, was in the heart of Pierce City, a town just west of Monett, where a group gathered on August 19 — fire in hand and a common mission in mind. The focus of those gatherings, however, drastically differed depending on which August 19 they stood along the town’s main drag.
PIERCE CITY, MO
Gary Gets A Massage On Air

Gary gets a massage on-air as Shelby talks with the Joplin Family Y and Harmony Massage & Wellness about the Y’s Membership Appreciation Month. Find out how they are celebrating this here!
JOPLIN, MO
Upset Bid Falls Short at Webb City

For the first time in seven years, Republic challenged Webb City into the fourth quarter. But just like seven years ago, Republic made mistakes and Webb City made plays down the stretch, as the Cardinals pulled away for a 35-14 win. The outcome of the game was in doubt until...
REPUBLIC, MO
Aurora and Marionville PD face issues caused by homelessness

AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora and Marionville Police Department has received more calls recently about homeless people breaking into abandoned houses or buildings. “Being homeless is not the problem,” Police Chief Wes Coatney said. “The problem is when people commit a crime because they are homeless.” Coatney said Aurora and Marionville have about 10,000 people […]
AURORA, MO
Court to consider insanity defense for Oklahoma Army veteran charged in Capitol riot

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — On Thursday, a court will consider an insanity defense for an Oklahoma Army veteran charged in the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Benjamen Burlew of Miami, Okla. faces the most serious charges against any of the Oklahomans charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol for allegedly assaulting a photographer. Now, his attorney questions his sanity to stand trial this fall.
MIAMI, OK
$5/Person Hot Air Balloon Rides

Come hang out this Thursday at the MSSU Soccer Field for the Literacy Liftoff! There will be a DJ, yard games, raffles, food trucks, and more! This will be a fun event for all ages!
Joplin School bus rear-ended by SUV in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Mo. — Just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday reports of an SUV crashing with a Joplin School bus on E 7th alerted Jasper County E911. Duenweg Fire, Duquesne Police and METS responded. Joplin Police and Fire were requested as mutual aid. Statement from Joplin Schools regarding Soaring Heights bus crash, September 8, 2022. The crash was located just east of...
DUQUESNE, PA

