Sewage spill prompts closure of RAT Beach near Torrance

 2 days ago

A stretch of beach near Torrance has been shut down due to a 5,000-gallon sewage spill, officials say.

Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the closure of RAT Beach at Malaga Creek Wednesday morning, saying lifeguards were walking the beach to notify people of the closure. Crews in a Baywatch boat were also working to alert people in the water.

The beach is just south of Torrance and north of Palos Verdes.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said 5,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the creek Tuesday night. The source of the spill was not immediately identified.

"I am getting more information about this incident and why we had another sewage spill impact our beautiful coastline,'' Hahn wrote on her Twitter account.

