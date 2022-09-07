FDA Grants Priority Review to Efanesoctocog Alfa for Individuals With Hemophilia A

Read full article on original website
U.S. FDA And European Medicines Agency Accepted Pfizer's Hair Loss Candidate Submission For Review
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review Pfizer’s PFE New Drug Application (NDA) for ritlecitinib for adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older with alopecia areata. The regulatory agency is expected to make a decision in the second-quarter of 2023. The submission is...
Pfizer Gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For GBS Vaccine Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Pfizer’s PFE lead drug GBS6 or PF-06760805 for the prevention of invasive GBS disease due to the vaccine serotypes in newborns and young infants by active immunization of their mothers during pregnancy. The regulatory grant is...
Silence Therapeutics Gets FDA Fast Track Status For Blood Cancer Candidate
Silence Therapeutics SLN announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to its lead candidate SLN124 for the treatment of polycythemia vera (PV). SLN124 is designed to address a range of hematological diseases by targeting TMPRSS6 to increase endogenous hepcidin, the body's master regulator...
Magnus Medical Receives FDA Clearance for the SAINT Neuromodulation System for Non-Invasive, Individualized and Precise Treatment of Severe Depression
BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Magnus Medical, Inc., a medical device company and developer of brain stimulation technology for treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced it received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the SAINT TM Neuromodulation System for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medications in the current episode. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005228/en/ Magnus Medical is a developer of brain stimulation technology for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders. The company received U.S. FDA Breakthrough...
healio.com
Abelacimab receives FDA fast track designation for stroke prevention in AF
Anthos Therapeutics announced abelacimab, a fully human monoclonal antibody inhibiting factor XI, received fast track designation from the FDA for an indication to prevent stroke and systemic embolism in patients with atrial fibrillation. As Healio previously reported, abelacimab received an FDA fast track designation in July for an indication to...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Olokinzumab As Effective as “Gold Standard” Treatment for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Researchers expect to file for FDA approval within the year following the successful phase 3 trial. Olokizumab, a new treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, may be as effective as current “gold standard” treatments, according to results from a phase 3 clinical trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine.1,2.
MedPage Today
First-in-Class Drug Brings Relief in Ulcerative Colitis
A first-in-class investigational agent offered symptom relief to patients with active moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC), according to a phase IIb randomized trial. Among over 200 patients, those who received three different doses of obefazimod (ABX464) had a significantly greater improvement in modified Mayo score (MMS) -- a measurement of disease activity, marked by a change in the least squares mean (LSM) from baseline -- at 8 weeks compared with placebo, reported Severine Vermeire, MD, of the University Hospitals Leuven in Belgium, and colleagues in Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology:
pharmacytimes.com
Fruquintinib Meets Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
Fruquintinib reduced the risk of death in patients with advanced metastatic colorectal cancer by 34% and led to longer overall survival than among those given placebo. In the FRESCO-2 multi-regional clinical trial (MRCT) study, the investigators evaluated the efficacy of fruquintinib with the best supportive care (BSC) for patients with advanced, refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC). The results showed that fruquintinib met the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) compared to placebo.1.
investing.com
Amylyx's ALS drug gets U.S. FDA panel's backing in rare turnaround
(Reuters) -Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) on Wednesday secured the support of external advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, months after the panel rejected it over issues with trial data. In a rare second meeting, the FDA panel voted 7 to 2 in favor...
pharmacytimes.com
Patient Immune Cells Could Determine Durability of CAR T-Cell Therapies Approved to Treat Myeloma
Study suggests that myeloma patient survival after BCMA-targeted T-cell therapy could be determined by microenvironment factors. Investigators announced 2 CAR T-cell therapies that target B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) were approved to treat myeloma; however, the therapies may not be durable for all patients and could put some patients at risk for recurrence, according to investigators in a study published in Blood Cancer Discovery. The study authors noted that BCMA-targeted T-cell therapy was observed to increase the progression-free survival (PFS) of patients who had a diverse baseline T-cell repertoire in their tumor immune microenvironment, less immune cell exhaustion, and immune cell population changes.
cancernetwork.com
Maintenance Rucaparib Improves PFS Vs Placebo in Ovarian Cancer With or Without a High Risk of Progression
Patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer with or without a high risk of progression experienced a progression-free survival benefit from treatment with maintenance rucaparib compared with placebo regardless of molecular characteristics. A progression-free survival (PFS) benefit was observed following treatment with maintenance rucaparib (Rubraca) vs placebo across all subgroups of...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: COVID-19 Vaccine Prevented Approximately 27 Million Infections in US Adults
The percentage of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths that were prevented from COVID-19 vaccination increased with greater vaccine coverage, according to a recent study. Based on a review of the data, investigators observed that the US COVID-19 vaccination program was successful in preventing millions of infections, deaths, and hospitalizations from SARS-CoV-2 in adults in the United States. Specifically, the investigators found that individuals who received a complete vaccine series—either 2 doses of BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273, or 1 dose of JNJ-78436735—was estimated to prevent 30% of all future COVID-19 infections. Vaccination was also found to reduce 33% of all expected hospitalizations and 34% of deaths in individuals aged 18 and older.
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Three COVID-19 Vaccine Doses May Provide Better, Longer Protection Than Two
Receiving 3 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can offer better and more long-lasting protection against the Omicron variant. A third COVID-19 vaccine dose has been found to offer more durable and superior protection compared with 2 doses against contracting or being hospitalized from the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to research published in PLOS Medicine.1.
MedicalXpress
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
massdevice.com
FDA warns of clip lock issue on some Abbott MitraClip heart valves
The FDA alerted healthcare providers about potential malfunctions with the Abbott (NYSE:ABT) MitraClip clip delivery systems. On Sept. 8, Abbott issued an urgent medical device correction. It informed providers of an increased rate of reports of clip lock malfunctions. Users observed malfunctions both before and after clip deployment. The FDA...
Spectrum Gets FDA Nod For Febrile Neutropenia Candidate, Sees Commercial Launch In Q4 2022
ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection is a long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) with a novel formulation. The company has received an indication to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia. The...
targetedonc.com
Adding Oleclumab to Durvalumab and Chemotherapy Does Not Reach Clinical Benefit in Advanced TNBC
Oleclumab plus durvalumab and chemotherapy did not increase clinical benefit rate for patients with advanced triple-negative breast cancer, according to results from the phase 2 SYNERGY trial. The addition of oleclumab to durvalumab (Imfinzi) and chemotherapy did not increase clinical benefit rate in patients with advanced triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC)...
targetedonc.com
Addition of Tremelimumab to Durvalumab/Chemo Continues to Improve OS in Metastatic NSCLC
Adding a limited course of tremelimumab to durvalumab plus chemotherapy induced long-term OS in patients with metastatic NSCLC, even when stratified by histology and mutation status. Following approximately 4 years of follow-up, the addition of a limited course of tremelimumab to durvalumab (Imfinzi) plus chemotherapy continued to yield durable, long-term...
targetedonc.com
Olaparib Maintenance Therapy Benefits Newly Diagnosed Advanced, BRCA+ Ovarian Cancer
Findings from the phase 3 SOLO1/GOG-3004 trial presented at ESMO 2022 support maintenance therapy with olaparib in women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer. After 7 years of follow-up, maintenance therapy with olaparib (Lynparza) for 2 years reduced risk for death by 45% vs placebo in patients with newly diagnosed advanced, BRCA-positive ovarian cancer, according to data from the phase 3 SOLO1/GOG-3004 trial (NCT01844986) presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1-2.
targetedonc.com
Olaparib Added to Bevacizumab Maintenance Therapy After First-Line SOC Improves OS in Advanced HRD+ Ovarian Cancer
Adding olaparib to bevacizumab maintenance therapy following treatment with first-line standard-of-care treatment revealed am improvement in overall survival in advanced ovarian cancer and homologous recombination deficiency. Olaparib (Lynparza) added to bevacizumab (Avastin) maintenance therapy and following treatment with the first-line standard-of-care led to a clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival...
