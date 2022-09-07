Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Central Dauphin teacher who was suspended over Pledge of Allegiance has been reinstated
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — A middle school teacher suspended without pay by the Central Dauphin School District will soon return to the classroom. Social Studies teacher, Sharon Davis was suspended without pay, after students slammed her for guilting them into standing for the Pledge of Allegiance. Davis vehemently...
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Singleton, Penn State freshman, explodes 70 yards for first career TD
Nick Singleton – a true freshman for Penn State – got his first career touchdown on Saturday after exploding for a 70-yard run score. Singleton went outside and past a few defenders, danced along the sideline, somehow avoiding the Ohio defenders, and then cruised 40 yards untouched to score. His vision on the long run was particularly impressive for such a young player.
Adults should be held accountable for the abhorrent behavior in Middletown | PennLive Editorial
The Middletown Area School District’s board has taken strong action in response to violent hazing incidents with the high school football team recorded on videos and spread throughout social media. They are to be commended for doing so. At its last meeting, the board announced it will expel seven...
Shots fired following central Pa. high school football game: police
A Lebanon School District police officer reported hearing shots fired shortly before midnight Friday not far from the district stadium, near the Lebanon Middle School. A high school football game had ended at the stadium about 15 minutes early, police said, and few people were in the area. Those who were still at the stadium were evacuated, police said.
Following battle with addiction, former WWE star opens wrestling academy in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — After several years of wrestling in front of lights and cameras, former WWE superstar Jesus “Ricardo” Rodriguez has found a smaller ring, tucked inside a Manor Township, Lancaster County shopping center. But Rodriguez's past wasn’t all fame and world title belts. “An...
abc27.com
Fundraiser held for Harrisburg Police Athletic Leauge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A major fundraiser was held on Saturday evening for Harrisburg’s Police Athletic League. It was a dance competition at the Hilton on Saturday, Sept. 10. It was similar to Dancing with the Stars, featuring police from various departments in Dauphin County. Get daily news,...
lebtown.com
Ground broken for new Lebanon Middle School in plan to reduce overcrowding
The centerpiece of the Lebanon School District’s ambitious plan to alleviate overcrowding moved from the drawing board to the construction phase Thursday when ground was broken for a new middle school adjacent to Lebanon High School. Early morning clouds gave way to sunshine and blue skies as board members,...
WGAL
Police: Shots fired in Lebanon near high school football stadium
An on-duty Lebanon School District police officer heard what he thought to be gunshots from outside the Lebanon School District stadium at Friday night's game. Lebanon City Police say the football game ended 15 minutes before the shots were heard and most people had left. With the help of police...
Pa. school district addresses racist Homecoming sign, says it’s taking ‘appropriate next steps’
Pine-Richland School District officials say that they are taking the “appropriate next steps” to address a picture of a high school student holding a racist sign. In a Snapchat screenshot making rounds on social media, a high school boy holds a Homecoming promposal sign that reads, “If I was black I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you for Homecoming?!”
abc27.com
Lancaster County school lockdown ends after report of gun
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – East Lampeter Township Police say a lockdown at Conestoga Valley High School has been lifted after unfounded reports of a student having a firearm. Police responded around 10:24 a.m. after school administrators were advised through social media outlets that a student was believed...
Jayden Johnson, Brady Heiser help Gettysburg bounce Boiling Springs
Gettysburg is doing just fine in its return to the Mid-Penn. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Upcoming All Star Diamond Series Dirt Classic Qualifier
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The last match-up of the season between the Pennsylvania Posse and the All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars at Williams Grove Speedway is set for Friday night, Sept. 16. Presented by Land O‘ Lakes, Friday night will feature the Hoosier Diamond Series Dirt Classic Qualifier...
Man allegedly tried to take gun, taser from police during Cumberland County struggle
A man in Cumberland County was charged with attempted aggravated assault on a police officer and other charges after an alleged struggle when police attempted to take him into custody for a felony warrant.
Harrisburg woman dated ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ linked to deaths of 5 women: report
Harrisburg resident Monica White was looking for a connection when she set up dating profiles after a painful divorce in the fall of 2020, according to a new investigation by the Washington Post. White, who was interviewed by The Washington Post, soon received a message from 36-year-old Anthony Robinson. “Hi...
Girl, 9, shot during weekend house party in Harrisburg: police
A 9-year-old girl was injured in an overnight shooting last weekend during a house party in Harrisburg, authorities said. City spokesman Matt Maisel said shots were fired around 1 a.m. Sunday inside a home where a party was ongoing on the 1000 block of South 18th Street. Around the same time, he said a 9-year-old girl arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her heel.
Man facing charges after falsifying ID, resisting arrest by police serving warrant
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County man is facing charges after police said he falsified his identity to them when they attempted to serve a warrant, and then allegedly fought police when they took him into custody. Eric Hammaker, 30, of Newport, is facing aggravated assault, resisting arrest,...
abc27.com
Chambersburg man charged with terroristic threats
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chambersburg man was arrested after an incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 5 in Chambersburg. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to Police, 47- year old William Adkins made threats to...
Two injured in local crash, Harrisburg fatality
A three-vehicle local crash last night on Wayne Road injured two and brought first responders to the intersection with Fetterhoff Chapel Road, while Pennsylvania State Police investigated an early morning fatal crash today. New Franklin Volunteer Fire Company Engine 17-2 answered a call at 7:58 p.m. Friday, finding three vehicles...
Firefighters honor 9/11 with stair climb at Mechanicsburg gym
In what has now become a years-long tradition, first responders honored the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks Sunday by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the former World Trade Center. At Mechanicsburg’s Ark Fitness, three local firefighters used the fitness center’s stair machines to replicate the stairs...
local21news.com
Police pursue DUI suspect in Dauphin Co., officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a suspect, accused of having active warrants, fled and lead police on a chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens. Authorities say that on September 11 at 7:30AM, Troopers had tried to stop 40-year-old...
