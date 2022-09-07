ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

saturdaytradition.com

Nick Singleton, Penn State freshman, explodes 70 yards for first career TD

Nick Singleton – a true freshman for Penn State – got his first career touchdown on Saturday after exploding for a 70-yard run score. Singleton went outside and past a few defenders, danced along the sideline, somehow avoiding the Ohio defenders, and then cruised 40 yards untouched to score. His vision on the long run was particularly impressive for such a young player.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Shots fired following central Pa. high school football game: police

A Lebanon School District police officer reported hearing shots fired shortly before midnight Friday not far from the district stadium, near the Lebanon Middle School. A high school football game had ended at the stadium about 15 minutes early, police said, and few people were in the area. Those who were still at the stadium were evacuated, police said.
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Fundraiser held for Harrisburg Police Athletic Leauge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A major fundraiser was held on Saturday evening for Harrisburg’s Police Athletic League. It was a dance competition at the Hilton on Saturday, Sept. 10. It was similar to Dancing with the Stars, featuring police from various departments in Dauphin County. Get daily news,...
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Ground broken for new Lebanon Middle School in plan to reduce overcrowding

The centerpiece of the Lebanon School District’s ambitious plan to alleviate overcrowding moved from the drawing board to the construction phase Thursday when ground was broken for a new middle school adjacent to Lebanon High School. Early morning clouds gave way to sunshine and blue skies as board members,...
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Police: Shots fired in Lebanon near high school football stadium

An on-duty Lebanon School District police officer heard what he thought to be gunshots from outside the Lebanon School District stadium at Friday night's game. Lebanon City Police say the football game ended 15 minutes before the shots were heard and most people had left. With the help of police...
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. school district addresses racist Homecoming sign, says it’s taking ‘appropriate next steps’

Pine-Richland School District officials say that they are taking the “appropriate next steps” to address a picture of a high school student holding a racist sign. In a Snapchat screenshot making rounds on social media, a high school boy holds a Homecoming promposal sign that reads, “If I was black I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you for Homecoming?!”
RICHLAND, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County school lockdown ends after report of gun

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – East Lampeter Township Police say a lockdown at Conestoga Valley High School has been lifted after unfounded reports of a student having a firearm. Police responded around 10:24 a.m. after school administrators were advised through social media outlets that a student was believed...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
sprintcarandmidget.com

Upcoming All Star Diamond Series Dirt Classic Qualifier

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The last match-up of the season between the Pennsylvania Posse and the All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars at Williams Grove Speedway is set for Friday night, Sept. 16. Presented by Land O‘ Lakes, Friday night will feature the Hoosier Diamond Series Dirt Classic Qualifier...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Girl, 9, shot during weekend house party in Harrisburg: police

A 9-year-old girl was injured in an overnight shooting last weekend during a house party in Harrisburg, authorities said. City spokesman Matt Maisel said shots were fired around 1 a.m. Sunday inside a home where a party was ongoing on the 1000 block of South 18th Street. Around the same time, he said a 9-year-old girl arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her heel.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Chambersburg man charged with terroristic threats

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chambersburg man was arrested after an incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 5 in Chambersburg. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to Police, 47- year old William Adkins made threats to...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Two injured in local crash, Harrisburg fatality

A three-vehicle local crash last night on Wayne Road injured two and brought first responders to the intersection with Fetterhoff Chapel Road, while Pennsylvania State Police investigated an early morning fatal crash today. New Franklin Volunteer Fire Company Engine 17-2 answered a call at 7:58 p.m. Friday, finding three vehicles...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Police pursue DUI suspect in Dauphin Co., officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a suspect, accused of having active warrants, fled and lead police on a chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens. Authorities say that on September 11 at 7:30AM, Troopers had tried to stop 40-year-old...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
