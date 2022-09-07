Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCarolina Beach, NC
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAberdeen, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
Waterspout forms offshore of Sunset Beach, moves ashore amid tornado warning
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning around the time the waterspout developed near the west end of Sunset Beach.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Death investigation under way after two found dead inside Wilmington home
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation on the 700-block of Myrtle Landing Place in Wilmington. According to a NHCSO spokes person, sheriff’s deputies were called out to do a welfare check on the homeowners by family members at about 4:30, Friday afternoon.
foxwilmington.com
Car crashes into Wilmington home, resident uninjured
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a residence that was hit by a car on Tuesday, September 6. According to the WFD’s release, the car hit a home at 7th and Greenfield streets while the resident was asleep. The resident and their dog weren’t hurt, but they have been displaced by the crash. The WFD responded to make sure the building wouldn’t collapse.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tuesday evening Wilmington house fire displaces 2 adults, 3 children
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five people have been displaced by a house fire Tuesday evening in Wilmington. The Wilmington Fire Department says they received a call about a fire around 7:00 pm yesterday. Crews say they found smoke when they arrived to the home on Campbell Street. All occupants...
CBS News
Boil water order impacting Wilmington restaurants
Restaurants scrambled to bring in their own water after E. coli was detected. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
The Post and Courier
New location for Myrtle Beach-based restaurant group; Calabash restaurant clears rumors
MYRTLE BEACH — A Myrtle Beach restaurant group, in business for decades along the Grand Strand, recently opened a new venture not far from the shopping and entertainment complex Broadway at the Beach. Bubba’s Fish Camp and Smokehouse Grill, located at 1565 21st Ave. North in Myrtle Beach, is...
WECT
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Market Street closed near Ogden Park
NEW HANOVER CO., N.C. (WECT) - All lanes of Market Street are closed near Ogden Park after a wreck Friday morning. According to New Hanover County dispatch, a vehicle wreck caused wires to fall across the road. Duke Energy was en route to the scene as of 8:30 a.m.
Parking advisory issued for Myrtle Beach International Airport, travelers urged to arrive early
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A parking advisory has been issued for Myrtle Beach International Airport. Parking lots at the airport are full and signs have been put up to direct travelers to overflow parking throughout the airport roadway loop. Travelers are urged to arrive two to three hours early because the alternate parking options […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Dam reconstruction aims to bring back lakes to Boiling Spring Lakes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. — It’s been a little over four years since Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina, but many people are still dealing with damage from the storm. Since Florence, the lakes of Boiling Spring Lakes have dried up, but after a Brunswick County Board of Commissioners meeting this week, there’s a chance they will return.
Horry County Fire Rescue dive team finds vehicle and boat in water while training near Peachtree Landing in Socastee
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Fire Rescue dive team encountered an unexpected obstacle while doing training Friday morning on the Waccamaw River in Socastee. The crew was in the water at about 11:30 a.m. in the Peachtree Landing area when they found a vehicle and a boat underwater. It was unoccupied, an […]
WMBF
Federal judge denies request to stop enforcement of North Myrtle Beach beach wares ordinances
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A beach equipment rental company that is in a legal battle with the city of North Myrtle Beach was dealt a blow in its federal lawsuit. A federal judge denied Cherry Grove Beach Gear’s motion for a preliminary injunction that would keep the city of North Myrtle Beach from enforcing two ordinances and allow the company to continue offering its beach set-up services.
Police horse struck for by drunk driver for second time in career
A 19-year-old police horse named Elton is recovering after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver while on patrol — the second such incident in the 16-year veteran’s career on the force. “We were just patrolling downtown Wilmington (in North Carolina) as we usually do on a Friday night,” said Wilmington Police Department Mounted […]
foxwilmington.com
Leland considers agreement for company to design and build upgrades at Founders Park
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Leland is planning to use a design-build construction delivery method for some of the planned upgrades to Founders Park. On Thursday, September 15, the town council will consider entering into an agreement with Great Southern Recreation to provide design and construction services for the project.
columbuscountynews.com
DV Suspect Broke Courthouse Glass, Report Says
The suspect in a domestic violence case has been charged with damaging a window in a holding cell at the courthouse. Joe Frank Rich II, 33, was arrested Sept. 5 for assault on a female and domestic violence. He was held under no bond. Rich was in the holding cell...
whqr.org
North Carolina newborn receives first ever partial heart transplant
Partial heart surgery means taking living tissue from a donated heart and attaching it to the patient’s heart. This was the best option for the infant, Owen Monroe, because he was born with the arteries of his heart fused together, meaning blood couldn’t flow properly. Doctors didn’t think...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY talks to expert on boat laws after speeding boat incident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is continuing to investigate a man caught on video causing a large wake on the Intracoastal Waterway over the weekend. WWAY caught up with Sea Tow Wrightsville Beach to find out what the laws are when it comes to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Auction held to help Brunswick County community organization with positive impacts
SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) – A Brunswick County agency is hosting an auction to help local organizations that make positive impacts in the community. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation’s annual auction is in progress and ends September 16 at 3 p.m. The event is put on to raise money for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TAKE A LOOK: Funnel cloud spotted by numerous people around Shallotte today
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Gusty storms slowly pushed through parts of Brunswick County today. In addition to the heavy rain and wind, a brief funnel cloud was reported near Shallotte. Thankfully, the funnel never touched the ground making it a tornado, according to the National Weather Service.
WECT
Wilmington Planning Commission recommends one housing project, denies another
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Planning Commission reccomended one and denied another proposal for new apartments and townhomes at their meeting on Wednesday, September 7. The reccomended proposal was a 248-unit apartment complex on 40.45 acres at 4126 River Road at the end of Independence Boulevard. The site was...
foxwilmington.com
District attorney’s office concludes investigation into fatal collision, no charges filed against Brunswick County sheriffs
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) – The District Attorney’s Office has concluded that no criminal statues were violated by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in the fatal collision that claimed the life of Tyrance Benbow on July 8. The district attorney and State Highway Patrol reportedly reviewed body cam...
