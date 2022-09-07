ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Island, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Death investigation under way after two found dead inside Wilmington home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation on the 700-block of Myrtle Landing Place in Wilmington. According to a NHCSO spokes person, sheriff’s deputies were called out to do a welfare check on the homeowners by family members at about 4:30, Friday afternoon.
foxwilmington.com

Car crashes into Wilmington home, resident uninjured

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a residence that was hit by a car on Tuesday, September 6. According to the WFD’s release, the car hit a home at 7th and Greenfield streets while the resident was asleep. The resident and their dog weren’t hurt, but they have been displaced by the crash. The WFD responded to make sure the building wouldn’t collapse.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Tuesday evening Wilmington house fire displaces 2 adults, 3 children

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five people have been displaced by a house fire Tuesday evening in Wilmington. The Wilmington Fire Department says they received a call about a fire around 7:00 pm yesterday. Crews say they found smoke when they arrived to the home on Campbell Street. All occupants...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Dam reconstruction aims to bring back lakes to Boiling Spring Lakes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. — It’s been a little over four years since Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina, but many people are still dealing with damage from the storm. Since Florence, the lakes of Boiling Spring Lakes have dried up, but after a Brunswick County Board of Commissioners meeting this week, there’s a chance they will return.
WMBF

Federal judge denies request to stop enforcement of North Myrtle Beach beach wares ordinances

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A beach equipment rental company that is in a legal battle with the city of North Myrtle Beach was dealt a blow in its federal lawsuit. A federal judge denied Cherry Grove Beach Gear’s motion for a preliminary injunction that would keep the city of North Myrtle Beach from enforcing two ordinances and allow the company to continue offering its beach set-up services.
WTRF- 7News

Police horse struck for by drunk driver for second time in career

A 19-year-old police horse named Elton is recovering after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver while on patrol — the second such incident in the 16-year veteran’s career on the force. “We were just patrolling downtown Wilmington (in North Carolina) as we usually do on a Friday night,” said Wilmington Police Department Mounted […]
columbuscountynews.com

DV Suspect Broke Courthouse Glass, Report Says

The suspect in a domestic violence case has been charged with damaging a window in a holding cell at the courthouse. Joe Frank Rich II, 33, was arrested Sept. 5 for assault on a female and domestic violence. He was held under no bond. Rich was in the holding cell...
whqr.org

North Carolina newborn receives first ever partial heart transplant

Partial heart surgery means taking living tissue from a donated heart and attaching it to the patient’s heart. This was the best option for the infant, Owen Monroe, because he was born with the arteries of his heart fused together, meaning blood couldn’t flow properly. Doctors didn’t think...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Auction held to help Brunswick County community organization with positive impacts

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) – A Brunswick County agency is hosting an auction to help local organizations that make positive impacts in the community. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation’s annual auction is in progress and ends September 16 at 3 p.m. The event is put on to raise money for...

