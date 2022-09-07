ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Rory McIlroy on ex-teammates leaving for LIV Golf: 'I wouldn't say I've got much of a relationship with them at the minute'

By Victor Barbosa
 5 days ago
Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy looks at the leaderboard on the 17th hole during the final round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

With LIV golfers who are also members of the European Tour being allowed to play in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth this week, PGA Tour member Rory McIlroy will be faced with interacting with former Ryder Cup teammates who've defected to the controversial breakaway league.

The suspension for the members of the LIV Golf series playing in the BMW PGA Championship is under appeal and their Ryder Cup status is also subject to legal appeals.

McIlroy was asked Wednesday morning about the current status of his relationship with former Ryder Cup teammates like Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter -- all of whom have left for LIV Golf.

"I have no idea," McIlroy said, per a report from the Associated Press and ESPN. "I wouldn't say I've got much of a relationship with them at the minute. ... But, like, I haven't done anything different. They are the ones that have made that decision. So I can sit here and keep my head held high and say I haven't done anything differently."

2019 Open Championship victor Shane Lowry -- who is still on the European and PGA Tours -- also spoke about the situation.

"Obviously I haven't seen them in a long time now. Don't hang out with them anymore," Lowry said. "Probably won't be going out for dinner because we haven't seen each other. But yeah, there are certain lads that I shake hands with and certain hands I wouldn't."

2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick said he was "fed up with talking about" the issue.

The LIV Golf Series is headed by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. After world No. 2 Cameron Smith defected to the group in late August, LIV Golf had six of the top 30 players on the Official World Golf Ranking, according to Golfweek's Adam Woodard.

Comments / 16

TrumpRulz
5d ago

His teammates are much better, Rory is upset because he can’t make the cut at LIV.

Reply(3)
8
