Wisconsin State

seehafernews.com

Farm Wisconsin Announces Cranberry Apple Jamboree

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center has announced a celebration of one of Wisconsin’s biggest industries, cranberries. The Cranberry Apple Jamboree is scheduled for next weekend, September 16th and 17th. Festivities will run from 9:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the Discovery Center. There will be several themed activities available throughout...
WSAW

Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 12th Annual Celebrate Amherst will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be activities, food, and drinks all available on Main Street in Amherst throughout the day. The event includes live music, craft vendors, a classic car show (new location behind the Amherst Telephone Company), Central Wisconsin Ford Model A Club Rides, kids face painting and balloon art, and a silent auction.
wiproud.com

125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked

(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com

Two counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,623,026 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,389 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,623,0261,621,655 (+1,371) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,686 (64.7%)3,775,486 (64.7%)
97ZOK

‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review

Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
wearegreenbay.com

When could it snow in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As the leaves begin to change color and daily temperatures only reach 40 degrees, it signals the inevitable arrival of snow. But what does past history tell us when snow is expected to arrive in northeast Wisconsin?. Most Wisconsinites won’t have to break out the shovels or...
97ZOK

That Fun Time a Hiker in Illinois Found an Airplane in the Woods

You never know what you might find in the woods. That was especially true of a hiker in Illinois who found an abandoned airplane. It was only a few years ago that this fun video share made everyone believe that it's possible to fly a plane in the woods. YouTuber Tom V had this to say about his unique aerospace encounter in the backcountry of the Land of Lincoln:
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Friday, September 9 (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - SportScene 13 has football highlights from the Chippewa Valley. North beats Superior for their first conference win since 2014. We also have Memorial vs New Richmond, Chippewa Falls vs Menomonie, Osseo-Fairchild vs Mondovi, Colfax vs Boyceville and more.
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

