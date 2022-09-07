ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Fox News

Aaron Judge ties Yankees legend with crazy stat

You can't blame pitchers for preferring to face anyone in the New York Yankees' lineup not named Aaron Judge. He's the front-runner for AL MVP, and the rest of the team has struggled. The slugger is continuing to rewrite the record books. Saturday, he accomplished a feat no Yankee had...
BRONX, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Retiring After Season Would Be A Mistake

The St. Louis Cardinals legend and one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, is still driving the ball at a high level in his 22nd season. Pujols homered for the 17th time on Saturday night and that got him one step closer to 700 for his career. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Christian Arroyo in lineup for Boston Saturday afternoon

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Arroyo for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
BOSTON, MA
Person
Kyle Higashioka
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Alec Burleson batting ninth on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Paul Goldschmidt moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Burleson for 7.2 FanDuel points...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

MLB Game Paused For Interesting Reason Last Night

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli paused last night's matchup against the Cleveland Guardians to ask for a foreign substance check on opposing pitcher James Karinchak. Baldelli requested a check after he noticed Karinchak running his hands through his hair before every pitch. The home-plate umpire found no foreign substance in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Orioles' Rougned Odor batting eighth on Sunday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Odor will start at second base on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander Rich Hill and Baltimore. Gunnar Henderson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Odor for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jordan Luplow starting for Arizona on Monday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Luplow is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. Our models project Luplow for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Darin Ruf starting for Mets Sunday

New York Mets infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Ruf is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Ruf for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Rafael Ortega in Cubs' Saturday lineup

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Ortega is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Logan Webb. Our models project Ortega for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Josh Harrison in Chicago's lineup Saturday afternoon

Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is starting Saturday in the team's game againts the Oakland Athletics. Harrison is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Adrian Martinez. Our models project Harrison for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jesus Aguilar in Orioles' Saturday evening lineup

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Aguilar is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. Our models project Aguilar for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Joey Wendle batting third in Miami's Saturday lineup

Miami Marlins utility-man Joey Wendle is starting in Saturday's game against the New York Mets. Wendle will take over second base after Charles LeBlance was given a breather versus their division rivals. numberFire's models project Wendle to score 8.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Akil Baddoo in lineup for Tigers Saturday afternoon

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Baddoo is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Royals starter Jonathan Heasley. Our models project Baddoo for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
DETROIT, MI

