Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!Dianna CarneyDover, MA
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenBoston, MA
Free Admission to Local Art Festival Includes Live Music, Dance Performances & More!Dianna CarneyWestborough, MA
One Day Only: 75+ Local Vendors at Boston Food FestivalDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
Related
whdh.com
MBTA adding weekday Commuter Rail service to Foxboro
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA has resumed Commuter Rail service to Foxboro for the first time since the pandemic began, and is expanding that service in a yearlong pilot program on weekdays. Starting Monday, Sept. 12, Commuter Rail trains will run 10 weekday round trips between Foxboro and Boston,...
whdh.com
MBTA: Portion of Green Line service replaced with buses after incident involving overhead wire
BOSTON (WHDH) - Buses have been replacing Green Line service between Government Center and Kenmore after wiring at line’s Park Street station started sparking, creating smoke and prompting an emergency response. Video filmed by a local photographer, Arthur Mansavage, caught some of the sparks going off, which soon sent...
whdh.com
Neighbors react after crash involving two cars, MBTA bus in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents living on part of Dudley Street in Roxbury saw traffic snarled after an intense crash involving two vehicles and an MBTA bus Monday afternoon. Neighbors told 7NEWS it was a wild scene when the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. by the intersection with Dearborn Street, especially after the driver allegedly behind the crash ran away.
whdh.com
Crews contain 3-alarm fire at Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders were able to contain a fire burning at a high school construction site in Worcester Monday afternoon, according to officials. Flames could be seen burning in the area of the Doherty Memorial High School in the city’s Newton Square neighborhood around 3 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Vigil honors community activist reportedly killed by former MBTA driver
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston community members gathered for a vigil to remember a beloved local activist whom police allege was killed by a former MBTA bus driver. Attendees said 39-year-old Thomas Ruffen poured much of himself into his community. “Thomas’s purpose was to bring community together,” said Diana Garcia. “His...
whdh.com
Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
whdh.com
Firefighters put out flames at vacant restaurant on Somerville/Medford city line
Over a half-dozen fire engines filled Magoun Square after a fire started at a former restaurant Monday evening. Crews from both Somerville and Medford were called to a vacant business at the intersection of Broadway and Medford Street around 5 p.m., right on the border of both cities. First responders...
whdh.com
Residents in Mansfield react to water boil emergency after E. coli, coliforms detected
MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Town officials in Mansfield have been handing out bottled water to residents as their DPW and state agencies addressed cases of E. coli detected in local drinking water. People living in Mansfield and parts of Foxboro, who are served by the Mansfield Water Division, were told...
RELATED PEOPLE
whdh.com
Crews put out fire on two-story home in Fitchburg
FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters put out a fire on a two-story home in Fitchburg over the weekend. Crews quickly knocked down a majority of the fire on Milk Street Sunday but had trouble putting the flames out in the attic. The Red Cross is helping people displaced by the fire.
whdh.com
Boston Police recover loaded firearm after traffic stop in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police officers recovered a loaded firearm after a traffic stop in Roxbury early Sunday morning. At about 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers conducted a traffic stop after observing a car with “excessively dark tinted windows and defective equipment” in the area of Warren Street and Carlisle Street in Roxbury. Officers activated their lights and sirens to initiate the traffic stop and made contact with the driver, who was later identified as 25-year-old Henry Barboza of Dorchester.
whdh.com
Two students arrested at Fitchburg High School for having knives in school
FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Two students were placed under arrest on Monday after they allegedly brought knives to Fitchburg High School, prompting a lockdown. Fitchburg Police were called to the school around 9:30 a.m. for a possible threat involving a gun, which placed the school on lockdown briefly as officers searched the building.
whdh.com
Ceremonies in New York and Massachusetts commemorate 9/11
BOSTON (WHDH) - The nation is once again honoring the lives lost on 9/11 as the country remembers the 21st anniversary of the attacks. Several events locally and around the country are honoring the victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center Towers, Pentagon, and plane crash in Shankstown, Penn..
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
Steven Tyler makes surprise stop at Aerosmith’s former Boston apartment
ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Steven Tyler made a surprise visit to his old apartment in Allston while the band was in town for their show at Fenway this week. Tyler dropped by his old pad on Wednesday night and met current residents of the building where he and his Aerosmith bandmates lived in the 1970s.
whdh.com
Wilmington lifts boil water order
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Wilmington residents are no longer required to boil town water. The Town of Wilmington announced Saturday that the MassDEP is lifting the boil water order after two rounds of resampling found that water was once again safe. Officials said in a statement that town water can...
whdh.com
Volunteers assemble care packages in Boston for veterans & troops overseas
BOSTON (WHDH) - On a grief-filled day, against a backdrop of tribute stones lined with American flags, hundreds of volunteers could be found coming together and giving back on the Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston on Sunday. In memory of the thousands of lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, youth...
whdh.com
Some rain to start the work week
Two weather systems are heading towards Southern New England, with scattered showers expected to move into the area as late as Sunday evening. The best chance to see a shower will be south of Boston, as the center of a low pressure system passes just south of the Cape. Rain...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Worcester Police seek public’s help finding missing teen
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Police is seeking the public’s help to find a teen girl who went missing from her home early Monday morning. Alexia Gonzalez, 17, left her home on Gediminas Street and hasn’t been seen since. She is 5’11” with dark brown hair and...
whdh.com
Caught on Camera: Marlborough Police searching for armed robbery suspects after daylight attack
MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Marlborough Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find two suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a victim in broad daylight. According to a police Facebook post, at about 10 a.m. Saturday, two suspects assaulted a man on Main Street near Prospect Street and robbed him of “an undetermined amount of money.” Witnesses took photos and videos during and after the assault. The alleged assailants fled the scene on a motorcycle.
whdh.com
Woman arrested after allegedly kidnapping 10-year-old Nashua girl
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 22-year-old woman is facing kidnapping charges after she allegedly kidnapped a 10-year-old girl who went missing in Nashua, New Hampshire while playing with friends. According to Nashua Police, they received a call shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 about a missing girl from her...
Comments / 0