BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police officers recovered a loaded firearm after a traffic stop in Roxbury early Sunday morning. At about 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers conducted a traffic stop after observing a car with “excessively dark tinted windows and defective equipment” in the area of Warren Street and Carlisle Street in Roxbury. Officers activated their lights and sirens to initiate the traffic stop and made contact with the driver, who was later identified as 25-year-old Henry Barboza of Dorchester.

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO