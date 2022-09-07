ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

MBTA adding weekday Commuter Rail service to Foxboro

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA has resumed Commuter Rail service to Foxboro for the first time since the pandemic began, and is expanding that service in a yearlong pilot program on weekdays. Starting Monday, Sept. 12, Commuter Rail trains will run 10 weekday round trips between Foxboro and Boston,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Neighbors react after crash involving two cars, MBTA bus in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents living on part of Dudley Street in Roxbury saw traffic snarled after an intense crash involving two vehicles and an MBTA bus Monday afternoon. Neighbors told 7NEWS it was a wild scene when the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. by the intersection with Dearborn Street, especially after the driver allegedly behind the crash ran away.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Crews contain 3-alarm fire at Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders were able to contain a fire burning at a high school construction site in Worcester Monday afternoon, according to officials. Flames could be seen burning in the area of the Doherty Memorial High School in the city’s Newton Square neighborhood around 3 p.m.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Vigil honors community activist reportedly killed by former MBTA driver

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston community members gathered for a vigil to remember a beloved local activist whom police allege was killed by a former MBTA bus driver. Attendees said 39-year-old Thomas Ruffen poured much of himself into his community. “Thomas’s purpose was to bring community together,” said Diana Garcia. “His...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
PLYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Crews put out fire on two-story home in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters put out a fire on a two-story home in Fitchburg over the weekend. Crews quickly knocked down a majority of the fire on Milk Street Sunday but had trouble putting the flames out in the attic. The Red Cross is helping people displaced by the fire.
FITCHBURG, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police recover loaded firearm after traffic stop in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police officers recovered a loaded firearm after a traffic stop in Roxbury early Sunday morning. At about 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers conducted a traffic stop after observing a car with “excessively dark tinted windows and defective equipment” in the area of Warren Street and Carlisle Street in Roxbury. Officers activated their lights and sirens to initiate the traffic stop and made contact with the driver, who was later identified as 25-year-old Henry Barboza of Dorchester.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Two students arrested at Fitchburg High School for having knives in school

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Two students were placed under arrest on Monday after they allegedly brought knives to Fitchburg High School, prompting a lockdown. Fitchburg Police were called to the school around 9:30 a.m. for a possible threat involving a gun, which placed the school on lockdown briefly as officers searched the building.
FITCHBURG, MA
whdh.com

Ceremonies in New York and Massachusetts commemorate 9/11

BOSTON (WHDH) - The nation is once again honoring the lives lost on 9/11 as the country remembers the 21st anniversary of the attacks. Several events locally and around the country are honoring the victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center Towers, Pentagon, and plane crash in Shankstown, Penn..
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Wilmington lifts boil water order

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Wilmington residents are no longer required to boil town water. The Town of Wilmington announced Saturday that the MassDEP is lifting the boil water order after two rounds of resampling found that water was once again safe. Officials said in a statement that town water can...
WILMINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Some rain to start the work week

Two weather systems are heading towards Southern New England, with scattered showers expected to move into the area as late as Sunday evening. The best chance to see a shower will be south of Boston, as the center of a low pressure system passes just south of the Cape. Rain...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Worcester Police seek public’s help finding missing teen

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Police is seeking the public’s help to find a teen girl who went missing from her home early Monday morning. Alexia Gonzalez, 17, left her home on Gediminas Street and hasn’t been seen since. She is 5’11” with dark brown hair and...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Caught on Camera: Marlborough Police searching for armed robbery suspects after daylight attack

MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Marlborough Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find two suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a victim in broad daylight. According to a police Facebook post, at about 10 a.m. Saturday, two suspects assaulted a man on Main Street near Prospect Street and robbed him of “an undetermined amount of money.” Witnesses took photos and videos during and after the assault. The alleged assailants fled the scene on a motorcycle.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Woman arrested after allegedly kidnapping 10-year-old Nashua girl

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 22-year-old woman is facing kidnapping charges after she allegedly kidnapped a 10-year-old girl who went missing in Nashua, New Hampshire while playing with friends. According to Nashua Police, they received a call shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 about a missing girl from her...
NASHUA, NH

