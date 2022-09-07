Have Republicans turned Florida red for good?: Inside the Forecast

Hello and welcome to Monday. Here you go— Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is using his sizable campaign stash to help down-ballot Republicans. Big check— DeSantis earlier this month shifted $2.5 million from his political committee to the Florida Republican Senatorial Committee, the campaign arm controlled by incoming Senate President Kathleen Passidomo. It’s the single largest contribution recorded by the committee this cycle and since its creation back in 2014. Senate President Wilton Simpson, who is running for agriculture commissioner, donated $2 million from his political committee back in July.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO