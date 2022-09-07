ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Have Republicans turned Florida red for good?: Inside the Forecast

By By Renee Klahr and Steven Shepard
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago

I.AM.ME
5d ago

I hope not! We have toll roads, high crime, high homeowners taxes and failing insurance companies. Teachers are retiring in abundance while we have record revenues.

Dr. Truth
5d ago

DeSatan will certainly keep our kids stupid and then blow his horn about cutting school taxes. SOB.

Jason Perez-Mesa
5d ago

vote red the only way to survival in this democratic government..

