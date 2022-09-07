ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC Homecoming 2022: Here’s what to know ahead of Tar Heels’ big game

By Chris Dobstaff
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ewxh_0hlhztfC00

It might surprise you to realize that Homecoming Weekend is a few short weeks away. The weekend of October 28-30 will connect current University of North Carolina students with alumni on campus, as they celebrate the heritage of the university and cheer on the Tar Heels football team.

If you’re a UNC alumnus planning to return to Chapel Hill for the first time in awhile, you probably have some questions about what campus life is like now. We’re here to give you a guide to make the most our of your visit and make Homecoming 2022 a weekend you’ll never forget.

Who is UNC playing in the Homecoming game?

The Tar Heels football team will take on Pittsburgh on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Tar Heels are coming off a season in which they fell just a win short of finishing above .500, with a 6-7 overall record (3-5 conference play), before falling to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Panthers finished 11-3 overall (7-1 conference play) and knocked off Wake Forest in the ACC Championship game. They lost to No. 10 Michigan State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Get our latest UNC coverage here .

How do I get tickets to UNC vs. Pitt?

Tickets to the Homecoming game at Kenan Memorial Stadium can be purchased through goheels.com . Prices range from $35 to $60 for the game against Pittsburgh.

The university also offers Kenan Pines Hospitality Experience Packages , which are “perfect for fans who want an immersive experience close to the stadium, or groups looking to host an all-inclusive gameday event.” Single tickets can be purchased for $150, and discounts are available for groups of 30 or more. Call 919-869-5486 for more information.

Where should I stay during Homecoming weekend?

The UNC General Alumni Association has compiled a helpful list of hotels in the area with Homecoming offers . UNC Student Affairs also features a collection of hotels that partner with the university , and the Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau website allows you to search for pet friendly hotel options, special offers and packages and more.

If you’re looking to go the Airbnb route, you can search for a list of vacation rentals in the Chapel Hill area here .

What should I eat while I’m in Chapel Hill?

There are plenty of good food options to explore both in Chapel Hill and by venturing out into The Triangle. For breakfast, you’ll definitely want to try Early Bird Donuts in Durham, which was recently voted the best doughnut shop in the region (in a runaway poll).

If you haven’t been back in awhile, you’ll want to get your barbecue fix before you skip town. The News & Observer recently put together a list of 64 North Carolina BBQ joints that is worth your attention. Don’t miss out on The Pig in Chapel Hill , which “makes use of the entire pig, turning what doesn’t become sandwiches and plates into hot dogs and bologna.”

Looking for a bit of a drive? You can still get a taste of Allen & Son Bar-B-Que , which closed its Chapel Hill location in 2018. A few minutes down the road on US-18, you can find another Allen & Son location operated by Jimmy Stubbs in Pittsboro.

For your sweet tooth, we’ve also got a list of 18 ice cream and custard shops in The Triangle . In Chapel Hill, you can’t beat La Vita Dolce for some gelato or Ben & Jerry’s for a creative scoop.

Want more? Dive into our complete food guide to The Triangle. And there are plenty more food options to be found in our travel guide .

Drinking in Chapel Hill? Here’s what to know

“North Carolina sticks out from the rest of the country with some of its rules about selling, purchasing and consuming alcohol,” writes Kimberly Catuadella. Make sure to familiarize yourself with her list of 8 alcohol-related laws before you head to Chapel Hill (don’t expect happy hours or bottomless mimosas during Homecoming weekend).

Take a look at our 12-pack of The Triangle’s best breweries as you’re searching for a good beer. If you want a drink while sitting outdoors, we’ve also put together a collection of bars and restaurants with great patios -- including multiple options in Chapel Hill.

Here’s our complete travel guide for The Triangle.

