wjol.com
More Rain Expected In Chicago Area
More rain is expected to today in the Chicago area. Storms moved across the region yesterday, bringing heavy rain that caused flooding in parts of the city and surrounding suburbs. A Flash Flood Warning was issued yesterday for parts of Cook, DuPage, and Will counties. Persistent moderate to heavy rainfall...
Gov. Pritzker Announces I-55 Improvements In Will Co.
Upgrades are being made to I-55 in Will County. Governor Pritzker announced Friday the start of multiple improvements to I-55 through Joliet and Shorewood. The 93-million project is highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with State Route 59.
John Lennon’s Killer Denied Parole For 12th Time
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – The man who shot and killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980 has been denied parole for a 12th time. The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said Monday that Mark David Chapman appeared before a parole board at the end of August.
Woman Arrested After Allegedly Spitting on Joliet Police Officer
A 21-year-old Joliet woman was arrested late last week after allegedly fighting with police officers who responded to a domestic disturbance. It was last Friday, at 11:40 am, officers were called to the Riverwalk Homes Apartments, on North Broadway Street. Shortly after arriving the officers learned that Tyria Bishop had come to an apartment and began an argument with the father of her child. When other residents on the floor asked her to quiet down, Bishop allegedly threatened to kill them.
Joliet Police: Woman Arrested After Trying to Place Officer in Headlock
A 30-year old Joliet woman was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly trying to place a Joliet Police officer in a headlock during an argument. It was just before 3:15 pm that officers were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Bluff Street for an unwanted person. Joliet Police learned that Janquishlan Aguirre was inside the apartment of a male tenant and was refusing to leave. Aguirre has her own apartment in the same building and is the girlfriend of the tenant who had called police.
