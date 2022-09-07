Read full article on original website
LMW
5d ago
I hope there is action taken immediately and I’m surprised it hasn’t happened sooner. My husband is a retired Correctional Officer for the state of Massachusetts and I feared for his life every day! If people want to work out don’t commit a crime and stay out of jail. Our prayers go out to our brother officer and his family. May all our other Mass brothers stay safe.
Reply
31
Mikey happyface
5d ago
They want him prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.Wasn’t he already serving a life sentence?Please bring back the death penalty,are we going to rehabilitate him?
Reply
18
LHCBP
5d ago
Sad that these losers get better treatment than our poor, mentally challenged people, physically challenged people or the homeless. (I know I’ve missed more-just example). Dirt bags deserve DIRT.
Reply(3)
14
Related
NECN
Deadly Quincy Shooting Started as a Robbery, Prosecutors Say
A Dorchester man has been charged in a deadly shooting that officials say started as a robbery at a Quincy, Massachusetts apartment complex last month. Dwayne D. Harper, 28, is accused in the death of 32-year-old Jordan Wiggins, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office. Wiggins was found with obvious gunshot wounds at his apartment building on Crown Street around 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 18. He was taken to the hospital, but died of his injuries.
fallriverreporter.com
23-year-old Massachusetts man facing up to 20 years in prison for setting fire to business in Woonsocket
PROVIDENCE – A 23-year-old man charged with setting fires in three locations inside a Woonsocket mill-type building in April 2019 today pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of arson, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Jacob E. Lahousse admitted that he set the fires after climbing...
NECN
Springfield Home Health Aide Accused of Abusing 91-Year-Old Patient
A Springfield home health aide is accused of abusing a 91-year-old Alzheimer’s patient, the attorney general's office said Monday. Rodette Robinson, 53, who was licensed as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), was indicted Thursday by a Hampden County grand jury on two charges of assault and battery on an elder by a caretaker.
New Hampshire woman charged with kidnapping
NASHUA, N.H. – A New Hampshire woman is charged with kidnapping after she allegedly took a 10-year-old girl she did not know to a high school football game.The Nashua girl's mother reported the 10-year-old missing around 8:20 p.m. after she did not return home from playing with friends in the neighborhood. About an hour later a person who lives on Gendron Street became concerned after talking with the woman so she called police. Officers responded and located the pair.Police identified the woman as 22-year-old Gabrielle Belanger, who has no fixed address. Nashua Police said it does not appear the girl knew Belanger.Belanger had allegedly taken the girl to a football game at Stellos Stadium. After what police described as an "unrelated disturbance" at the stadium, Belanger allegedly left with the girl before officers arrived. The girl was not harmed, police said. She has since returned home. Police arrested Belanger on one count of felony kidnapping. If convicted, Belanger could face up to seven years in prison. Belanger is being held and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
Quincy Rape Suspect to Face Charges in 4 Incidents Dating Back Nearly 20 Years
A rape suspect that is set to face 10 charges from incidents dating back over 15 years was arrested Monday night by Boston police, the department said. The Boston Police Department's Fugitive Unit and Sexual Assault Unit arrested 42-year-old Ivan Y. Cheung of Quincy just after 5 p.m. Monday on four outstanding warrants, according to a news release from BPD. The warrants, issued out of Boston Municipal Court, are for four counts of aggravated rape, four counts of aggravated rape of a child and two counts of aggravated statutory rape, according to the release.
Woman speaks out following terrifying incident on Route 24 in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Ashley Lyons says she was driving down Route 24 North in Brockton Thursday afternoon when her back window was hit. “I was driving in the fast lane on the far left and all of a sudden I hear this really weird noise, I’m looking around, what is that, and I just happen to look over my shoulder and noticed a bullet hole in the glass window in the back passenger side,” said Lyons, who was driving home from work.
NECN
Students Arrested for Bringing Knives to Fitchburg High School
Two students were arrested for bringing knives to Fitchburg High School on Monday morning. Fitchburg police said they received a call around 9:30 a.m. from staff at the school saying that a threat might have been made to the school. The threat reportedly involved the possibility that a weapon had been brought to the school by a 17-year-old male student.
1 person in custody following ‘stabbing or slashing’ in Boston’s O’Neill Tunnel, state police say
BOSTON — One person has been taken into custody following an incident in Boston’s O’Neill Tunnel on Monday morning. A “stabbing or slashing” occurred following a crash in the tunnel, according to Massachusetts State Police. The victim who was attacked was taken to an area...
IN THIS ARTICLE
liveboston617.org
Officers Assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force Make Firearm Arrest and Arrest Two Others Attempting to Interfere with Arrest
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
NECN
North End Attack That Left Victim With Broken Legs Started Over a Couch, Prosecutors Say
A man who works as a court officer at the Charlestown Division of Boston Municipal Court is accused of attacking a man in the North End over moving a couch, leaving the victim with multiple broken bones, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's office. The alleged attack happened on Aug....
NECN
Family ‘Devastated' by Attack That Left MCI Shirley Correction Officer on Life Support
A correction officer at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley is fighting for his life after an inmate attacked him last week. Matthew Tidman, 36, is on life support. He was hit repeatedly with a 10-15-pound piece of gym equipment. "To see him lying on a hospital bed in this...
universalhub.com
Heavily tinted car windows lead to gun arrest in Roxbury
Boston Police continued their scrutiny of cars with excessively tinted windows early Sunday, leading to an arrest and the seizure of a loaded revolver in Roxbury. Police say officers on patrol in the area of Warren and Carlisle streets pulled over a car that had "excessively dark tinted windows and defective equipment."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
liveboston617.org
Officers Make Firearm Arrest of Ski Mask Wearing Teen in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking conspiracy involving fentanyl and cocaine
BOSTON – A Rhode Island man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy involving fentanyl and cocaine. Armando Gomes, 34, of Central Falls, Rhode Island, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to two years in prison and three years of supervised release. On Oct. 18, 2021, Gomes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
NECN
Trial for Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones to Begin in Conn. Tomorrow
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who for years claimed the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown was a hoax, is set to go on trial in Waterbury this week. This comes one month after a jury in Texas ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child killed in the shooting.
westernmassnews.com
Latest Holyoke Murder has officials calling for change
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest murder in Holyoke has one City Councilor calling for more to be done. A memorial of flowers, candles, and balloons stands on the intersection of I-391 and High Street in Holyoke, the same place where our Western Mass News crews found a heavy police presence on Wednesday night.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union call for changes after officer on life support after violent gym attack
The Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board announced Wednesday that in the wake of the brutal assault on Correction Officer Matthew Tidman that several measures take place. According to the Board, on August 31, Correction Officer Matthew Tidman was violently assaulted with a 10-15-pound piece of lead gym equipment...
NECN
Ex-Mass. State Trooper Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Driver During 2019 Traffic Stop
A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has pleaded guilty to a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for kicking a handcuffed man in the head during a traffic stop on Interstate 93 in Boston in 2019, court records show. Paul Conneely changed his plea from not guilty...
NECN
Massachusetts Police Arrest Two Following Separate Shootings
Police in western Massachusetts have charged two men with murder following separate shootings earlier this month. The Holyoke Police Department announced Saturday that they arrested Victor Diaz-Torres in connection with the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Alex Larkin of Chicopee on Sept. 3. Diaz-Torres, a 23-year-old Holyoke resident, was arraigned Friday on a charge of murder and is being held in jail.
Athol man convicted, sentenced to life in 2019 killing of Leominster woman
GREENFIELD — An 25-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty Wednesday of the 2019 killing of Kelsey Clifford in Athol. The verdict and sentencing followed a seven-day trial which ended with a jury convicting Keith D. Hamel of Athol of murder and other charges Wednesday in Franklin Superior Court.
Comments / 44