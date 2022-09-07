Business incubator to offer new supply chain help

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Business Incubator has announced an expansion of services with a program aimed at supplier diversification to spur redevelopment and local economy rejuvenation through supply chain diversification.

Newly appointed director of Supply Chain Diversity Karrington Griffin will work directly with institutions such as hospitals, universities, government and industry organizations to incorporate small and local businesses into their supply chains.

“Now, more than ever, supplier diversity is a vital part of a company’s success,” says Griffin. “It’s my job to help those small businesses scale and transition to partner with larger companies starting to improving their supplier diversity program.”to

YBI partners efforts with the Procurement Technical Assistance Centers to secure contracts, access loans and receive the necessary certifications needed for state and federal procurement programs.

Another focus of the program is to help small-to-medium enterprises – particularly those from economically disadvantaged populations – adopt new technologies to increase competitiveness, assist in customer acquisition and create infrastructure to apply for bid opportunities or loans.

Some services include the following:

online accounting

Search Engine Optimization

“No Code” websites

app development

social media and marketing

video conferencing

online sales and marketing platforms

An in-person event, “Brick and Mortar to Click and Order,” will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 for small business looking to increase tech outreach. Click here to register.

