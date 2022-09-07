Read full article on original website
27east.com
Hampton Bays Celebrates Name Change Centennial
On Friday, the Hampton Bays chamber of Commerce and the Town of Southampton celebrated the centennial of the name change from Good Ground to Hampton Bays in 1922. The evening... more. The Hampton Bays Civic Association hosted its annual rubber duckie race on Saturday afternoon at ... by Staff Writer.
27east.com
Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Southampton Man
UPDATE: Southampton Town Police say that call to Tolle has been located. ORIGINAL STORY: Southampton Town Police have asked for the public’s help — especially those living in the North... more. Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open by 2:10...
27east.com
SHELTER ISLAND
SHELTER ISLAND-- Waterfront cottage with Fireplace, W/D, refrigerator, WiFi. Tastefully furnished. $2,500/month includes all. Available immediately until 5/30/23. 631-377-2218.
27east.com
Vandals Take Aim At HarborFest Whale
Sometime after Sag Harbor’s HarborFest activities wrapped up Sunday afternoon and Monday morning, vandals scrawled “Trump” in large black letters on the side of the floating whale used as the... more. At least three smoke detectors in the Noyac home where two sisters died in an ......
27east.com
East Hampton/Pierson Girls Soccer Shuts Out Hampton Bays
The East Hampton/Pierson girls soccer team picked up its first victory of the season, 4-0, at home over Hampton Bays on Friday, September 9, and the Bonackers are hoping an... more. The fall sports season is officially underway. While Pierson students won’t return to the classroom ... 31 Aug 2022...
longisland.com
2022 Guide to Fall Fairs & Festivals on Long Island
Want to spend autumn weekends with the family going to a fun fall fair or festival? We picked some of the best Long Island fairs and festivals to attend. Check out our events page for more fun things to do and see on Long Island. Over 50 Fair - “Lucky...
NBC New York
3 Die as Car Smashes Into Pole Outside Long Island Firehouse
Three people died in a single-car crash that wrapped a vehicle around a utility pole on Long Island, police say. Suffolk County detectives responding to a crash in front of the Brookhaven Fire Department house on Montauk Highway around 7:50 p.m. Thursday found the car mangled. Three people were inside and all three died.
longisland.com
Two Homes Deemed Unsafe by Hempstead Town
Two houses in the Town of Hempstead were deemed unsafe by the Town board during their September 7, 2022 meeting. Resolutions authorizing the demolition and removal of the houses were on the agenda:. Demolition of a two-story wood frame, one family dwelling and debris from premises located at 709 Fishermans...
27east.com
A New Art Festival Comes to Agawam Park This Weekend
A new art happening is coming to town, and from September 16 to 18 it will bring an eclectic lineup of creative souls from around the country to the East... more. Now through September 26, the Gardiner Mill Cottage Gallery in East Hampton Village is presenting ... by Staff Writer.
52-Year-Old Killed In Crash That Caused Long Island Expressway Closure In Melville
Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that caused the closure of a stretch of the Long Island Expressway. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 in Melville. James Dawson, age 52, of the Bronx, was driving a Ford E350 van westbound, just west of Exit 49, when his...
midislandtimes.com
Larceny arrest in Levittown
Nassau County Police arrested a Seaford man on Tuesday, August 30th for auto stripping and possession on burglar tools. According to police, officers responded to a Newbridge Road address at 5:08 am for a larceny in progress. Police say that when they confronted Scott Raba, 51, of Seaford, he fled northbound on Newbridge Road into a wooded area. He was apprehended and arrested there.
3 Killed After Car Crashes Into Utility Pole In Front Of Brookhaven Fire Department
Three men were killed on Long Island after the alleged stolen car they were driving crashed into a utility pole. The crash occurred in Brookhaven around 7:50 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8 in front of the Brookhaven Fire Department at 2486 Montauk Highway. According to Suffolk County Police, the men were...
Man, 52, Dies in Crash in Melville
A Bronx man died Wednesday after his car crashed on the Long Island Expressway in Melville, Suffok County police said. James Dawson was driving a Ford E350 van west on the LIE, just west of exit 49, when his vehicle struck the center median at approximately 4:40 p.m. Dawson, 52, was taken to Plainview Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
News 12
Linda Mangano begins 15-month jail sentence
Linda Mangano began her 15-month jail sentence on Friday. It comes after a court denied her fourth and final bid for bail on Wednesday as she appeals her federal corruption conviction. Linda Mangano and her husband, former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, were found guilty of accepting bribes from an...
longisland.com
SCPD Seeking Man Who Used Fake Check to Purchase Vehicle in West Babylon
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who used a fraudulent check to purchase a car in West Babylon last month. A man used a fraudulent check to purchase a 2008 Ford F350 utility...
Corrections Officer Admits To Impersonating Police, Pulling Women Over In Suffolk County
A former New York State corrections officer has admitted to impersonating a police officer after investigators found he used flashing lights in his personal vehicle to pull unaccompanied women over on Long Island. David Olivari, age 38, of Coram, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal impersonation, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond...
Long Island owner wants justice after her dog was mauled to death by another hound
A Plainview family is demanding something be done after their dog Hudson was mauled to death last week by another dog.
BET
New York Declares State Of Emergency After Polio Is Found In Wastewater
On Friday (September 9), New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency after evidence revealed that the polio virus is spreading in communities. According to Reuters, Poliovirus has been detected in sewage samples from four counties (Rockland, Sullivan, Orange, Nassau) in the New York metro area and NYC.
danspapers.com
Montauk Man Gets 20 Years for Killing Ex’s Lover
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. An ex-convict from Montauk who admitted killing the 38-year-old man who was the killer’s ex-girlfriend’s love interest in 2019 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison plus 5 years post release supervision. Judge Stephen Braslow sentenced 50-year-old Joseph...
Bay Shore Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Shooting Into Home Occupied By Children
A 43-year-old Long Island man was sentenced for kidnapping and for shooting into homes, narrowly missing a toddler in one incident. Robert Oliver was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty to charges including second-degree kidnapping and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
