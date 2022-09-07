ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westhampton Beach, NY

27east.com

Hampton Bays Celebrates Name Change Centennial

On Friday, the Hampton Bays chamber of Commerce and the Town of Southampton celebrated the centennial of the name change from Good Ground to Hampton Bays in 1922. The evening... more. The Hampton Bays Civic Association hosted its annual rubber duckie race on Saturday afternoon at ... by Staff Writer.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
27east.com

Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Southampton Man

UPDATE: Southampton Town Police say that call to Tolle has been located. ORIGINAL STORY: Southampton Town Police have asked for the public’s help — especially those living in the North... more. Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open by 2:10...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND-- Waterfront cottage with Fireplace, W/D, refrigerator, WiFi. Tastefully furnished. $2,500/month includes all. Available immediately until 5/30/23. 631-377-2218.
SHELTER ISLAND, NY
27east.com

Vandals Take Aim At HarborFest Whale

Sometime after Sag Harbor’s HarborFest activities wrapped up Sunday afternoon and Monday morning, vandals scrawled “Trump” in large black letters on the side of the floating whale used as the... more. At least three smoke detectors in the Noyac home where two sisters died in an ......
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

East Hampton/Pierson Girls Soccer Shuts Out Hampton Bays

The East Hampton/Pierson girls soccer team picked up its first victory of the season, 4-0, at home over Hampton Bays on Friday, September 9, and the Bonackers are hoping an... more. The fall sports season is officially underway. While Pierson students won’t return to the classroom ... 31 Aug 2022...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
longisland.com

2022 Guide to Fall Fairs & Festivals on Long Island

Want to spend autumn weekends with the family going to a fun fall fair or festival? We picked some of the best Long Island fairs and festivals to attend. Check out our events page for more fun things to do and see on Long Island. Over 50 Fair - “Lucky...
RIVERHEAD, NY
NBC New York

3 Die as Car Smashes Into Pole Outside Long Island Firehouse

Three people died in a single-car crash that wrapped a vehicle around a utility pole on Long Island, police say. Suffolk County detectives responding to a crash in front of the Brookhaven Fire Department house on Montauk Highway around 7:50 p.m. Thursday found the car mangled. Three people were inside and all three died.
longisland.com

Two Homes Deemed Unsafe by Hempstead Town

Two houses in the Town of Hempstead were deemed unsafe by the Town board during their September 7, 2022 meeting. Resolutions authorizing the demolition and removal of the houses were on the agenda:. Demolition of a two-story wood frame, one family dwelling and debris from premises located at 709 Fishermans...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
27east.com

A New Art Festival Comes to Agawam Park This Weekend

A new art happening is coming to town, and from September 16 to 18 it will bring an eclectic lineup of creative souls from around the country to the East... more. Now through September 26, the Gardiner Mill Cottage Gallery in East Hampton Village is presenting ... by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
midislandtimes.com

Larceny arrest in Levittown

Nassau County Police arrested a Seaford man on Tuesday, August 30th for auto stripping and possession on burglar tools. According to police, officers responded to a Newbridge Road address at 5:08 am for a larceny in progress. Police say that when they confronted Scott Raba, 51, of Seaford, he fled northbound on Newbridge Road into a wooded area. He was apprehended and arrested there.
SEAFORD, NY
HuntingtonNow

Man, 52, Dies in Crash in Melville

A Bronx man died Wednesday after his car crashed on the Long Island Expressway in Melville, Suffok County police said. James Dawson was driving a Ford E350 van west on the LIE, just west of exit 49, when his vehicle struck the center median at approximately 4:40 p.m. Dawson, 52, was taken to Plainview Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
News 12

Linda Mangano begins 15-month jail sentence

Linda Mangano began her 15-month jail sentence on Friday. It comes after a court denied her fourth and final bid for bail on Wednesday as she appeals her federal corruption conviction. Linda Mangano and her husband, former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, were found guilty of accepting bribes from an...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
danspapers.com

Montauk Man Gets 20 Years for Killing Ex’s Lover

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. An ex-convict from Montauk who admitted killing the 38-year-old man who was the killer’s ex-girlfriend’s love interest in 2019 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison plus 5 years post release supervision. Judge Stephen Braslow sentenced 50-year-old Joseph...
Daily Voice

Bay Shore Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Shooting Into Home Occupied By Children

A 43-year-old Long Island man was sentenced for kidnapping and for shooting into homes, narrowly missing a toddler in one incident. Robert Oliver was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty to charges including second-degree kidnapping and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
BAY SHORE, NY

