ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 92-5

Does the State of Texas Owe You Money? Here’s How To Find It

Maybe your rental deposit was sent to the wrong address, or some forgotten insurance payout is waiting for you to claim it. Is it possible that there was one last paycheck from that part-time job you had a few years ago? Maybe a family member died and left behind a safety deposit box that is rightfully yours.
TEXAS STATE
MIX 92-5

Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]

Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Austin, TX
MIX 92-5

Would You Say This is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction in Texas?

It's always fun to stop by a roadside attraction while traveling. Every state seems to have something a little odd that draws in the tourists. Buzzfeed listed the weirdest tourist attractions in each state and personally, I think there are weirder places in Texas than what they picked. Weird Tourist...
TEXAS STATE
MIX 92-5

5 Favorite Southern Snacks to Try On Your Next Trip To Buc-ee’s

When you're in Texas, there's no pitstop like the one at Buc-ee's. They are taking the state by storm and folks love it. Tired travelers search for miles for the sight of that cartoon beaver mascot. Buc-ee's has it all from delicious food to great gifts and tasty treats. I personally know folks who could spend hours in a Buc-ee's if you'd let them.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#7 Things#Texans#Franklin Barbecue#Coca Cola#Coke
MIX 92-5

TxDOT Says Improved Roads Are Coming To Texas

Governor Abbott & TxDOT today announced a record $85 Billion 10-Year Transportation Plan for the Texas Dept of Transportation. Governor Greg Abbott today announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
TEXAS STATE
MIX 92-5

5 Crazy Different Texas Ghost Tours You Can Take!

This is not your typical Ghost Tour! Does that even make sense? What do you think of when you hear about a GHOST tour? Do you think of just entering a house and walking around it? Maybe getting into a car and hitting up different sights. Or, maybe just walking from building to building and taking pics with your phone. From segways to bats, these 5 crazy Ghost tours are a little different.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
MIX 92-5

Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes

It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
LAREDO, TX
MIX 92-5

Postal Service Claims Texas Ranks 2nd in Dog Bite States

We've probably all seen clips of old TV shows where a dog chases the mailman away from the front yard and down the street. A laugh track is usually played underneath unless the "live studio audience" is told to laugh and clap. But dogs attacking postal service workers is a real thing and it's not just dogs that are overly reactive that can attack.
TEXAS STATE
MIX 92-5

MIX 92-5

Abilene, TX
931
Followers
2K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 92.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix925abilene.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy