An elderly woman from Unity is dead following a rollover crash that happened Monday morning on Unity Road in Albion, Maine. According to WGME 13, the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office is reporting that the crash happened on Monday morning after the woman's car left the roadway and rolled over. The crash occurred near 505 Unity Road in the town of Albion at about 10:40 in the morning.

ALBION, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO