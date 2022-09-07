ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albion, ME

Drivers injured following head on crash

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Police reported to Norridgewock Road at 8:42 p.m. for two vehicle head on collisions with injuries. Police reportedly found three injured individuals upon arriving at the scene of the crash. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals, including one passenger, Elizabeth Chamberlain, 67 and later released.
FAIRFIELD, ME
Police investigate crash

BANGOR — Saturday the Bangor Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two vehicles had collided and both drivers were deceased on scene. Neither vehicle carried any other passengers. The preliminary...
BANGOR, ME
Two Dead After An Early Morning Head-On Collison In Bangor

An early morning crash has claimed the lives of two individuals in Penobscot County. The incident took place on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway. Det. Lieutenant Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department said the crash was reported just before 1 AM Saturday morning. "Upon arrival, officers discovered...
BANGOR, ME
One person seriously injured in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Maine — A man shot Monday morning on Washington Street N in Auburn suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury, police said. Information about the incident was sparse Monday afternoon, and police said no additional details would be released Monday evening. Police said the man was shot by...
AUBURN, ME
Three hurt in Fairfield crash

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Three people were hurt in a crash in Fairfield Saturday night. It happened on Norridgewock Road near Adams Road just before 9 p.m. Fairfield Police say 36-year-old Andrew Fonck of Livermore Falls crossed the center line and hit a truck driven by 68-year-old John Chamberlain of Norridgewock nearly head-on.
FAIRFIELD, ME
Two dead after crash in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two people have died following a crash in Bangor Saturday morning. It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to the Bangor Police Department. When officers arrived they found two vehicles had collided and that both drivers had died. Police...
BANGOR, ME
Three people detained after multiple people shot with play guns in Camden

CAMDEN — After several complaints of pedestrians being shot with what was reported as a pellet gun from a passing motor vehicle in Camden, three young people have been detained. Though the victims had been hit, none complained of any injury. Among the 911 calls, which began around 3:40...
CAMDEN, ME
Man dead after Parkman shooting accident

PARKMAN, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead following a shooting accident in Parkman Friday night. Piscataquis County Sheriff Bob Young tells us the Sheriff’s Office, Guilford Fire and Lifeflight responded to the call around 6:45 p.m. Sheriff Young says an 18-year-old was shooting at targets with four friends...
PARKMAN, ME
Waterville exit 127 to temporarily close

WATERVILLE — The Maine Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing the southbound I-95 on-ramps at Exit 127 in Waterville on Monday, September 12th and Tuesday, September 13th to do milling work. The on-ramps are scheduled to be closed at 9:00 p.m. Monday, and will be reopened at 6:00...
WATERVILLE, ME
Shooting investigation ongoing in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are actively investigating a shooting at a home on Washington Street. Officials say a man has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Further details, including what led up to the shooting, have not been released by police. Authorities do say the "subjects"...
AUBURN, ME
ALBION MAINE: 93 Year Old Woman Killed in Rollover Crash Monday Morning

An elderly woman from Unity is dead following a rollover crash that happened Monday morning on Unity Road in Albion, Maine. According to WGME 13, the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office is reporting that the crash happened on Monday morning after the woman's car left the roadway and rolled over. The crash occurred near 505 Unity Road in the town of Albion at about 10:40 in the morning.
ALBION, ME
Unity woman killed in Albion crash

ALBION, Maine (WABI) - A 93-year-old Unity woman is dead after a crash in Albion. According to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Monday morning after a car went off the road and into a ditch. We’re told witnesses tried to help the driver, Elva LaPointe, out of...
ALBION, ME
Man arrested for firing gun during argument in court

BANGOR- A Bangor man arrested after he allegedly fired a gun inside his apartment during an argument made his first court appearance this afternoon…. Maloney,35, is charged with reckless conduct, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. Bangor police officers responded to 68 Jefferson Street for a...
BANGOR, ME
REPORTS: Man Found Shot in The Face in Gardiner, Maine, Rushed to Maine Med

According to a Facebook Post from the Gardiner Maine Police Department, a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the face on Wednesday. Gardiner Police are reporting that on Wednesday morning at about 11:40 am, police officers responded to the area of Cherry and Water Streets for reports of a man that was apparently bleeding from the face.
GARDINER, ME
Many streets to be paved in Bangor tomorrow

BANGOR– The City of Bangor will be paving many streets tomorrow. Please avoid the entirety of Hillside Avenue, Bower Street, Everett Street, and Highland Lane. On School Street a portion only will be paved as they will be installing water and sewer for the new businesses that are going in there.
BANGOR, ME
New York man drowns in western Maine lake

RANGELEY PLANTATION, Maine — A New York man drowned on Saturday at Mooselookmeguntic Lake located off of Bemis Road in Rangeley Plantation. Eric Werthman, 81, of Glenford, New York, reportedly told his wife he was going for a swim at the lake off Bemis Road located next to his and his wife's residence, Sheriff Scott R. Nichols Sr. with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a release on Monday.
RANGELEY, ME
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life

About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
48th annual Sea Plane Fly-in held in Greenville

GREENVILLE– Greenville hosted a weekend full of events that were just *plane* fun. Friday Greenville kicked off it’s 48th International Seaplane Fly-in. Every year since 1974 seaplanes from all over the United States and Canada come to land on Moosehead Lake and enjoy the weekend in Greenville. Attending...
GREENVILLE, ME

