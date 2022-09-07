Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER DUE IN COURT
A 44-year-old Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings nearly three years ago in Saline County and charged with murder and other felonies has a court proceeding scheduled. Terrelle Palmer is alleged to have shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims...
kchi.com
Three Arrests In The Area Counties
Three arrests are reported by the Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 8:45 am, Troopers in Linn County arrested 24-year-old Olga L Costilla of Southbend Indiana for alleged driving while suspended and speeding. She was processed and released. Saturday at 4:15 pm, Troopers in Linn County arrested 41-year-old...
kttn.com
Spickard man arrested on investigation stemming from auto theft and property damage
A rural Spickard man has been arrested stemming from an investigation into a theft of a motor vehicle and a property damage incident on two different dates. Forty-two-year-old Bradley Wilson is charged with felony stealing a car as of July 30th, and with a misdemeanor of second-degree property damage as of August 30th.
kttn.com
Woman charged with murder in Livingston County waves formal arraignment and pleads “Not Guilty”
A woman waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on September 8th to first-degree murder. The case for 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall was continued to October 6th for a plea or trial setting. Hall was arrested in Kansas in...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday, September 10th
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Saturday in Grundy County. 37-year Brooke Ashford was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
kttn.com
Minnesota man pleads guilty in Livingston County court to involuntary manslaughter
A Minnesota man pleaded guilty in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on September 7th to felony second-degree involuntary manslaughter. Thirty-seven-year-old Isse Mohamed Hassan is scheduled for sentencing on November 3rd. A November 29th jury trial was canceled. A probable cause statement accused Hassan of driving a semi-truck with...
kchi.com
Brookfield Woman Sentence To 30 Years On Abuse/Neglect and Manslaughter Charge
A Brookfield woman will spend at least 25.5 years in prison. In late July, Nancy Royal of Brookfield was found guilty of Abuse/Neglect of a Child Resulting in Death, Involuntary Manslaughter in the First Degree, Abuse of a Child, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the First Degree, in a Livingston County Jury Trial.
kchi.com
Trenton Woman Arrested By Troopers
A Trenton woman was arrested by State Troopers early Saturday morning. Troopers in Grundy County arrested 37-year-old Brooke N Ashford of Trenton for alleged DWI, driving while revoked, and Careless and Imprudent Driving. She was processed and released.
kttn.com
Polo resident injured in Sunday crash; patrol accuses him of multiple infractions
A Polo resident was hurt early Sunday when the sports utility vehicle he was driving traveled off Highway 116 and hit a utility pole west of Braymer. Twenty-five-year-old Logan Bowley was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. The accident happened three miles west of Braymer on Highway...
ktvo.com
Police chase starts in Kirksville, ends in Schuyler County with arrest
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is under arrest following a police pursuit through two counties on Friday. The Kirksville Police Department said the incident started at 1:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Baltimore Street in Kirksville and then came to an end in Schuyler County at approximately 1:40 p.m.
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Injured in Crash South of Chillicothe This Morning
Three men suffered injuries in an accident early this morning in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 5:15 this morning on U.S. 65, three miles south of Chillicothe, as a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Richmond, Texas resident Andre Miller headed southbound. Troopers say Miller...
kttn.com
Trenton Police Department officers receive letter of commendation
The Trenton Police Department announces that two officers have been presented with letters of commendation. The presentation for Zachary Underwood and Michael Williams followed actions they took on August 21st when they came to the aid of a detention officer who was having a medical emergency. The Trenton Police report...
kchi.com
Jail Bookings For Local Law Enforcement
Two recent bookings at area jails for the Livingston County law enforcement agencies are reported by Sheriff Steve Cox. Wednesday at about 12:25 am, Chillicothe Police Department arrested 23-year-old Trenton Lee Merriman for alleged delivery of a controlled substance. He is held with bond set at $10,000 cash only. Wednesday...
Driver hospitalized after semi overturns in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Saturday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Freightliner semi driven by Grayson H. Hill, 48, Stillwater, Oklahoma, was northbound on Interstate 35 two miles south of Cameron. The semi traveled off the east...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man will stand trial next year for Audrain County murder
An Audrain County judge sets a tentative trial date for a Columbia man accused of murder. Timothy Midgyett, Deyton Fisher, of Mexico, and Sadiq Moore, of Kirksville, are accused of murdering 25-year-old Chance Davis, of Mexico, during a robbery at Davis’ home during the summer of 2020. It was...
kttn.com
Human remains discovered by authorities near Youngstown Trail could be those of Jesse Rongey
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports human remains were located in a targeted search area off Youngstown Trail on Tuesday morning, September 6th that could be those of a Kirksville man wanted for murder. The sheriff’s office notes evidence at the scene strongly suggests the remains were those of 38-year-old Jesse Darrell Rongey.
kchi.com
St Joseph Man Arrested On Livingston Co Warrant
A St. Joseph Man wanted on a Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to appear was arrested by St. Joseph Police. Sheriff Steve Cox reports 30-year-old Jeffrey Daniel Bosley was arrested by St. Joseph Police on Monday on a warrant issued in May of 2021 for alleged failure to appear on a 2019 charge of alleged driving while revoked or suspended. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gilman City Man Arrested On FTA Warrant
A Gilman City man was arrested Monday on a failure to appear warrant. The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 24-year-old Gilman City resident Treigh M. Fehring at 9:39 A.M. Monday on a Grundy County arrest warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of 4th degree assault. Fehring...
kttn.com
One dead, three injured in crash on Highway 36 east of Brookfield
One person was fatally injured and three others were hurt Saturday night east of Brookfield. Forty-three-year-old Maylor Fiti of Tulsa, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield shortly after the accident. He was one of the drivers. A passenger in the vehicle driven by Fiti, 19-year-old Dave...
kmmo.com
LEXINGTON WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A 48-year-old Lexington woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Friday, September 9. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Dana Diehm traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected returning to the roadway and traveled off the left side and struck a ditch.
