Linn County, MO

kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER DUE IN COURT

A 44-year-old Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings nearly three years ago in Saline County and charged with murder and other felonies has a court proceeding scheduled. Terrelle Palmer is alleged to have shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Three Arrests In The Area Counties

Three arrests are reported by the Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 8:45 am, Troopers in Linn County arrested 24-year-old Olga L Costilla of Southbend Indiana for alleged driving while suspended and speeding. She was processed and released. Saturday at 4:15 pm, Troopers in Linn County arrested 41-year-old...
LINN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Trenton Woman Arrested By Troopers

A Trenton woman was arrested by State Troopers early Saturday morning. Troopers in Grundy County arrested 37-year-old Brooke N Ashford of Trenton for alleged DWI, driving while revoked, and Careless and Imprudent Driving. She was processed and released.
TRENTON, MO
ktvo.com

Police chase starts in Kirksville, ends in Schuyler County with arrest

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is under arrest following a police pursuit through two counties on Friday. The Kirksville Police Department said the incident started at 1:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Baltimore Street in Kirksville and then came to an end in Schuyler County at approximately 1:40 p.m.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Three Injured in Crash South of Chillicothe This Morning

Three men suffered injuries in an accident early this morning in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 5:15 this morning on U.S. 65, three miles south of Chillicothe, as a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Richmond, Texas resident Andre Miller headed southbound. Troopers say Miller...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Police Department officers receive letter of commendation

The Trenton Police Department announces that two officers have been presented with letters of commendation. The presentation for Zachary Underwood and Michael Williams followed actions they took on August 21st when they came to the aid of a detention officer who was having a medical emergency. The Trenton Police report...
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Jail Bookings For Local Law Enforcement

Two recent bookings at area jails for the Livingston County law enforcement agencies are reported by Sheriff Steve Cox. Wednesday at about 12:25 am, Chillicothe Police Department arrested 23-year-old Trenton Lee Merriman for alleged delivery of a controlled substance. He is held with bond set at $10,000 cash only. Wednesday...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

St Joseph Man Arrested On Livingston Co Warrant

A St. Joseph Man wanted on a Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to appear was arrested by St. Joseph Police. Sheriff Steve Cox reports 30-year-old Jeffrey Daniel Bosley was arrested by St. Joseph Police on Monday on a warrant issued in May of 2021 for alleged failure to appear on a 2019 charge of alleged driving while revoked or suspended. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Gilman City Man Arrested On FTA Warrant

A Gilman City man was arrested Monday on a failure to appear warrant. The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 24-year-old Gilman City resident Treigh M. Fehring at 9:39 A.M. Monday on a Grundy County arrest warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of 4th degree assault. Fehring...
GILMAN CITY, MO
kttn.com

One dead, three injured in crash on Highway 36 east of Brookfield

One person was fatally injured and three others were hurt Saturday night east of Brookfield. Forty-three-year-old Maylor Fiti of Tulsa, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield shortly after the accident. He was one of the drivers. A passenger in the vehicle driven by Fiti, 19-year-old Dave...
BROOKFIELD, MO
kmmo.com

LEXINGTON WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A 48-year-old Lexington woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Friday, September 9. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Dana Diehm traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected returning to the roadway and traveled off the left side and struck a ditch.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO

