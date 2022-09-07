Read full article on original website
Former Trump lawyer warns ex-president ‘in serious legal water’ and could be barred from running for office
Trump administration White House lawyer Ty Cobb believes the former president is “in serious legal water” and that the investigation into the Mar-a-Lago papers is part of a broader inquiry into crimes relating to the Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.He also thinks that the former president’s actions on January 6 could see him barred from running for the presidency ever again.Speaking to CBS News podcast The Takeout, Mr Cobb said: “It is about the bigger picture, the January 6 issues, the fake electors, the whole scam with regard to the ‘big lie’ and the attempts...
A 71-year-old Black woman who won $20,000 at a casino is now suing Michigan bank for racial discrimination after employees refused to cash her check
"It's just overwhelming that I have to go through all of this," said Lizzie Pugh, a 71-year-old retiree of Detroit public schools.
Casinos, Native American tribes, and Major League Baseball are betting the most money ever on 2 competing California ballot initiatives. Neither Democrats or Republicans seem to care.
Proposition 26 is aimed at in-person betting on tribal lands, while Proposition 27 is focused on online gaming.
