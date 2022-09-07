‘I never thought this case would be solved’: Montgomery Co. police announce arrest in deputy sheriff’s 1971 killing

Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
No juvenile fines, arrests after first weekend of Prince George's Co. youth curfew
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County police said not one juvenile violated the youth curfew this weekend after Executive Angela Alsobrooks initiated it earlier in the week in an effort to curb the rampant gun violence. In a statement, the department said: "PGPD officers had no curfew interactions...
NBC Washington
Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in Hit-and-Run on BW Parkway
A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain of Gambrills, was pronounced deceased at the scene after receiving medical attention from medical service personnel. Maryland...
Hilltop
Prince George’s County Executive Issues Mandatory Curfew for Minors Amid Spike in Crimes Involving Youth
The executive of Prince George’s County, Maryland, recently announced a mandatory 30-day curfew for juveniles following three teenagers, a 1-year-old and six other people being shot during Labor Day weekend. This August was recorded as the single deadliest month in the county’s history. Beginning Sept. 9, juveniles age...
mymcmedia.org
2 Men Convicted in 2013 Aspen Hill Murder
On Friday, two defendants were convicted on first-degree murder charges in a 2013 homicide in Aspen Hill, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office (MCSAO). Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington D.C. and Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown were convicted for the murder of Alexander Buie. Both...
Fairfax Police detective arrested for DUI, placed on leave
The detective was off-duty at the time of the arrest, but was driving his county-issued vehicle, which was found with front-end damage.
Maryland Woman Killed By Oncoming Traffic After Leaving Vehicle Following Crash: State Police
Police pronounced a 21-year-old pedestrian dead in Maryland after being struck by a hit-and-run driver when she left her car following a one-vehicle crash, authorities announced. Gambrills resident Mariah Narain was struck and killed on Route 295 shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 in Anne Arundel County, according...
Crash in Maryland leaves Frederick County woman dead, man hurt
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said that a woman died Sunday after the SUV she was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another SUV. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Interstate 70 near Mile Marker 64. They said that Margaret Maraga Yonge, 62, of Frederick was […]
40 Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 40 year-old man was shot on Friday night in Northwest D.C....
La Plata resident arrested for illegal handgun possession
On September 8, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of an individual armed with a handgun in the area of Caroline Park. As officers arrived in the area, the individual fled on foot. A perimeter was established by responding LPPD and Charles County Sheriff’s Office units. The individual was relocated, and […]
Woman Kidnapped in Northeast D.C., 16 Year-Old Among Two Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman was kidnapped on Friday afternoon, and Virginia Police apprehended the...
50 Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times And Killed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 50 year-old man was shot to death in Northwest D.C. in...
One Dead, One Injured In Wrong-Way I-70 Crash In Frederick County, State Police Say
A 62-year-old woman was killed and a second man hospitalized after a violent crash on I-70 in Maryland, state police said. Frederick resident Margaret Maraga Yonge was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders following an early morning crash in New Market on Sunday, Sept. 11. Maryland State Police...
D.C. Armed Robber Captured On Surveillance Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington D.C. is investigating an armed robbery...
WTOP
1 stabbed in fight at music festival in Prince George’s Co.
Police in Prince George’s County say one person was stabbed and three others hurt in a fight that broke out during a music festival in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sunday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Catracho Fest 2022, a music festival celebrating Honduras’ Independence Day.
WJLA
Woman loses $3K after scammer impersonates Howard Co. sheriff's deputies
WASHINGTON (7News) — When Rachel Sturm got a voicemail message from a man claiming to be with law enforcement in Howard County, she checked it out. The number associated with the missed call matched that of the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and she found the officer’s name on LinkedIn.
'Incendiary' Fire Under Investigation In Maryland Days After Homeowner Notices Scorched Fence
An intentionally set fire is under investigation more than a week later after a homeowner noticed that a fence outside the residence had been scorched in Maryland, the fire marshal announced. An alert was issued by the Maryland State Fire Marshal on Monday, Sept. 12 in the 7900 block of...
fox5dc.com
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. - A motorcyclist is dead after an early morning crash in Charles County. The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. along Route 488 near Kerrick Drive. Police say when they arrived they found the motorcycle in a ditch and the driver, who had been ejected, nearby. The driver...
WUSA
3rd violent incident in 1 week on Prince George's Co. street
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A double shooting on a Prince George's County street Sunday has marked the third violent incident to happen in just one week within close proximity,. On Sept. 11, a man and woman were shot, according to police. The double shooting took place in the...
mymcmedia.org
5 Arrested in Clarksburg for Illegally Possessing Firearms
Montgomery County Police arrested and charged five individuals in Clarksburg for illegally possessing firearms and controlled dangerous substances. Police identified the individuals as Isaac Walker, 22, Malik Walker, 20, Kristin Walsh, 24, Kim Peaks, 19, and a 14-year-old male. Authorities say they received information from a confidential source about a...
WTOP
11-year-old charged with arson after Maryland dollar store fire
A child is facing arson charges over a fire at a dollar store in Carroll County, Maryland, earlier this month. The Office of the State Fire Marshal says an 11-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree arson and released to his parents’ custody. His name will not be released due to his age and the charges will be referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.
