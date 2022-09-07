ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

The Mistress Who Carried Messages Between JFK and the Mob Did It for Love

If it hadn’t been a love affair, Frank Sinatra and JFK may never have met.Judith Campbell’s relationship with Ol’ Blue Eyes lasted only a few months, but they remained close after their split. So, it wasn’t surprising that Sinatra would invite her to Las Vegas in February 1960 to see him perform at The Sands, nor that she would say yes. What was unexpected was that the night would change the course of her life.In the crowd that evening was John F. Kennedy, senator from Massachusetts and candidate for President of the United States.News of JFK’s many mistresses has become...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: ‘Ten thousand million jobs’ and other great feats

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden either riding a pretty good wave into the fall elections or manning a Titanic-sized economic and border crisis heading straight for an iceberg. It just depends on perspective. Democratic pollster John Zogby, grading an “A,” sees the president coming...
POTUS
The List

MSNBC On-Air Feud Regarding The Queen's Legacy Gets Uncomfortable Really Fast

The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II is causing people worldwide to reflect on the monarch's legacy, including a handful of world leaders. Former President Barack Obama shared a close relationship with the queen and was quick to post a tribute on Twitter. "Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us," former President Obama wrote. "Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity." The 44th president then added, "Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance."
WORLD
wonderwall.com

Andy Cohen reveals Hillary Clinton-related affair, plus more news

Andy Cohen tells Hillary Clinton he had an affair with one of her Secret Service agents in the '90s. Leave it to Andy Cohen to work a juicy angle into a chat with the former Secretary of State. Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, sat down with the Bravo honcho on "Watch What Happens Live" this week to promote their new show, "Gutsy." But Andy soon proved to be the gutsiest one in the room. "I do have to say, every time I see you, Secretary Clinton," he told Hillary (via Decider), "I think [of how] I had a wonderful liaison with one of your Secret Service agents in the '90s … when you were first lady." The former FLOTUS and Secretary of State didn't even try to pick her jaw up off the floor. "You did?!" Chelsea asked. Alas, Chelsea's mom wasn't into hearing the gory details. "TMI! TMI!" she pleaded. "He had wonderful things to say about your entire family," Andy recalled, "… And I have wonderful things to say about him!"
CELEBRITIES
