Interior Design

Harbour the desire to live somewhere wacky? The incredible new apartment block in Amsterdam that's shaped like a ship - and looks like it's floating on water

By Sadie Whitelocks for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The architects behind this new apartment complex in Amsterdam have well and truly pushed the boat out.

The Sluishuis residential building juts out over the IJ waterfront in the outskirts of the city, creating the illusion that it’s ‘floating’ on the water - and it has been designed to resemble from some angles the bow of a ship.

What's more, small boats can even sail under a triangular opening at the base of the building - which brings light and views of the water to the inner apartments - and dock within an inner port.

The Sluishuis residential building, pictured, juts out over the IJ waterfront on the outskirts of Amsterdam, giving the illusion that it’s ‘floating’ on the water 
The new apartment complex has been designed to look like the ‘bow of a ship’

A promenade winds around the building and continues into the water, forming an ‘archipelago of islands’ with space for up to 30 houseboats to dock, a sailing school, and 'floating' gardens.

The 49,000-sq-m (527,000-sq-ft) complex, which took four years to complete, is said to ‘fully embrace the idea of living on the water’.

In total, there are 442 zero-energy homes available to buy and rent within the complex. Some units feature glass balconies over the water, while others boast spacious decked terrace spaces.

The cutting-edge building was designed by renowned Danish architect Bjarke Ingels in conjunction with Rotterdam-based Barcode Architects
Small boats can sail under a triangular opening at the base of the building and dock within an inner port 
The opening at the base of the building brings light and views of the water to the inner apartments
Some units feature glass balconies over the water, while others boast spacious decked terrace spaces

The rental part of the building ranges from studio to three-bed apartments with a monthly fee starting from €910 (£767), excluding service costs.

Members of the public can climb a passageway to the top of the building, where there’s a viewing platform that looks out over the waterfront.

So residents can 'enjoy waterfront urban living to the full', the complex is located next to a water park and inner harbour that’s lined with bars, restaurants and shops.

And residents can use the building with a clear conscience, as it has solid eco-credentials. It generates more energy than it consumes thanks, in part, to high-performance insulation techniques and triple glazing. Energy is generated by 2,200-sq-m (23,680-sq-ft) of solar panels that have been installed on a 'floating island' beside the project.

The cutting-edge building, featuring a combination of aluminium, glass and wood, was designed by renowned Danish architect Bjarke Ingels in conjunction with Rotterdam-based Barcode Architects.

Commenting on the design, architect Ingels said: 'Having spent my formative years as an architect in Holland at the end of the 20th century, it feels like a homecoming to now get to contribute to the architecture of the city that I have loved and admired for so long. Our Sluishuis is conceived as a city block of downtown Amsterdam floating in the IJ Lake, complete with all aspects of city life.

Members of the public can climb a passageway to the top of the building, where there’s a viewing platform that looks out over the waterfront 
The new residential space has been designed with a combination of aluminium, glass and wood 
A promenade winds around the building and continues into the water, forming an ‘archipelago of islands’ with space for up to 30 houseboats to dock, a sailing school, and 'floating' gardens. Above is a bird's eye view of the complex 

'Towards the city, the courtyard building kneels down to invite visitors to climb its roof and enjoy the panoramic view of the new neighbourhoods on the IJ.

'Toward the water, the building rises from the river, opening a gigantic gate for ships to enter and dock in the port/yard. A building inside the port, with a port inside the building.'

Meanwhile, Andreas Klok Pedersen, another architect who worked on the project, said: 'The world-famous urban environment of Amsterdam was created by the fusion of water and city. The new Sluishuis is born of the same DNA, merging water and perimeter block and expanding the possibilities for urban lifeforms around the IJ.'

The rental part of the building ranges from studio to three-bed apartments with the monthly fee starting from €910 (£767), excluding service costs
A peek inside one of the entrances to the building, complete with contemporary art adorning the wall

