Dates to Recognize and Honor Americans
Local veteran service organizations want all citizens to recognize and. remember two special days in the month of September. The first. date is Sept. 11. This day is known as Patriot Day. Twenty-one years ago on this day America was under attack. We must pause and remember all those who...
Lee County Sheriff Asks for Public’s Help
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying the person shown in this sketch. On Aug. 24, 2022 at approximately 4:20 p.m. the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an individual being pulled over by someone impersonating a police officer. Deputies responded to the 1000 Block of Lee Road 183 and met with the complainant. The complainant advised that she had been pulled over on Lee Road 183 near Highway 280 East close to Dudley Lumber Company in the Salem area of Lee County.
