It's the most wonderful time of the year, the time when everything gets a little spooky!. Okay, so not really Halloween Eve, but that's what I like to consider the entire month of September. October is the most fun month of the year, the Halloween decorations come out, and there are so many fun and creepy events to enjoy, so I like to start planning early which events I absolutely must go to! With all of the fun and spooky things happening over the next two months, one event always stands out to me, the Newburgh Ghost Walks.

NEWBURGH, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO