West Side Nut Club Fall Festival 2022 Official Munchie Map
During the first week of October, the air on Franklin Street will be full of delicious smells. But we need time to plan out what to eat, and from which booths. The day we've waited a year for is finally here. The 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Muchie Map is now available!
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Touch a Truck and Family Festival this Saturday in Schroeder Park
Enjoy a fun day in Schroeder Park in Jasper with the Jasper Touch a Truck event, followed by the 2022 Family Festival. From 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., everyone is welcome to come out and check out everything from backhoes to police cars and fire trucks during the Touch a Truck event.
Evansville’s Mayse Farm Market Fall ‘Fun On Our Farm’ 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the family this fall? Mayse Farm Market in Evansville kicks off their annual "Fun On Our Farm" fall activities later this month. It's almost that time of year when families flock to Mayes Farm Market in Evansville for some fall fun on the farm. "Family Fun on the Farm" will begin September 24th and continue each weekend through October 30th, 2022. While on the farm, you will have plenty of exciting things to experience like the jumping Pillow, kiddie zip line, many large games, wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, new bounce houses, and much more.
Enjoy Evansville’s Free Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival October 2nd
The Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival is a fun, free community event that has something for everyone!. To be totally honest with you, I wasn't familiar with the Lincolnshire neighborhood until I heard about the Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival last year. It turns out the Lincolnshire neighborhood is located from Lincoln to the north, Willow road to the east, Washington Avenue to the South, and Hwy 41 to the west.
wevv.com
Benefit for Dawnita Wilkerson held at Garvin Park
Members of the community gathered at Garvin Park on Saturday to show their support for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson. "Everything we do now is to raise the reward money up, so we can get what we need to get someone to give us the answers we need to find Dawnita," said Wilkerson's aunt Faye Cardin.
evansvilleliving.com
This Weekend: Sep. 8-11
The River City mixes film, pop culture, furry friends, and plenty of fun and games this weekend. Whether you’re into high-brow cinematography or shamelessly indulging in nostalgia, Evansville’s got an event for you. 6 p.m. Sept. 8. Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science, 411 S.E. Riverside Drive.
Brandon Davis to headline Petersburg’s Buffalo Trace Music Festival
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – Discover Downtown Petersburg announced that Brandon Davis will headline the Buffalo Trace Music Festival on September 24. A news release says Davis is recently coming off tour with Tim McGraw, Russel Dickerson, and Alexandra Kay and with releases such as “What Cowboys are For”, “Step by Step”, “Destiny” and new release “Wheels […]
Indiana’s Newest Indoor Play Park Set to Open on Evansville’s Eastside
The finishing touches are in place and the all-new, family-friendly adventure plex is almost ready! Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea." What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?. Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play...
Hear Chilling Tales of Newburgh’s Past with Historic Newburgh Ghost Walks
It's the most wonderful time of the year, the time when everything gets a little spooky!. Okay, so not really Halloween Eve, but that's what I like to consider the entire month of September. October is the most fun month of the year, the Halloween decorations come out, and there are so many fun and creepy events to enjoy, so I like to start planning early which events I absolutely must go to! With all of the fun and spooky things happening over the next two months, one event always stands out to me, the Newburgh Ghost Walks.
Children’s Museum of Evansville to Open New ‘Curious George’ Exhibit September 17th
One of the most famous and beloved characters in the history of children's literature is making his way to Evansville for a new, interactive exhibit at the Children's Museum of Evansville. cMoe to Open "Curious George: Let's Get Curious!" on September 17th. Curious George began his "life" as a series...
wevv.com
'Wheel of Fortune LIVE' coming to Owensboro Thursday
"Wheel of Fortune LIVE" is coming to Owensboro Thursday, September 8th, and community members are getting the chance to experience the TV game show. The show will be touring through the Midwest and they are starting in Owensboro. The game show will be at the River Center. Audience members will...
14news.com
New coffee and ice cream shop set to open in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - People will soon be able to purchase coffee and ice cream at one local business in Henderson. Wille and Sarah Hopper recently bought the building which formally housed the Old National Bank. The shop will serve coffee along with 16 different hard scoop ice cream flavors.
hancockclarion.com
Hello Pop Food Truck now a new business on Main Street in Hawesville
Hello Pop is a small, local business initially started and ran by Chelsea Boling. She now runs the family business with the help of her husband, Danny, and her mother, Wanita Wimmer. Their ice pops and other delicious items, such as flavored popcorn, lemonade and lemon shake-ups are handcrafted with...
14news.com
Rockport couple puts nostalgic twist on tiny home trend
ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Molly and Shon Shourds are tired of the same vacation. “We’d do cruises then beach, then cruises, then beach,” Shon said. “So finally I was like, ‘one year lets just go out west and see the mountains. If you don’t like it I’ll never ask again.’”
WTVW
ABK Tracking working to help community
EVANSVILLE, IN (WEHT) – It’s been almost a month since the explosion on Weinbach Avenue claimed the lives of three people, and there still hasn’t been a cause released yet but that hasn’t stopped ABK Tracking from wanting to help their community. In an effort to...
14news.com
Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
14news.com
Ky. man plans to turn vacant Corydon school into live music venue
CORYDON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Kentucky man has new plans for an old school building in Henderson County. The Corydon School building that sits off Highway 60 has been vacant for 30 years. It was purchased at an auction last month by Sam Cornett and plans are being made to...
84-Year-Old Southern Indiana Woman Completes Bucket List with High-Flying Excitement
Just like we learned from Carl Fredricksen in the Disney Pixar movie Up, you are never too old for adventure. Our sassy school bus driver with the North Gibson School Corporation shared this high-flying good news story with me, and I had to share it with the world. What's on...
14news.com
Evansville church vandalized Thursday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church was vandalized Thursday night. Christian Tabernacle Church, on Washington Avenue just west of US 41, had just moved its cameras to do some interior work when they discovered most of their ground-floor windows had been shattered. Pastor Wayne Harris said he’s upset about...
EPD: Local church’s windows broken by boulders, boards
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A church got its windows broken on Thursday night. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief that occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 9:19 p.m. on September 8. Police say the incident was on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. EPD officers say they […]
