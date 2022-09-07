ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
republic-online.com

Kansas farmers, industry groups make push for labor reforms

(The Center Square) – The agriculture sector in Kansas is facing “a devastating labor shortage,” according to industry groups. Speaking Thursday at an event hosted by American Business Immigration Coalition (ABIC) Action, Enrique Sanchez, intermountain state director for the coalition, said the labor shortage needs to be addressed to help fight inflation.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy