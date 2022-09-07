Read full article on original website
Governor candidates Schmidt, Kelly clash on Kansas State Fair stage in campaign’s first debate
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt, the state's attorney general, dive into a debate at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. (Jill Hummels for the Kansas Reflector)
Dennis Pyle mocks Kansas State Fair ‘unibate’ between Republican and Democratic candidates
Dennis Pyle, an independent candidate for governor, refused to give up his front-row seat to the Kansas State Fair debate, despite objections by Republicans. Pyle wasn't allowed to participate in the debate. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
Kansas gets ‘once in a lifetime’ funds to plug thousands of abandoned gas wells
Kansas has $25 million to plug abandoned wells that can leak methane, polluting water and contributing to greenhouse gas emissions. (Curtis Shuck/Well Done Foundation)
Kansas farmers, industry groups make push for labor reforms
(The Center Square) – The agriculture sector in Kansas is facing “a devastating labor shortage,” according to industry groups. Speaking Thursday at an event hosted by American Business Immigration Coalition (ABIC) Action, Enrique Sanchez, intermountain state director for the coalition, said the labor shortage needs to be addressed to help fight inflation.
