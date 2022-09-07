Patients With Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis Experience Impaired QOL, Feel Disease Burden

Steven Pipe, MD, describes his hopes for Hemophilia B treatment in the future. Steven Pipe, MD: The current platform looks promising for durable correction in factor 9 levels that are sufficient to prevent most bleeding events and improve health-related quality of life, with a substantial elimination of the economic and personal treatment burden associated with factor 9 prophylaxis. However, with the eligibility limitations we've also indicated, the biggest one, for me, is that this is only for adults. By adulthood, a substantial portion of patients already have established joint disease. We would have a much bigger impact from gene therapy if we could do an earlier intervention in the pediatric age group. Unfortunately, with the way the AAV mechanism occurs by targeting the liver, the DNA—that's the transient—is delivered into the nucleus and remains episomal, which means it's primarily outside of the genome. When dividing liver cells, the transgene doesn't get propagated to the daughter cells. What that would mean is, if we did AV in a pediatric age group with a growing, dividing liver, the effect of the gene therapy will be deluded over time. We need different approaches for gene therapy to impact the pediatric age group.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO