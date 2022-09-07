Patients With Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis Experience Impaired QOL, Feel Disease Burden

Read full article on original website
verywellhealth.com
Recognizing the Early Signs of Arthritis in Your Feet
Arthritis can affect any of your joints, including those in your feet. Joint damage from arthritis can cause pain, swelling, and physical changes to the joints. Arthritis is a general term that describes more than 100 rheumatic diseases that affect the joints. The main symptoms of arthritis are pain and swelling in one or more joints. Arthritis can be acute (sudden and short-term) or chronic (gradual and long-lasting).
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: Symptoms include fainting, warns expert
One of the prominent symptoms seen across the patients was syncope followed by the likes of dizziness, fatigue, blurred vision and more. The good news is that all patients with neurological symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency were able to recover within one month after vitamin B12 supplementation. However, to identify...
verywellhealth.com
Is Gabapentin an Effective Treatment for Arthritis?
Neurontin (gabapentin) is used to treat nerve pain. Nerve pain typically cannot be relieved using other pain relievers like anti-inflammatories. Gabapentin is sometimes used in combination with other drugs to manage pain. Gabapentin is prescribed for controlling partial seizures in people with epilepsy. It is not a cure for the...
studyfinds.org
Folic acid supplements linked to more COVID-19 infections and deaths
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Taking folic acid supplements could be a fatal decision during the coronavirus pandemic, a new study warns. Researchers from UC Davis have found that people with a folic acid prescription are nearly three times more likely to die from a COVID-19 infection than others. At the...
2minutemedicine.com
Aspirin associated with significantly higher rate of symptomatic venous thromboembolism compared to enoxaparin in patients undergoing hip or knee arthroplasty – the CRISTAL randomized trial
1. In this randomized controlled trial that included 9711 patients undergoing hip or knee arthroplasty, treatment with aspirin vs enoxaparin resulted in symptomatic VTE in 3.45% vs 1.82% of patients, respectively. 2. Death within 90 days occurred in 0.07% of patients in the aspirin group and 0.05% in the enoxaparin...
Healthline
Can Meloxicam Cause Liver Damage?
Meloxicam is a type of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) available by prescription only. It’s primarily used to relieve symptoms of chronic arthritis. It’s generally safe when taken as prescribed but, as with all medications, it has the potential for some side effects. Liver damage from meloxicam is very...
Healthline
Diabetic Amyotrophy: How to Treat This Rare Disorder of Diabetes Nerve Damage
If you live with diabetes, you may be familiar with the more commonly mentioned diabetes complications, such as heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney disease, and lower limb amputations (to name a few), but you may not be as familiar with a disorder of diabetes nerve damage called diabetic amyotrophy. This...
drugtopics.com
Age at Time of Type 2 Diabetes or Hypertension Diagnosis Linked to Glaucoma Risk
Timing of type 2 diabetes or hypertension diagnosis may impact the risk of primary open-angle glaucoma. The earlier individuals develop type 2 diabetes or hypertension in life, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), according to a new study. The findings, published in Clinical Ophthalmology1 could...
healio.com
Inhaled corticosteroid confers modest improvement in lung function in preterm-born children
Among preterm-born children, treatment with fluticasone propionate for 12 weeks led to a modest improvement in lung function, researchers reported at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. Researchers conducted a double-blind, randomized trial that enrolled 170 children at age 6 to 12 years who were born less than 32 weeks...
verywellhealth.com
Can Joint Pain Be a Symptom of Diabetes?
If you have diabetes (a chronic condition of high blood sugar), you are likely to develop joint pain, especially if your blood sugar isn't controlled by diet or medication. This article will explore the connection between joint pain and diabetes, including the causes and treatment, as well as management, of joint pain in diabetes.
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Statin Therapy Shows Link to Reduction of All-Cause, Cardiovascular Death
The findings also indicate that that treatment may have protective CV and limb benefits for those with kidney failure and concomitant peripheral artery disease. Statin therapy has been associated with reductions in the risk of all-cause death, cardiovascular (CV)-related death, and composite adverse limb outcomes of endovascular therapy (EVT) and amputation, according to the results of a study published in JAMA Network Open.
MedPage Today
FDA Data Link Diabetes Drug Class to Gallbladder Disease
An analysis of FDA's reporting system for adverse events turned up three dozen cases of acute gallbladder disease in patients taking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists for diabetes or weight loss, including three deaths. From 2005 to 2016, postmarketing cases of acute cholecystitis were identified in 21 patients taking exenatide...
MedicalXpress
Reasons for hospital admissions in people with type 2 diabetes are changing
The most common reasons why people with type 2 diabetes (T2DM) are admitted to hospital with greater frequency than the general population are changing, with hospitalization for traditional diabetes complications now being accompanied by admissions for a diverse range of lesser-known complications including infections (i.e., pneumonia, sepsis), mental health disorders, and gastrointestinal conditions, according to an analysis of national data from Australia spanning seven years.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Predicting the Treatment Evolution of Hemophilia B
Steven Pipe, MD, describes his hopes for Hemophilia B treatment in the future. Steven Pipe, MD: The current platform looks promising for durable correction in factor 9 levels that are sufficient to prevent most bleeding events and improve health-related quality of life, with a substantial elimination of the economic and personal treatment burden associated with factor 9 prophylaxis. However, with the eligibility limitations we've also indicated, the biggest one, for me, is that this is only for adults. By adulthood, a substantial portion of patients already have established joint disease. We would have a much bigger impact from gene therapy if we could do an earlier intervention in the pediatric age group. Unfortunately, with the way the AAV mechanism occurs by targeting the liver, the DNA—that's the transient—is delivered into the nucleus and remains episomal, which means it's primarily outside of the genome. When dividing liver cells, the transgene doesn't get propagated to the daughter cells. What that would mean is, if we did AV in a pediatric age group with a growing, dividing liver, the effect of the gene therapy will be deluded over time. We need different approaches for gene therapy to impact the pediatric age group.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Link discovered between retinitis pigmentosa and increased risk of primary open-angle glaucoma
The investigators explained that elevated angle-closure-related intraocular pressure may aggregate the visual impairment in patients with retinitis pigmentosa. Taiwanese researchers reported that patients with retinitis pigmentosa have a significantly greater risk of developing primary angle-closure glaucoma (PACG) than those without retinitis pigmentosa. Dr Man Chen Hung and Dr Yu Yen...
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Healthcare Spending May Help Explain the Association MS and Latitude: Study
The link between higher multiple sclerosis rates and distance from the equator has commonly been explained by vitamin D levels. A new analysis from Johns Hopkins researchers suggests the association may also be linked to healthcare spending and the resources needed to diagnose disease. People who live farther from the...
Type 3 diabetes: Symptoms, causes and treatments
The term ‘type 3 diabetes’ in increasingly being used to describe Alzheimer’s disease
NIH Director's Blog
High Blood Pressure and Older Adults
High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a major health problem that is common in older adults. Your body’s network of blood vessels, known as the vascular system, changes with age. Arteries get stiffer, causing blood pressure to go up. This can be true even for people who have heart-healthy habits and feel just fine. High blood pressure, sometimes called "the silent killer," often does not cause signs of illness that you can see or feel. Though it affects nearly half of all adults, many may not even be aware they have it.
