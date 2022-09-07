Read full article on original website
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to end inpatient eating disorder care
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is set to make some changes to their Eating Disorder Program this fall. These changes have motivated some Iowans to create a petition claiming the university is phasing the program out completely. The "Save the Eating Disorder Program" petition currently has over 6,500 signatures.
Daily Iowan
Public Health Department finds dozens of restaurant health code violations
Johnson County Public Health found 46 health code violations across 23 businesses in Johnson County over the month of August. None of the violations were found in the four Iowa City restaurants investigated. Coralville. The Konomi Japanese Restaurant located on Quarry Road had six violations on Aug. 25. Five of...
superhits106.com
Four COVID-19 Related deaths In Area
Four additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area from August 31st to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, Dubuque County reported one additional COVID-19-related death, as did Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Jones County in Iowa, reported two additional deaths. There were six people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, a decrease of two from one week earlier. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium in Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois and Crawford and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin. It was low in Clayton and Delaware counties in Iowa, as well as Iowa and Grant counties in Wisconsin.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City facing influx of bats, worrying residents
From apartment buildings to sorority houses, reports of bats entering homes are increasing in Iowa City. For Ahava Atar, a University of Iowa second-year student, her roommate had a bat recently enter her room in the middle of the night. “There was a bat flying around her room, and we...
KCRG.com
Employees at The Bohemian quit over delayed paychecks
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff members walked out at the Bohemian restaurant in Cedar Rapids on Saturday frustrated because they weren’t paid. Some of those employees have since been paid. But according to them, the damage was done when the owner was unable to pay them on time.
KCRG.com
Gunshots heard in Cedar Rapids neighborhood, one potentially hurt
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reports of gunshots in a Cedar Rapids neighborhood led to an investigation on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:23 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the intersection of Ninth Street NW and D Avenue NW. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle and shed in the 500 block of Ninth Street NW with damage, along with shell casings behind a residence.
KCRG.com
Boil advisory for large portion of Dubuque County
New court documents show the Cedar Rapids man charged with killing a 22-year-old woman has been deemed not competent to stand trial. Southeast Iowa farmers coping with drought conditions, affecting yields. Updated: 7 hours ago. Parts of Southeast Iowa are predicting below-normal yields. They've seen a dry summer and harvest...
Watch Iowa City Workers Save Baby Kittens Trapped Under a Porch
There was a bit of drama recently of the feline variety in Iowa City, Iowa. A stray cat was trapped and taken to a shelter before it was known that she was a mother with kittens who were still trapped. Thankfully, workers came to the rescue as a new video share shows.
KCJJ
UI student accused of urinating inside convenience store, passing out in employee’s car
A University of Iowa student is accused of urinating inside a northside convenience store, then passing out in the on-duty employee’s car. According to arrest records, just after 3:15 Saturday morning Iowa City Police received a report of an intoxicated subject who had entered the Casey’s on North Dubuque Street, gone behind the counter and urinated on the floor. Arriving officers found the suspect passed out in the passenger seat of the clerk’s car. The 19-year-old UI student from Cedar Rapids reportedly showed signs of intoxication, could not recall his actions throughout the night and claimed the last thing he remembered was using a fake Michigan driver’s license to acquire alcohol at Brother’s.
Walcott Elementary School parents, community react to potential closure
WALCOTT, Iowa — In 1956, Walcott Elementary became part of the Davenport School District. Today, the school is in danger of being closed and converted into a junior high school. "Why would they do that?" asked Kirk Koberg, a member of Walcott City Council. "That's the question everybody is...
Semi Plows into Person on Interstate-80 Causing Fatal Injuries
From day one of my life, my parents made sure I paid attention when crossing the road, even in Ida Grove, Iowa, where the traffic is minimal. I can still hear my mom say "Look both ways!" and "Hold my hand!" The sentiment clearly holds a higher value in places...
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Iowa City
I know what you're thinking... this is not a fun story, but the threat of nukes has been in the back of many Americans' minds since the cold war. Many of us have spent our entire life at least a little worried about it. Not to mention recent events have increased worldwide concerns about nuclear safety in Ukraine.
This Is Why Bettendorf’s New Waterpark Will Not Be Indoors
Bettendorf's new waterpark at 'The Landing' will not be indoors and city leaders are sharing why. The Bettendorf City Council met on Tuesday night to review results from the survey conducted about the new 'The Landing' project, including the waterpark. According to the Quad-City Times, about half of the comments sent to the city asked them to consider making the waterpark indoors instead of outdoors.
KCJJ
UI Student arrested during bar check for fake ID despite claiming never having been issued one
Iowa City police issue citations to underage drinkers at downtown bars on a regular basis, but a recent arrest involved a Burge Hall resident who claimed never to have been issued any state identification. Officers stopped the female student at the Summit Bar a little after 1:30 am Friday and...
Six-Year-Old Attacked by Four Dogs in Small Eastern Iowa Town
It sure seems that dogs attacking humans have gone on nonstop over the last month, or that dogs are in the news for one reason or another. Recently people in a small Iowa town were given incredibly short notice that they'd have to get rid of their pit bull or pit bull-like dogs.
Iowa Star Does Impromptu Concert At Family Farm
It looks like all it takes to get a Grammy nominated artist to perform on your family farm is to post a video on Tik Tok. We're all going to have to take a page out of one Minnesota farmer's book. A little over a week ago a Minnesotan farmer...
Daily Iowan
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State
The Iowa football team lost its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014 on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. In the 10-7 defeat to the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes scored their lone touchdown on their opening drive — going 16 yards after a partially blocked ISU punt. After a less-than-stellar showing of...
offtackleempire.com
Nobody Gives A Shit About The Iowa Hawkeyes Playing Iowa State Football
Thank God this week is finally wrapping up, which means we’re almost done hearing about the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones playing a game about which nobody outside of their state gives a shit. The whole Internet has been on fire with El Assico content this week,...
iowapublicradio.org
The story of an 11-year-old convicted murderer and the flaws in the case against him
Wesley Elkins entered Anamosa State Penitentiary at 4'8" and 75 pounds. He was six years younger than the next youngest inmate. The 11-year-old would spend the next 12 years in prison for the 1889 murder of his father, John, and stepmother, Hattie. River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined...
KCJJ
Iowa City man allegedly threatened officers when arrested for 3rd OWI
An Iowa City man allegedly tried to flee the scene and threatened officers when he was arrested for his third OWI this week. Police say the incident occurred Monday just before 8:15pm in the area of Muscatine Avenue and Arthur Street. 36-year-old Marvis Jackson of Muscatine Avenue was stopped because his registration had expired, and his Jeep had a non-functioning headlight. Upon contact, Jackson allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and had the odor of ingested alcohol. He reportedly admitted that he had been drinking prior to getting behind the wheel. After field tests were administered, Jackson submitted to a PBT showing his blood-alcohol level at .218 percent. A subsequent Datamaster test reading was .221 percent.
