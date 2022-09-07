ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Times-Reporter

Newcomerstown celebrates century of football

NEWCOMERSTOWN — High school Friday nights in the late summer and early fall are full of marching bands, loud fans, cheer leading and, of course, football. But there’s a lot more involved when it’s the 100th anniversary of all those things. On Aug. 26, the Newcomerstown community...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
247Sports

How to watch: Ohio State vs. Arkansas State

It was a big first weekend of college football for Ohio State. The Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 21-10 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night with the country watching. While it was far from a perfect performance, the Scarlet and Gray were pleased to defeat another top team in the first game of the year.
COLUMBUS, OH

