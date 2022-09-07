Read full article on original website
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 4
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Pickerington Central for their matchup against Pickerington North. You can also listen to that game on WBNS 1460 AM.
Central Crossing's Malik Kamara named Columbus area high school athlete of the week
Readers selected the Athlete of the Week for competitions that took place from before Sept. 4. This week's winner is Central Crossing football player Malik Kamara. Kamara rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown and had a 94-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 21-14 win over Westland. Kamara...
Newcomerstown celebrates century of football
NEWCOMERSTOWN — High school Friday nights in the late summer and early fall are full of marching bands, loud fans, cheer leading and, of course, football. But there’s a lot more involved when it’s the 100th anniversary of all those things. On Aug. 26, the Newcomerstown community...
How to watch: Ohio State vs. Arkansas State
It was a big first weekend of college football for Ohio State. The Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 21-10 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night with the country watching. While it was far from a perfect performance, the Scarlet and Gray were pleased to defeat another top team in the first game of the year.
