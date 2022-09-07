Read full article on original website
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Are you looking for some fantastic donuts in Ohio?. If so, you should visit these places in the state. This long-running bakery in central Ohio is known for their great cookies, pies, and of course, donuts. Check out their delectable apple fritters, Davy Crockett (a cinnamon braided donut with maple frosting), honey buns, and peanut butter cream filled donuts. They also have other goodies like Hungarian strudel, cream horns, maple pecan braids, and more.
Visit The Country's Largest Oktoberfest in Ohio
Ohio has always been known for its proud German community of immigrants and it comes as no surprise that the United States' largest Oktoberfest is celebrated here, right in Cincinnati.
Roots of Prince William can be traced back to Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It seems like every story can be traced back to Ohio, even the Royal Family. There are all kinds of title changes coming after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. William and Kate are still the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge but Cornwall will be added to their titles now as well.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Hit-and-run in Belmont County turns into chase and discovery of a missing Ohio girl
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A missing girl from Toledo, Ohio was found in the strangest of ways in St. Clairsville. Police say she most likely never would have been found and freed from a pedophile if it was not for a car accident. Rebekah Mitchell’s car was struck on Newell Ave in St. Clairsville […]
More than half of Ohio restaurants see sales drop: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. If you’ve eaten at a restaurant this summer, you’ve probably witnessed the industry’s challenges: busy tables, overloaded servers, soaring food prices. I’ve relished patio season as COVID-19 waned, but...
Giant Intel semiconductor plant in Ohio to create economic ripple that will reach the Miami Valley
DAYTON — The groundbreaking for the $20 billion Intel semiconductor plant in central Ohio promises to create a potentially seismic economic ripple that will reach the Miami Valley. “When people ask me how big of a deal this is, it’s huge,” Jeff Hoagland, Dayton Development Coalition president and CEO...
Intel holds groundbreaking ceremony for new facility in central Ohio - Live Coverage
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — The groundbreaking for Intel’s semiconductor manufacturing facility in central Ohio has officially begun. The company is holding a ceremony in Licking County Friday, nine months after it announced its plans to invest $20 billion into the central Ohio area and build multiple factories in the county.
The Best Things To Do In Ohio’s Amish Country
One of the most popular tourist destinations in Ohio sort of feels like taking a step back in time. Amish Country has been a destination for Ohioans and out-of-state visitors alike for nearly 70 years. It’s a gorgeous area, full of natural beauty and lots of home-cooked goodies, and it makes the perfect weekend getaway from Columbus.
Why flags are at half-staff in Ohio
As we approach the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor DeWine ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day to honor those killed.
This Ohio County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Four cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced in a letter on Wednesday four people have been referred to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential […]
Bird flu forces Ohio egg farm to euthanize 3 million chickens
The egg-laying farm has started euthanizing all of its flock, said Dennis Summers, the state’s veterinarian.
wosu.org
Attempt to oust Ohio Republican Party chair fails
Shortly after newly-elected members of the Ohio Republican Party's Central Committee were sworn into office at a meeting in Columbus on Friday, the fight to change the agenda to include a vote to oust the party's leader ensued. But after more than an hour of contentious debate, Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik was able to stave off the effort.
Walmart to remodel 14 Northeast Ohio stores, invest more than $85 million: See if your local store is getting the upgrades
CLEVELAND — 14 Walmart locations in the Greater Cleveland area are set to be remodeled according to the retail giant. This is all a part of Walmart's plan to invest over $85 million in Northeast Ohio in an effort to provide a more efficient experience with expanded shopping options.
Concerns About Self-Checkout in Ohio Stores
Stores are leaning into automation more than ever. Sam's Club increased its membership fee. And one of the reasons for the fee hike was technology investments. Stores are adding more self-checkout options to their locations. Walmart is also a part of the practice. Corporations often choose self-checkout stations over hiring several cashiers.
