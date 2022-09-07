ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Are you looking for some fantastic donuts in Ohio?. If so, you should visit these places in the state. This long-running bakery in central Ohio is known for their great cookies, pies, and of course, donuts. Check out their delectable apple fritters, Davy Crockett (a cinnamon braided donut with maple frosting), honey buns, and peanut butter cream filled donuts. They also have other goodies like Hungarian strudel, cream horns, maple pecan braids, and more.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Roots of Prince William can be traced back to Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It seems like every story can be traced back to Ohio, even the Royal Family. There are all kinds of title changes coming after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. William and Kate are still the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge but Cornwall will be added to their titles now as well.
OHIO STATE
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Things To Do In Ohio’s Amish Country

One of the most popular tourist destinations in Ohio sort of feels like taking a step back in time. Amish Country has been a destination for Ohioans and out-of-state visitors alike for nearly 70 years. It’s a gorgeous area, full of natural beauty and lots of home-cooked goodies, and it makes the perfect weekend getaway from Columbus.
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Why flags are at half-staff in Ohio

As we approach the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor DeWine ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day to honor those killed.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Four cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced in a letter on Wednesday four people have been referred to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential […]
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Attempt to oust Ohio Republican Party chair fails

Shortly after newly-elected members of the Ohio Republican Party's Central Committee were sworn into office at a meeting in Columbus on Friday, the fight to change the agenda to include a vote to oust the party's leader ensued. But after more than an hour of contentious debate, Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik was able to stave off the effort.
OHIO STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Concerns About Self-Checkout in Ohio Stores

Stores are leaning into automation more than ever. Sam's Club increased its membership fee. And one of the reasons for the fee hike was technology investments. Stores are adding more self-checkout options to their locations. Walmart is also a part of the practice. Corporations often choose self-checkout stations over hiring several cashiers.
OHIO STATE

