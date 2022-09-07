Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on September 6, 2022, at approximately 4:59 AM on Marion Williamsport Road in Marion County. The crash involved a 2003 GMC Envoy driven by Anthony B. Clark, 39, of Marion, Ohio and a pedestrian, identified as Trudy A. Blevins, 53, of Marion, Ohio. The preliminary investigation indicates that Ms. Blevins was walking in the eastbound lane on Marion Williamsport Road. The GMC Envoy was eastbound on Marion Williamsport Road and struck Ms. Blevins in the eastbound lane. The GMC traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a highway traffic sign before coming to rest on the north side of the roadway.

MARION, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO